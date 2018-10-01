Genesis Alkali : Raises Prices of USP and Industrial Grades of Sodium Bicarbonate

Genesis Alkali, a business of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL), announced today that, effective immediately or as contract terms permit, it will increase off-list and list prices for USP and Industrial grades of sodium bicarbonate by $25.00 per short ton in the United States and Canada.

Genesis Alkali’s current energy surcharge program and freight policies remain in effect.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005807/en/