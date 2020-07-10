Log in
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Today Friday July 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM

07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced call-in details for today’s investor conference call on Friday July 10th 2020 at 4:15 PM Eastern time.

The access information for the investor conference call is as follows:
Domestic US/Canada – 1-(877) 830‑2586
Direct Toll / International - 1-(785) 424-1734

Program Title: NuGenerex Immuno‑Oncology ‑ Investor Conference Call
Conference ID – 66974

Agenda

  • SEC filings and corporate update for NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology as a separate public company
  • NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Listing Plans
  • Status of COVID-19 Vaccine initiatives
  • Published study results from AE37 Phase II breast cancer trial with 10-year follow-up
  • Update on the Phase II trial of AE37 with Pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) for the Treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer
  • New opportunity to revitalize development of Ii-Key-Hemagglutinin peptide vaccine originally developed for avian influenza and 2009 swine flu for emerging swine flu virus

On the call, Generex President & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Moscato and his team will provide an overview of how NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology’s Ii-Key technology is clinically proven to activate the immune system against numerous viruses including H5N1 avian influenza virus and a review of work with development partners & government agencies to implement Ii-Key peptide vaccine technology to implement a rapid response vaccination strategy for the SARS-CoV-2 and emerging swine influenza (Swine Flu) viruses.

Mr. Moscato said, “I look forward to speaking with our shareholders to discuss the listing of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on a national exchange and our plans to expand the Ii-Key technology platform to generate new immunotherapies and vaccines.  We have a number of exciting initiatives that I am eager to present, and as always, we welcome questions from shareholders during the call.”

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate, independent public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.
Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato
646-599-6222

Todd Falls
1-800-391-6755 Extension 222
investor@generex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
