Genertec Universal Medical : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF DOMESTIC MEDIUM-TERM NOTES IN THE PRC BY CHINA UNIVERSAL LEASING CO., LTD., A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

The Issuer has decided to launch the issuance of the second tranche of the domestic medium-term notes in the PRC with an aggregate principal amount of RMB400 million (the "T2 Notes"). The T2 Notes have a term of three years and a fixed interest rate which will be determined at the end of the subscription period through book-building processes. The net proceeds from issuance of the T2 Notes are intended to be used for repaying maturing debts of the Issuer.
The T2 Notes will be issued to domestic institutional investors in the PRC (other than those who are restricted from participating in such offering in accordance with the laws and regulations of the PRC). Bank of Beijing Co., Ltd. (北京銀行股份有限公司) and Bank of Tianjin Co., Ltd. (天津銀行 股份有限公司) are the joint lead underwriters for the issuance of the T2 Notes.
Other principal terms of the T2 Notes to be issued are as follows:
Place of issuance:
the inter-bank bond market in the PRC
Par value:
RMB100.0
Issue price:
RMB100.0
Credit rating:
AAA rating for the T2 Notes, as assessed by China Chengxin International
Credit Rating Co., Ltd. (中誠信國際信用評級有限責任公司) on 13 March
2020.
Trading arrangement:
The T2 Notes are expected to be traded on the inter-bank bond market in the
PRC from 20 March 2020.
In accordance with the relevant laws and regulations in the PRC, relevant documents in relation to the Issuer and the T2 Notes will be published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House
(http://www.shclearing.com) and China Foreign Exchange Trade System (www.chinamoney.com.cn) , respectively. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are reminded that such documents were prepared in accordance with the requirements in the PRC and are limited solely to the Issuer, and the information contained therein does not provide a full picture of the operation status of the Company and its subsidiaries.
Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company in relation to the updated progress of issuance of the T2 Notes as and when appropriate.
