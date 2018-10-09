Genesis Alkali to Raise Off-List Prices Animal Nutrition Products: S-Carb® and Feed Grade Sodium Bicarbonate

Genesis Alkali, a business of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL),
announced today that, effective immediately or as contract terms permit,
it will increase off-list prices for S-Carb®, purified sodium
sesquicarbonate, and feed grade sodium bicarbonate as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S-Carb®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$7/ton FOB Westvaco, WY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feed Grade Sodium Bicarbonate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$10/ton FOB Westvaco, WY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This price increase is necessary to cover increasing manufacturing
costs, ongoing regulatory compliance requirements and necessary
reinvestment in our facilities to meet the demand for high quality
sodium buffer products.
As always our first commitment is to safely producing high quality
Animal Nutrition products and meeting our customers’ needs as a reliable
supplier. We are proud to be an active member of the Animal Nutrition
Industry with a goal of safely feeding the world.
Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited
partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include
offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services,
onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation.
Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas,
Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.
