Genesco Inc. : To Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results And Hold Conference Call On March 12, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 on March 12, 2020, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.
About Genesco Inc.
Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in approximately 1,490 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.schuh.co.uk, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, www.trask.com, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the Trask brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.
SOURCE Genesco Inc.