Generex Biotechnology Corporation Appoints Mark J. Prioletti to the Board of Directors

Sales & Marketing Executive Brings Global Expertise in Global Channel Marketing

MIRAMAR, FL, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB: GNBT) ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote ) is proud to announce the appointment of Mark J. Prioletti to the Board of Directors. He is a highly experienced marketing and business professional with over 35 years of success in the wireless communications industry for government, enterprise, and consumer segments in both the US and International markets. Mr. Prioletti had a distinguished career at Motorola, leading Channel Marketing & Sales, New Program Development, Partnership and Alliance Development to vastly expand the Motorola sales operations, which continually generated profitable revenue and growth for both emerging markets and mature businesses. With exceptionally strong skills in marketing strategy and sales operation, Mr. Prioletti adds valuable expertise to the Board of Directors.

“Mark Prioletti brings a wealth of sales and marketing experience and expertise to our Board of Directors,” said Joseph Moscato, President & CEO of Generex Biotechnology. “In his long and successful career at Motorola, he was part of the mobile revolution that changed the communications industry, launching and promoting paging and cellular technologies throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. As we build Generex and the NuGenerex family of companies as an end-to-end solutions provider in healthcare, Mark will provide valuable insight in consumer engagement and channel marketing, and we look forward to working with him on the Board.”

Mr. Prioletti commented on his appointment to the Generex Board, “I am drawn to Joe’s vision to build Generex as an integrated life science holdings company. The company has done an amazing job establishing the business foundation for a transformational approach to healthcare. As in the cellular space, it is essential to embrace technology and engage customers across the spectrum of the industry, from manufacturers to healthcare systems, to physicians and patients, and I hope to provide experience and guidance to Joe and his management team as we grow Generex for the future.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

