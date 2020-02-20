Log in
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
Genesis Energy L P : 2019 K-1 Tax Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.

02/20/2020 | 06:31pm EST

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that the 2019 tax packages, including Schedule K-1s, are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Partner Relations support website www.PartnerDataLink.com/Genesis or through the Quick Link on the Home page at www.genesisenergy.com. The partnership expects to complete mailing of the 2019 Genesis Energy, L.P. tax packages by Friday, February 28, 2020. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Partner DataLink toll free at 855-502-0936.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 791 M
EBIT 2020 250 M
Net income 2020 34,0 M
Debt 2020 3 891 M
Yield 2020 14,4%
P/E ratio 2020 52,1x
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,07x
EV / Sales2021 2,00x
Capitalization 1 872 M
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,00  $
Last Close Price 15,27  $
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.-24.27%1 901
ENBRIDGE INC.6.41%85 024
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-7.35%57 115
TC ENERGY CORPORATION8.53%53 721
KINDER MORGAN, INC.4.68%50 194
ONEOK, INC..1.43%31 704
