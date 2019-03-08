Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Generic Gold Corp    GGC   CA37148M1068

GENERIC GOLD CORP

(GGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/12 09:30:05 am
0.05 CAD   +25.00%
06:20pGENERIC GOLD : Announces Changes to Board and Management
EQ
06:20pGeneric Gold Announces Changes to Board and Management
NE
2018Generic Gold Announces Results of Exploration Program on Its VIP Gold Project, Yukon
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Generic Gold Announces Changes to Board and Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - Generic Gold Corp. ("Generic Gold" or the "Company") announces that Donald Christie has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company, and that Bruce Durham has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Christie and Durham for their respective contributions to the Company and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Kelly Malcolm has been appointed a director of the Company, and that Mr. Arvin Ramos has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist who specializes in integration and interpretation of geological data to guide exploration and development activities. He has worked in the mineral exploration industry for several junior explorers and mid-tier producers. Mr. Malcolm acts as a consultant to several boutique Toronto-based finance firms. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in geology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, both from Laurentian University.

Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 15 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. Mr. Ramos serves as CFO of several junior mining companies.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The Company's exploration portfolio consists of nine projects with a total land position of 37,877 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits with multi-million ounce NI 43-101- compliant resources, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca.

For further information contact:

Kelly Malcolm, President and CEO
Tel: 647-299-1153
kmalcolm@genericgold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43318


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERIC GOLD CORP
06:20pGENERIC GOLD : Announces Changes to Board and Management
EQ
06:20pGeneric Gold Announces Changes to Board and Management
NE
2018Generic Gold Announces Results of Exploration Program on Its VIP Gold Project..
NE
2018Generic Gold Announces Initiation of Drill Program on Its Goodman Gold Projec..
NE
2018GENERIC GOLD : Announces Completion of Drill Program on Its VIP Gold Project, Yu..
AQ
2018GENERIC GOLD : Announces Completion of Drill Program on Its VIP Gold Project, Yu..
EQ
2018Generic Gold Announces Completion of Drill Program on Its VIP Gold Project, Y..
NE
2018GENERIC GOLD : Initiates Work Program Including RC Drilling on Its VIP Gold Proj..
AQ
2018GENERIC GOLD : Initiates Work Program Including RC Drilling on Its VIP Gold Proj..
EQ
2018Generic Gold Initiates Work Program Including RC Drilling on Its VIP Gold Pro..
NE
More news
Chart GENERIC GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Generic Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly Malcolm President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Henry Christie Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Victor Cantore Independent Director
Robert Bruce Durham Independent Director
Nathan Tribble Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERIC GOLD CORP-9.09%0
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP9.34%9 625
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 523
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED64.59%3 269
HECLA MINING COMPANY-5.08%1 082
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC6.10%482
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.