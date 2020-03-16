Log in
GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY

(2666)
Genertec Universal Medical : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF DOMESTIC MEDIUM-TERM NOTES IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

03/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY

LIMITED

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code2666)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF DOMESTIC MEDIUM-TERM NOTES IN THE PRC

BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED

SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 March 2020 and 5 March 2020 (the "Announcements"). It was disclosed in the Announcements that (i) China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd. (中國環球租賃有限公司) (the "Issuer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, had registered the issuance of the domestic medium-term notes with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (中國銀行間市場交易商協會) of an aggregate principal amount of up to RMB900 million in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"); and (ii) the issuance of the first tranche of the domestic medium-term notes of an aggregate principal amount up to RMB500 million was completed on 5 March 2020.

The Issuer has decided to launch the issuance of the second tranche of the domestic medium-term notes in the PRC with an aggregate principal amount of RMB400 million (the "T2 Notes"). The T2 Notes have a term of three years and a fixed interest rate which will be determined at the end of the subscription period through book-building processes. The net proceeds from issuance of the T2 Notes are intended to be used for repaying maturing debts of the Issuer.

The T2 Notes will be issued to domestic institutional investors in the PRC (other than those who are restricted from participating in such offering in accordance with the laws and regulations of the PRC). Bank of Beijing Co., Ltd. (北京銀行股份有限公司) and Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. (天津銀行 股份有限公司) are the joint lead underwriters for the issuance of the T2 Notes.

Other principal terms of the T2 Notes to be issued are as follows:

Place of issuance:

the inter-bank bond market in the PRC

Par value:

RMB100.0

Issue price:

RMB100.0

Credit rating:

AAA rating for the T2 Notes, as assessed by China Chengxin International

Credit Rating Co., Ltd. (中誠信國際信用評級有限責任公司) on 13 March

2020.

Trading arrangement:

The T2 Notes are expected to be traded on the inter-bank bond market in the

PRC from 20 March 2020.

In accordance with the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, relevant documents in relation to the Issuer and the T2 Notes will be published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House

(http://www.shclearing.com) and China Foreign Exchange Trade System (www.chinamoney.com.cn) , respectively. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded that such documents were prepared in accordance with the requirements in the PRC and are limited solely to the Issuer, and the information contained therein does not provide a full picture of the operation status of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company in relation to the updated progress of issuance of the T2 Notes as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company

Limited

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

Peng Jiahong

Executive Director

Beijing, PRC, 16 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Peng Jiahong (Vice-chairwoman) and Mr. Yu Gang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Yichen (Chairman), Ms. Liu Kun, Mr. Liu Zhiyong, Mr. Liu Xiaoping and Mr. Su Guang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Yinquan, Mr. Chow Siu Lui, Mr. Han Demin and Mr. Liao Xinbo.

Disclaimer

Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 04:16:00 UTC
