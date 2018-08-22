Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesee & Wyoming Inc    GWR

GENESEE & WYOMING INC (GWR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/22 10:00:00 pm
87.9 USD   -0.37%
10:16pGENESEE & WYOMI : to Present at Cowen and Company Global Transportat..
BU
08/13GENESEE & WYOMI : Reports Traffic for July 2018
BU
07/27GENESEE & WYOMI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Genesee & Wyoming : to Present at Cowen and Company Global Transportation Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR) Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Development, Matthew O. Walsh will present at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at 8:35 a.m. EDT.

Interested investors may access Mr. Walsh’s presentation via live Internet webcast at www.gwrr.com/investors. The webcast also will be archived on the site.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads organized in nine locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

  • G&W’s seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&W’s Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and presentation regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESEE & WYOMING INC
10:16pGENESEE & WYOMING : to Present at Cowen and Company Global Transportation Confer..
BU
08/13GENESEE & WYOMING : Reports Traffic for July 2018
BU
08/07GENESEE & WYOMING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
07/27GENESEE & WYOMING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27GENESEE & WYOMING INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/27GENESEE & WYOMING : Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
BU
07/17GENESEE & WYOMING : Reports Traffic for June 2018
BU
07/10Free Stock Performance Review on CSX Corp. and Three Additional Railroads Sto..
AC
07/05GENESEE & WYOMING : Announces Q2 2018 Financial Release Conference Call and Webc..
BU
07/02GENESEE & WYOMING : An air quality alert is in effect until 11 tonight for Genes..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Golden Gate Capital swaps KLXI for GWR in Q2 
08/13Genesee & Wyoming reports July traffic 
08/09Genesee & Wyoming, Schneider National downgraded at BofA Merrill 
07/27Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR) CEO John Hellmann Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/27Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 357 M
EBIT 2018 426 M
Net income 2018 228 M
Debt 2018 2 213 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,20
P/E ratio 2019 19,35
EV / Sales 2018 3,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 5 303 M
Chart GENESEE & WYOMING INC
Duration : Period :
Genesee & Wyoming Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESEE & WYOMING INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 88,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Hellmann Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Adolphus Brown Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Joseph Gallagher Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Meyers Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Raymond A. Goss Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESEE & WYOMING INC12.04%5 303
UNION PACIFIC12.49%112 078
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY12.50%65 022
CSX CORPORATION34.10%64 145
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.68%49 308
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED14.43%29 075
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.