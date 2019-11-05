Q2 2019/2020 Revenue: +7%

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE Paris, France, November 4th, 2019 H1 2019/2020 REVENUE: +7% Accelerated profitability growth expected in H1 Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the second quarter of its 2019/2020 fiscal year. Pursuing continued growth: half-year revenue up by 7% Quarter ended 6 months ended September 30 Change September 30 Change Unaudited (K€) 2019 2018 2019 2018 SaaS 8 076 6 642 22% 16 253 13 390 21% Maintenance 4 888 4 761 3% 9 667 9 454 2% Licenses 1 029 1 206 -15% 1 729 2 212 -22% Software revenues 13 993 12 609 11% 27 649 25 056 10% Consulting Services 5 816 6 269 -7% 12 211 12 246 0% Revenues 19 809 18 878 5% 39 860 37 302 7% With €19.8 million in revenue, the group recorded 5% organic growth over the past quarter driven mainly by its dynamic strategic SaaS business (22% rise). The Consulting & Services business generated a quarterly revenue of €5.8 million, impacted by an unfavorable basis effect (16% rise in growth on the same quarter of the previous financial year) and the IFRS 15 standard down €0.2 million. Group revenue for the half-year was €39.9 million, corresponding to 7% organic growth. Financial Communication Contacts: Generix Group - Ludovic Luzza - Chief Financial Officer - Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 - lluzza@generixgroup.com CM-CICMarket Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57 - stephanie.stahr@cmcic.fr

New SaaS contracts H1 2019/2020: €1.4 million Quarter ended Var. Q2 6 months ended Var. 2019 September 30 2019 vs Q2 September 30 vs 2018 Unaudited (K€) 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 New SaaS contracts signing (ACV*) 677 1 311 -48% 1 359 2 481 -45% *New contracts expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), which emphasizes the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question. Generix Group registered €0.7 million over the last quarter in new contracts. For the current financial year, the group is set to recover its traditional seasonality of signatures, with a more dynamic second half-year than the first, a trend confirmed by the signatures already recorded in the third quarter and by the quality and maturity of the commercial pipeline. This seasonality was periodically reduced in the previous financial year, which led to a 62% increase in signatures for H1 2018/2019. Accelerated profitability growth expected in H1 The continued growth observed over the last quarter, combined with the Group's work on its two strategic aims-improving its operating excellence and accelerating its international roll-out-, enables the Group to anticipate an accelerated growth in its EBTIDA for the first half-year of 2019/2020 and to reassert its financial objectives for the financial year. Emission of stock warrant subscriptions As an extension of the emission of stock warrant subscriptions in November 2018, with the aim of associating the members of the Management Board with the Group's development1, on September 4, 2019 Generix Group emitted 1,108,388 stock warrants subscribed by Ms. Aïda Collette-Sène, Chief Executive Officer and member of the company's Management Board. Ms. Collette-Sène released the full amount of stock warrant subscriptions, corresponding to a sum of 580,056 euros, confirming her confidence in Generix Group. This emission, made as part of a delegation authorized by the general meeting of September 26 2019, was composed of two tiers: 738,925 stock warrants subscribed at €0.62, exercisable at 5 euros and 369,463 stock warrants subscribed at €0.33, exercisable at 6 euros. Each stock warrant subscription exercised entitles the holder to a new ordinary share. Stock warrants are exercisable between April 1, 2021 and September 26, 2022. New ordinary shares can only be sold from September 26, 2021 ("lock-up"), or in the event of a specific financial operation. 1 See press release dated November 5, 2018

Next financial press release: November 25th, 2019 after the market closes Results of the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020