Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Generex Biotechnology Corporation    GNBT

GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(GNBT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generex Biotechnology Announces Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Friday November 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:04pm EST

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Friday November 29, 2019 at 9:30 am.

Joseph Moscato, Generex President & Chief Executive Officer stated: “I look forward to this conference call and invite all of our valuable shareholders to attend.” This call will cover the newly paid 1:1 dividend, our new spin out to the public of NuGenerex Immuno-oncology and the new proposed dividend to Generex shareholders of this company and the closing of the Altucell acquisition closing, as well as other corporate initiatives that are ongoing such as our Nasdaq listing which is still in process.

Dial-in instructions for the investor conference call will be announced prior to the meeting date.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.
Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato
646-599-6222

Todd Falls
1-800-391-6755 Extension 222
investor@generex.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP
02:04pGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES INVE : 30 am
GL
11/12GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
11/08GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY PROVIDES GUIDA : Form 10k Annual Report will be filed Tues..
GL
11/05Generex Biotechnology Announces First-in-Human Clinical Trial of the ALTuCELL..
GL
10/29GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Fin..
AQ
10/29GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders..
AQ
10/29GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
10/29GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/29GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES EXTE : 1 Stock Dividend
GL
10/28REMINDER : Generex Investor Conference Call Tomorrow October 29, 2019
GL
More news
Chart GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Generex Biotechnology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Moscato Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry Thompson Chief Operating Officer
Mark Joseph Corrao Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jason Bradley Terrell Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Brian T. McGee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION7.08%57
GILEAD SCIENCES2.83%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.02%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-6.72%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.14%21 914
GENMAB39.72%14 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group