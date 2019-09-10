Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesee & Wyoming Inc    GWR

GENESEE & WYOMING INC

(GWR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, Case No. 1:19-cv-01558-MN, on behalf of shareholders of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. ("G&W" or the "Company") (NYSE:GWR) who have been harmed by G&W's and its board of directors' (the "Board") alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Brookfield Infrastructure, GIC, and Brookfield Infrastructure's institutional partners (the "Proposed Transaction").

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

On July 1, 2019, the Board caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger under which G&W shareholders stand to receive $112.00 in cash for each share of G&W stock they own.

The complaint alleges that the Proxy filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission violates Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act because it provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company and the Proposed Transaction, including information concerning the Company's financial projections and analysis, on which the Board relied to recommend the Proposed Transaction as fair to G&W shareholders.

If you wish to obtain information concerning this action, you can do so by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/GWR.  

Take Action

Plaintiff is represented by Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a law firm with extensive experience in prosecuting class actions, and significant expertise in actions involving corporate fraud.  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, was founded in 1995 and the firm maintains its principal office in New York City, with offices in Delaware, California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.  Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Nadeem Faruqi, Esq.
James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq.
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 3rd Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
E-mail: nfaruqi@faruqilaw.com
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-announces-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-genesee--wyoming-inc-gwr-300915449.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESEE & WYOMING INC
05:31pFARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genese..
PR
08/13GENESEE & WYOMING : Choice Terminal™ Bulk Transfer Facility Opens on G&W's..
BU
08/07GENESEE & WYOMING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/05GENESEE & WYOMING INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22GENESEE & WYOMING : Tier 4 Low-Emission Locomotives Begin Work on California Nor..
BU
07/22GENESEE & WYOMING, INC. INVESTOR ALE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/08WeissLaw LLP Investigates the Acquisition of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.
PR
07/06BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, NIKE, MICRON : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
07/05BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, NIKE, MICRON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
07/03GIC, Temasek set for muted returns on impact of trade war, slower growth
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group