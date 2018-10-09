Genesis Alkali to Raise Off-List Prices Animal Nutrition Products: S-Carb® and Feed Grade Sodium Bicarbonate

Genesis Alkali, a business of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL), announced today that, effective immediately or as contract terms permit, it will increase off-list prices for S-Carb®, purified sodium sesquicarbonate, and feed grade sodium bicarbonate as follows:

S-Carb® $7/ton FOB Westvaco, WY Feed Grade Sodium Bicarbonate $10/ton FOB Westvaco, WY

This price increase is necessary to cover increasing manufacturing costs, ongoing regulatory compliance requirements and necessary reinvestment in our facilities to meet the demand for high quality sodium buffer products.

As always our first commitment is to safely producing high quality Animal Nutrition products and meeting our customers’ needs as a reliable supplier. We are proud to be an active member of the Animal Nutrition Industry with a goal of safely feeding the world.

