GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. (GEL)
Genesis Alkali : Raises Prices of USP and Industrial Grades of Sodium Bicarbonate

10/01/2018 | 06:35pm CEST

Genesis Alkali, a business of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL), announced today that, effective immediately or as contract terms permit, it will increase off-list and list prices for USP and Industrial grades of sodium bicarbonate by $25.00 per short ton in the United States and Canada.

Genesis Alkali’s current energy surcharge program and freight policies remain in effect.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 945 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Net income 2018 49,6 M
Debt 2018 3 399 M
Yield 2018 8,98%
P/E ratio 2018 68,73
P/E ratio 2019 20,80
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 2 914 M
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.6.40%2 937
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.37%62 602
ENBRIDGE INC-15.22%56 202
KINDER MORGAN INC-1.88%38 752
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-14.58%36 941
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.82%32 968
