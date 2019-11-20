Log in
Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited    2666   HK0000255361

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY

(2666)
  Report  
News 
News

Genertec Universal Medical : PROPOSED ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME

0
11/20/2019 | 04:25am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP

COMPANY LIMITED

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2666)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME

The board of directors (the "Board") of Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on 20 November 2019, the Board has resolved to propose the adoption of a share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") for the approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

The adoption of the Share Option Scheme is conditional upon:

  1. the approval from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China (the "SASAC");
  2. the approval of the Shareholders; and
  3. the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, any shares of the Company to be issued and allotted pursuant to the exercise of options granted under the Share Option Scheme.

The purposes of the Share Option Scheme are, among other things, to strengthen the Company's corporate governance, to provide an incentive for employees of the Company to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company, to enhance the competitiveness of the Company's remuneration structure, and to attract and retain talents required to achieve the Company's long-term strategic targets.

The Share Option Scheme will constitute a share option scheme under Chapter 17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The Board will convene a general meeting for the purposes of, among other things, seeking the approval from the Shareholders for the adoption of the Share Option Scheme.

A circular containing, among other things, details of the Share Option Scheme and a notice convening the general meeting will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, the Share Option Scheme remains subject to the approval from the SASAC and the Shareholders. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities.

By order of the Board

Genertec Universal Medical Group

Company Limited

通用環球醫療集團有限公司

Peng Jiahong

Executive Director

Beijing, PRC, 20 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Peng Jiahong (Vice-chairwoman) and Mr. Yu Gang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Yichen (Chairman), Ms. Liu Kun, Mr. Liu Zhiyong, Mr. Liu Xiaoping, and Mr. Su Guang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Yinquan, Mr. Chow Siu Lui and Mr. Han Demin.

Disclaimer

Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:24:00 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 7 026 M
EBIT 2019 2 295 M
Net income 2019 1 606 M
Debt 2019 25 965 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 5,36x
P/E ratio 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales2019 4,90x
EV / Sales2020 4,88x
Capitalization 8 428 M
Chart GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,97  CNY
Last Close Price 4,91  CNY
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jia Hong Peng Vice Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Yi Chen Zhang Chairman
Guang Su Non-Executive Director
Xiao Ping Liu Non-Executive Director
Zhi Yong Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERTEC UNIVERSAL MEDICAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-7.13%1 199
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.50.15%7 826
BOC AVIATION LIMITED32.70%6 853
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION24.16%5 754
GRENKE20.01%4 574
GATX CORPORATION13.47%2 888
