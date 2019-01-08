Log in
GENESEE & WYOMING INC (GWR)
01/08 04:00:00 pm
76.5 USD   +2.48%
2018GENESEE & WYOMING INC : quaterly earnings release
2018Rails, truckers have gotten cheap but trade wars a risk
RE
2017GENESEE & WYOMING INC : quaterly earnings release
Genesee & Wyoming : Announces Q4 2018 Financial Release Conference Call and Webcast

01/08/2019 | 04:17pm EST

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) announces the following conference call and webcast:

WHAT: G&W Q4 2018 Financial Release Conference Call

WHEN: February 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST

WHERE: www.gwrr.com/investors (listen only)

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers -- in U.S., call (800) 230-1085; outside U.S., call (612) 288-0329.

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the webcast will be archived at www.gwrr.com/investors until the next quarter. Telephone replay is also available for 30 days beginning at 1 p.m. EST on Feb. 6 by dialing (800) 475-6701 (or outside U.S., dial 320-365-3844). The access code is 458664.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized in nine locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

  • G&W’s seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 114 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&W’s Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and conference call regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 347 M
EBIT 2018 423 M
Net income 2018 232 M
Debt 2018 2 275 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 4 399 M
Chart GENESEE & WYOMING INC
Duration : Period :
Genesee & Wyoming Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESEE & WYOMING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 83,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Hellmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Adolphus Brown Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Joseph Gallagher Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Meyers Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Raymond A. Goss Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESEE & WYOMING INC-0.04%4 399
UNION PACIFIC-0.32%102 156
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.34%56 479
CSX CORPORATION0.52%52 734
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION1.36%41 280
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED0.00%26 267
