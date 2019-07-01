Log in
Brookfield, GIC to buy Genesee & Wyoming for about $6.4 billion

07/01/2019 | 04:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the AGM for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC on Monday agreed to buy U.S. freight railroad owner Genesee & Wyoming Inc for about $6.4 billion in cash.

Brookfield and GIC's offer of $112 per share represents a premium of 12% to Genesee's closing price on Friday. Genesee shares were up 9%.

Including debt, the deal is valued at about 8.4 billion, the companies said in a statement.

Genesee & Wyoming's revenue have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8% since it floated in the stock market in 1996, rising to $2.3 billion in 2018 from $77.8 million, according to Genesee & Wyoming's latest annual report.

The company owns a portfolio of 120 short-line railroads, predominantly in North America, with operations in Europe and Australia.

Reuters had reported on the deal on Sunday, citing sources.

The deal, which is expected to close by year end or early 2020, would be the latest big leveraged buyout by Brookfield, which agreed last year to buy Johnson Controls International Plc power solutions business for about $13 billion.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc served as the financial adviser to Brookfield and GIC, while BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC advised Genesee.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT 0.34% 62.65 Delayed Quote.19.74%
GENESEE & WYOMING INC 8.85% 108.85 Delayed Quote.35.10%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL 1.40% 41.89 Delayed Quote.39.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 360 M
EBIT 2019 452 M
Net income 2019 250 M
Debt 2019 2 123 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
Capitalization 5 693 M
Chart GENESEE & WYOMING INC
Duration : Period :
Genesee & Wyoming Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESEE & WYOMING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 90,1  $
Last Close Price 100  $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Hellmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Adolphus Brown Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Joseph Gallagher Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Meyers Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Raymond A. Goss Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESEE & WYOMING INC35.10%5 693
UNION PACIFIC22.34%119 703
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.87%66 619
CSX CORPORATION24.51%62 605
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION33.30%53 015
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.32%32 844
