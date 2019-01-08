Genesee & Wyoming : Announces Q4 2018 Financial Release Conference Call and Webcast

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) announces the following
conference call and webcast:
WHAT: G&W Q4 2018 Financial Release Conference Call
WHEN: February 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. EST
WHERE: www.gwrr.com/investors
(listen only)
Conference Call Dial-In Numbers -- in U.S., call (800) 230-1085; outside
U.S., call (612) 288-0329.
If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and
webcast, the webcast will be archived at www.gwrr.com/investors
until the next quarter. Telephone replay is also available for 30 days
beginning at 1 p.m. EST on Feb. 6 by dialing (800) 475-6701 (or
outside U.S., dial 320-365-3844). The access code is 458664.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized in nine locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
-
G&W’s seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 114 short line and regional freight
railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&W’s Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional rail services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast
and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and conference call
regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts
are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties.
For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause
actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form
10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.
