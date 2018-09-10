Log in
GENESCO INC. (GCO)

Genesco Inc. : Announces Conference Participation

09/10/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) announced today that its management team will present at the 16th Annual CL King Best Ideas Conference on September 13, 2018, at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern), in New York.  An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website www.genesco.com and can be accessed through its investor relations page.   A replay of the presentation will be available for a year, and can also be found on the Company's website's investor page.

About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel and accessories in more than 2,650 retail stores and leased departments throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Germany, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.shibyjourneys.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.lids.com, www.lids.ca, www.lidslockerroom.com, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com.  The Company's Lids Sports Group division operates the Lids headwear stores, the Locker Room by Lids and other team sports fan shops and single team clubhouse stores.   In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

