Genesee & Wyoming : Freightliner Wins Rail Freight Operator of the Year at UK Multimodal Awards 2019

0
06/28/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Freightliner, a subsidiary of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR), was named “Rail Freight Operator of the Year” at last week’s 2019 Multimodal Awards recognising excellence and best practise across the UK logistics industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005029/en/

Freightliner Commercial Managers Richard Smith and Richard Stapleton, third and fourth from left, receive the Rail Freight Operator of the Year Award from (L-R) host Steve Davis; Jamie Hartles, CEO of sponsors Howard Tenens; and Robert Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director of Clarion Events. (Photo: Business Wire)



Freightliner has won the award in three of the four years since the category was introduced in 2016.

“Winning this award is particularly special as the votes come from our customers,” said Gary Long, CEO for G&W’s UK/Europe Region companies. “The key objective of our ongoing business redesign is to deliver a customer-centric business model across our three core services of Rail, Road and Terminals. This focus on the customer experience, together with substantial investments in leading-edge technology, facilities and rolling stock, makes the future even more promising for our customers. I am delighted they have recognised our commitment to service excellence with this award.”

Freightliner’s sister company, leading container logistics provider Pentalver Transport, was shortlisted in the ‘Road Freight Operator of the Year’ category, as well.

The 18 June award ceremony was held in Birmingham and attended by more than 800 contenders, VIPs and colleagues. Freightliner Commercial Managers Richard Smith and Richard Stapleton collected the Rail Freight Operator of the Year award, which was presented by Jamie Hartles, CEO of sponsors Howard Tenens; Robert Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director of Clarion Events; and host, ex snooker champion, Steve Davis.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized in eight locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

  • G&W’s six North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 114 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&W’s Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2019
