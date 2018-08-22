Genesee & Wyoming : to Present at Cowen and Company Global Transportation Conference

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)(NYSE:GWR) Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Development, Matthew O. Walsh will present at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at 8:35 a.m. EDT.

Interested investors may access Mr. Walsh’s presentation via live Internet webcast at www.gwrr.com/investors. The webcast also will be archived on the site.

About G&W

G&W owns or leases 122 freight railroads organized in nine locally managed operating regions with 8,000 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W’s seven North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.

G&W’s Australia Region serves New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia and operates the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 40 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, contract coal loading, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and presentation regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005501/en/