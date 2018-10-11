Log in
Genesis Energy, L.P.

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. (GEL)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Genesis Energy, L.P. : Completes Divestiture of Powder River Basin Midstream Assets

10/11/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its Powder River Basin Midstream business and received approximately $300 million in total net cash proceeds. Proceeds from the sale will be used by Genesis to reduce the balance outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Under Genesis’ credit facility, Genesis will receive pro forma credit from its senior secured lenders for the transaction for the period ending September 30, 2018.

The Powder River Basin Midstream business includes Genesis’ Powder River Basin Pipeline along with the associated crude oil gathering system and rail facility.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as financial advisors to Genesis. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP acted as legal advisor to Genesis.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation (formerly known as supply and logistics). Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. Although we believe that our expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our goals will be achieved, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the divestiture. Actual results may vary materially. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 945 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Net income 2018 49,7 M
Debt 2018 3 401 M
Yield 2018 8,56%
P/E ratio 2018 72,14
P/E ratio 2019 21,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 3 059 M
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.10.87%3 059
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.81%63 821
ENBRIDGE INC-11.25%57 341
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.39%40 981
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-14.02%37 022
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.79%33 415
