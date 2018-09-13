Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. Announces Key Appointment to Board of Directors

San Diego, CA, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OCTQB: VEND) announced today the appointment of Chris Maudlin to the company’s Board of Directors. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands’ flagship subsidiary, Reis & Irvy’s, is the world’s first franchise of robot-staffed, fully automated frozen dessert vending kiosks.

Maudlin is Senior Vice President and National Director of the Private Client Group with Artivest, a premier provider of alternative investment and technology solutions headquartered in New York and San Diego. Maudlin brings more than 14 years of finance and investment industry experience to Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. Prior to joining Artivest’s predecessor firm, Altegris, in 2009, Chris worked in investment advisory and wealth management roles with Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. Maudlin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis, along with the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation.

A Key Appointment

In joining the Board, Maudlin will serve as an Independent Audit and Compensation Committee Chairman, a key appointment for Generation NEXT as

the company grows and looks to the future. The independent audit and compensation committee is charged with assisting the Board in its oversight of the integrity of the company’s financial statements and internal controls; compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and the company’s ethical standards and policies; preparing the audit committee report for inclusion in the company’s annual proxy statement; as well as oversight of executive and employee compensation and benefits.

The role is also a vital one as the company matures and strives towards a future up listing to larger capital markets with access to institutional investors.

“We’re honored to have Chris join our Board. We consider this a key appointment, one that demonstrates our commitment to implementing a Board that offers not just strategic investment but also corporate governance,” said Nick Yates, Chairman of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. “Chris has spent his career focused on the best interest of investors.”

“I’m proud to join the Board at Generation NEXT. I’m committed to the best interests of this transformative company and its investors as it reinvents food retail,” Maudlin said.

An Industry Disruptor

Best known for its robotic frozen yogurt and ice cream franchise, Reis & Irvy’s, Generation NEXT Franchise Brands’ research and development extends far beyond refreshing robot-served treats. The company is developing and deploying robotic, artificial intelligence and blockchain solutions that solve real-world problems in food retail, especially the unattended variety - from inventory and supply chain to payments, to quantifying and forecasting customer behavior, Generation NEXT is ushering in the era of unattended food retail.

Reis & Irvy’s: Franchise Expansion Highlights Since its debut, Reis & Irvy’s has grown to 280 franchisees across the U.S. and represents over 1,400 pending robot installations aggregating approximately $59 million. With additional contract commitments for over 3,200 robots worth an

estimated $129 million ($188 million in total) in potential future revenues for Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (VEND) is leading the way with frozen desserts, fully autonomous robotic delivery, visual and audio entertainment, and a unique retail experience. The robots accept cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, PayPal and cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

One of the company’s more high-profile franchisees, PGA Championship golfer Phil Mickelson, announced an interest in the company, signing a contract in June to deploy 30 Reis & Irvy’s kiosks in Southern California. For more information, visit the Reis & Irvy’s website at www.reisandirvys.com or call Toll-Free (888) 902-7558. Generation NEXT Website: www.gennextbrands.com

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy's, Inc. and Generation NEXT Vending Robots.

About Reis & Irvy's, Inc.

Reis & Irvy's, Inc. is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (VEND). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy's Vending Robot serves seven different flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelatos, and a choice of up to six custom toppings to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

