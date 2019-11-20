Genertec Universal Medical : PROPOSED ADOPTION OF SHARE OPTION SCHEME

the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, any shares of the Company to be issued and allotted pursuant to the exercise of options granted under the Share Option Scheme.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on 20 November 2019, the Board has resolved to propose the adoption of a share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") for the approval by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

The purposes of the Share Option Scheme are, among other things, to strengthen the Company's corporate governance, to provide an incentive for employees of the Company to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company, to enhance the competitiveness of the Company's remuneration structure, and to attract and retain talents required to achieve the Company's long-term strategic targets.

The Share Option Scheme will constitute a share option scheme under Chapter 17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The Board will convene a general meeting for the purposes of, among other things, seeking the approval from the Shareholders for the adoption of the Share Option Scheme.

A circular containing, among other things, details of the Share Option Scheme and a notice convening the general meeting will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, the Share Option Scheme remains subject to the approval from the SASAC and the Shareholders. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities.

20 November 2019

