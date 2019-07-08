WeissLaw LLP Investigates the Acquisition of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. ("Genesee & Wyoming" or the "Company") (NYSE: GWR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (the "Affiliate"). Under the terms of the agreement, Genesee & Wyoming shareholders will receive $112 per share.

If you own Genesee & Wyoming shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website

http://www.weisslawllp.com/genesee-wyoming-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw is investigating whether Genesee & Wyoming's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the offer price represents a meager 10% premium over the Company's June 21 trading price of $101.18. Moreover, the acquisition is a strategic transaction which will expand the Affiliate's global footprint. According to Affiliate's Chief Executive Officer, "[Genesee & Wyoming] will be a significant addition to our global rail platform and will expand our presence in this sector to four continents."

WeissLaw is investigating whether Genesee & Wyoming's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-the-acquisition-of-genesee--wyoming-inc-300880861.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP