GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(GNBT)
Generex Biotechnology Corporation Discusses Upcoming Revenue Increases and Growth with The Stock Day Podcast

10/07/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB: GNBT) ("the Company"), an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. CEO of the Company, Joseph Moscato, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's upcoming financial filings, as well as a possible NASDAQ uplisting and stock dividend. Moscato explained that the Company is currently in the process of uplisting to the NASDAQ and believes it fits all of the necessary requirements for approval. "We hope to be listed sometime in the middle to end of this month," said Moscato.

Moscato then expanded on the Company's dividend. "This is our last dividend to shareholders that we had promised. It's a one to one dividend that will be paid at the end of October," explained Moscato. "We're grateful to our shareholders. We wanted to give back, so we did."

The conversation then turned to the Company's spin-out of Antigen Express, Inc. d/b/a NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology. "The spin-out is planned," explained Moscato, adding that the Company is currently undergoing the proper legal and financial work required to finalize this process. "We've given a dividend to our shareholders in that company, and that should become a reality by the end of October."

Jolly then asked about the Company's current projects in Arizona. Moscato shared that one of the most exciting developments of the Company's Arizona projects is their 51% acquisition of ALTuCELL, Inc., a company offering advanced microencapsulation technology and cell therapy systems that have been designed with the potential to cure Type I Diabetes. "We believe the technology is above and beyond what is available for microencapsulation technology," shared Moscato.

"In regards to Arizona, we've partnered with two large clinics, which represent around 65,000 patients. Most of the patients are Type I diabetics, so it's a good fit for ALTuCELL where we can do our clinical trial work," explained Moscato, adding that this step is necessary for the approval of the potential Type I Diabetes cure. "We're also putting in podiatry, ophthalmology, neurology, and pharmacy in these clinics."

Jolly inquired about the Company's potential revenues over the next two quarters. Moscato explained that the services offered through the Arizona clinics will offer substantial revenues in the upcoming quarters. "Ophthalmology should bring in about $20 million next year, once we are up and running," said Moscato, adding that podiatry, neurology, and pharmaceuticals also represent high revenue streams. "It's an exciting business to be in."

To close the interview, Moscato shared that the Company is up over 2,000% since last year as they continue to grow through their acquisition strategy. "We believe that as the months go by more and more great value will be added and great things will be happening to Generex and its shareholders," closed Moscato.

To hear Joseph Moscato's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7389258-generex-biotechnology-corporation-discusses-upcoming-revenue-increases-and-growth-with-the-stock

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato
646-599-6222

Todd Falls
1-800-391-6755 Extension 222
investor@generex.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:
Stock Day Media
602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48533


© Newsfilecorp 2019
