Generic Gold Announces Changes to Board and Management



09.03.2019 / 00:15

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - Generic Gold Corp. ("Generic Gold" or the "Company") announces that Donald Christie has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company, and that Bruce Durham has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Christie and Durham for their respective contributions to the Company and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Kelly Malcolm has been appointed a director of the Company, and that Mr. Arvin Ramos has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Malcolm is a Professional Geologist who specializes in integration and interpretation of geological data to guide exploration and development activities. He has worked in the mineral exploration industry for several junior explorers and mid-tier producers. Mr. Malcolm acts as a consultant to several boutique Toronto-based finance firms. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in geology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, both from Laurentian University.

Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 15 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. Mr. Ramos serves as CFO of several junior mining companies.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada. The Company's exploration portfolio consists of nine projects with a total land position of 37,877 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits with multi-million ounce NI 43-101- compliant resources, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca .

For further information contact:

Kelly Malcolm, President and CEO

Tel: 647-299-1153

kmalcolm@genericgold.ca

