Genesee & Wyoming : Ohio Rail Development Commission Awarded U.S. Department of Transportation CRISI Grant to Expand Infrastructure on Indiana & Ohio Railway

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration
has awarded a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements
(CRISI) Grant to the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) in the
amount of $3,284,000. This grant, in combination with matching funds of
$3,584,000 from the Indiana & Ohio Railway Company (IORY) and a $300,000
grant from ORDC will be used to rehabilitate the Port Delta Yard and
construct mainline siding capacity in Delta, Ohio. The project involves
the installation of approximately 14,000 rail ties, 25,000 feet of new
rail, 43,000 tons of ballast and 11 turnouts on IORY, a short line
freight railroad subsidiary of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR).
Centered around Delta, Ohio are several steel manufacturing and
processing businesses that provide products for U.S. industries
including automotive, construction, agriculture and general
manufacturing applications. Companies located in the area include North
Star BlueScope Steel, Metal X and Fulton County Processing. These
facilities depend on IORY freight rail service to receive raw materials,
such as scrap steel and pig iron, and to ship finished products to their
customers.
“Ohio is the second largest steel-producing state in the nation, and the
industry is significant to the economy of Northwest Ohio. The Ohio Rail
Development Commission is grateful that the Federal Railroad
Administration recognized the value of this work to the regional
economy. The project will rehabilitate and repurpose rail infrastructure
to serve the current and emerging industries in Northwest Ohio,” said
Matthew Dietrich, Executive Director of the ORDC.
“This $7.2-million joint investment by the FRA, IORY and ORDC will
greatly improve the available Port Delta Yard capacity for the safe and
efficient handling of its growing customer business in Delta,” said IORY
President Martin Pohlod. “New rail, ties and ballast will restore the
entire yard to service and go a long way to accommodating anticipated
growth in Delta and Fulton County rail-based industry and processors.
Furthermore, the additional mainline siding will enhance fluidity of our
line of road, terminal and customer switching operations, and the
improved Port Delta terminal also will allow more efficient and timely
service for traffic moving via the northern portion of the IORY to the
Canadian National interchange in Flat Rock, Mich. The IORY looks forward
to making these improvements, which will make it more effective in
earning the transportation business of its present and future customers,
and we thank the ORDC, FRA and our customers for their support in
seeking and now implementing this proactive, forward-looking investment
in railroad service.”
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said, “These investments in
intercity passenger and freight rail will benefit surrounding
communities, make grade crossings safer and improve service reliability.”
About ORDC
The ORDC is an independent state commission within the Ohio Department
of Transportation. Our mission is to plan, promote and implement the
improved movement of goods and people faster and safer on a rail
transportation network connecting Ohio to the nation and the world.
About G&W
G&W owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized in eight locally
managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.
-
G&W’s six North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four
Canadian provinces and include 114 short line and regional freight
railroads (11 in the state of Ohio) with more than 13,000 track-miles.
-
G&W’s Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory
and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin
rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned
by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie
Infrastructure and Real Assets.
-
G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime
intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well
as regional rail services in Continental Europe.
G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more
than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast
and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial
railcar switching and repair.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Genesee &
Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking
statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of
such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk
Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most
recently ended fiscal year.
