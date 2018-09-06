How to Disrupt Retail: Robotics, AI, and Blockchain - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. Gives a Sneak Peak of the Future

Generation NEXT Reveals its Vision for Unattended, Autonomous Retail with New Website





SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VEND) has refreshed its corporate identity to better reflect its expanding portfolio of innovative technologies in the unattended retail space, Nick Yates, Chairman for Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, announced today.

“Our company has become a full-scale developer of robotics, blockchain, and artificial intelligence platforms designed to disrupt traditional retail, and most importantly, establish ourselves as an industry leader in the emerging and fast-growing space of unattended retail,” Yates said. “Our existing corporate branding had not caught up with the breakthrough innovations and accomplishments we’ve made this year. Today, we’re launching a new corporate website and a refresh of our corporate identity to better reflect where we are as a company today, and the innovative nature of our current and future product stream.”

Best known for its robotic frozen yogurt and ice cream franchise, Reis & Irvy’s, Generation NEXT Franchise Brands’ research and development extends far beyond refreshing robot-served treats. The company is developing and deploying artificial intelligence and blockchain solutions that solve real-world problems in food retail, especially the unattended variety.

For example, the company has incorporated proximity sensors into its Reis & Irvy’s robotic vending kiosks that actually detect and quantify passersby - each of whom represent a potential customer. This real-time foot traffic data is then analyzed by sophisticated AI engines that are also tracking real-time sales data from each Reis & Irvy’s vending robot, customer preferences for different flavors and toppings - even the day’s weather - and how all this data relates to each other in order to determine consumers’ behavior patterns. “In the near future, this data and the AI we are developing will allow us to precisely plan promotions, adjust product offerings, and better predict our needs from a supply chain perspective,” Yates said.

And in terms of supply chain and franchisees - especially across international borders (the company has partners and franchisees in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Oman and Israel) - Generation NEXT will soon be deploying a custom-developed blockchain solution, based on smart contracts, for partners and franchisees to both manage the supply chain and transact amongst themselves and the company, ensuring that both the supply chain and payments - be they with suppliers or license and royalties paid to Generation NEXT - are transparent, accountable, instant and on-demand. By using its own token and ledger, the company also plans to eliminate exchange rate and other risks. “From the beginning, we’ve been a supporter of blockchain technology - our Reis & Irvy’s robotic vending kiosks have, since their inception, accepted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment. But we understand that the true power of blockchain is the ledger and smart contracts,” Yates said.

“The work we are doing with AI and blockchain, we believe, will be fundamental to the successful expansion not only of the Reis & Irvy’s franchise, but also our next planned robotic vending concept - not to mention unattended retail as a whole. Our company is working toward a future in food retail where you are served by a robot, the ‘manager’ is an AI and the supply chain is managed on the blockchain. We’re not too far from that today, and we believe our company is best positioned to get the unattended retail industry, particularly the unattended food retail industry, there first,” Yates added. “In the future, others may find our systems and methods equally valuable for their own businesses.”

After a year of unprecedented innovation Generation NEXT Franchise Brands has launched a new website aimed at better presenting the company’s current and future technologies to stakeholders and the public alike.

The new website was created by a talented in-house team of web designers, graphic artists, videographers, and animators and features cutting edge, 3D wireframe graphics and animations that highlight the company’s core business units that make the site as eye-catching as it is informative, with a brand new, one-stop investor relations center where thousands of shareholders will now be able to locate the company’s most recent press releases, regulatory filings, financial statements and more in one convenient location. The new website can be found at: http://www.gennextbrands.com .

Reis & Irvy’s: Franchise Expansion Highlights



Since its debut, Reis & Irvy’s has grown to over 275 franchisees across the U.S. and represents over 1,400 pending robot installations aggregating approximately $59 million. With additional contract commitments for over 3,400 robots worth an estimated $135 million ($194 million in total) in potential future revenues for Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (VEND) is leading the way with frozen desserts, fully autonomous robotic delivery, visual and audio entertainment, and a unique retail experience. The robots accept cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, PayPal, and cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.



One of the company’s more high-profile franchisees, PGA Championship golfer Phil Mickelson, announced an interest in the company, signing a contract in June to deploy 30 Reis & Irvy’s kiosks in Southern California.



For more information, visit the Reis & Irvy’s website at www.reisandirvys.com or call Toll-Free (888) 902-7558. Generation NEXT Website: www.gennextbrands.com





