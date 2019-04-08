Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Generex Biotechnology Corporation    

GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generex Biotechnology Corporation Appoints Mark J. Prioletti to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:02am EDT

Sales & Marketing Executive Brings Global Expertise in Global Channel Marketing

MIRAMAR, FL, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB: GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) is proud to announce the appointment of Mark J. Prioletti to the Board of Directors. He is a highly experienced marketing and business professional with over 35 years of success in the wireless communications industry for government, enterprise, and consumer segments in both the US and International markets. Mr. Prioletti had a distinguished career at Motorola, leading Channel Marketing & Sales, New Program Development, Partnership and Alliance Development to vastly expand the Motorola sales operations, which continually generated profitable revenue and growth for both emerging markets and mature businesses. With exceptionally strong skills in marketing strategy and sales operation, Mr. Prioletti adds valuable expertise to the Board of Directors.

“Mark Prioletti brings a wealth of sales and marketing experience and expertise to our Board of Directors,” said Joseph Moscato, President & CEO of Generex Biotechnology. “In his long and successful career at Motorola, he was part of the mobile revolution that changed the communications industry, launching and promoting paging and cellular technologies throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. As we build Generex and the NuGenerex family of companies as an end-to-end solutions provider in healthcare, Mark will provide valuable insight in consumer engagement and channel marketing, and we look forward to working with him on the Board.”

Mr. Prioletti commented on his appointment to the Generex Board, “I am drawn to Joe’s vision to build Generex as an integrated life science holdings company. The company has done an amazing job establishing the business foundation for a transformational approach to healthcare. As in the cellular space, it is essential to embrace technology and engage customers across the spectrum of the industry, from manufacturers to healthcare systems, to physicians and patients, and I hope to provide experience and guidance to Joe and his management team as we grow Generex for the future.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation
Joseph Moscato
646-599-6222

Todd Falls
1-800-391-6755 Extension 222
investor@generex.com

Generex Biotechnology Corp..jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP
09:02aGenerex Biotechnology Corporation Appoints Mark J. Prioletti to the Board of ..
GL
04/05GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
04/04Generex Addresses Shareholder Concern Over 8-K and Quarterly Filing
GL
04/04GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
03/29GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Upmarket Deal at $2.50 Per Share Saves Generex Biotechno..
AQ
03/28GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Inte..
AQ
03/26GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Partner Olaregen Therapeutix, Inc. Selected to Present a..
AQ
03/25GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/12GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announces the Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
03/08GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix Announces the Appointmen..
AQ
More news
Chart GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Generex Biotechnology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Moscato Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry Thompson Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Corrao Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jason Bradley Terrell Director, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Brian T. McGee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.99%71
GILEAD SCIENCES7.98%85 214
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.99%48 291
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.49%43 647
GENMAB11.48%11 027
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC14.53%9 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About