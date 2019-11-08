Generex Biotechnology Provides Guidance: Form 10k Annual Report will be filed Tuesday Morning November 12th 2019

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB: GNBT) is pleased to announce that its 10k annual report will be filed Tuesday morning within the time afforded to public companies under the standard filing extension. Generex has received many calls in regard to this very important filing, and the company wants to assure everyone that the report has been completed, and the filing is definitive for Tuesday, November 12, 2019.



Joe Moscato, CEO and President commented, “I appreciate everyone’s concern in this important filing as we march towards our NASDAQ listing. This annual report filing was much more complicated than last year’s report due to the many acquisitions the company made over the last year, which required that the financial audit be reviewed by multiple audit firms. Further, this is the first full audit that our new auditors have had to complete, so understanding all of Generex’ 23-year history of business, and the complexities of the MSO and healthcare initiatives that the company has initiated was no small task. Now that this first 10K audit has been completed for the NuGenerex family of companies, our financial accounting and auditing work will get easier, having been streamlined for the future with standard operating procedures.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com