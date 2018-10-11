Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesis Energy, L.P.    GEL

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. (GEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Genesis Energy, L.P. : Declares Quarterly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:29pm CEST

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that, on October 9, 2018, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and 8.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. These distributions will be paid on November 14, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2018.

Each holder of common units will be paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.54 ($2.16 on an annualized basis) for each common unit held of record. With respect to the preferred units, Genesis declared a payment-in-kind of the quarterly distribution resulting in the issuance of an additional approximately 523,132 preferred units (“PIK units”). Each holder of a preferred unit will be paid through the issuance of 0.021875 PIK units (plus cash for any fractional unit based on $33.71 per unit) for each preferred unit held of record. This distribution equates to a quarterly distribution of $0.7374 per preferred unit ($2.9496 on an annualized basis). The PIK units will be issued in book-entry form on the payment date.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation (formerly known as supply and logistics). Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
02:29pGENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
02:27pGENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Completes Divestiture of Powder River Basin Midstream Ass..
BU
10/09GENESIS ALKALI TO RAISE OFF-LIST PRI : S-Carb® and Feed Grade Sodium Bicarbonate
BU
10/03GENESIS ENERGY L P : Alkali Raises Prices of USP and Industrial Grades of Sodium..
AQ
10/01GENESIS ALKALI : Raises Prices of USP and Industrial Grades of Sodium Bicarbonat..
BU
09/13GENESIS ENERGY L P : Alkali Raises Soda Ash Prices
BU
08/31GENESIS ENERGY LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/29GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Enters Into Agreement to Sell Powder River Basin Midstrea..
BU
08/14GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : to Participate in Citi 2018 One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infr..
BU
08/08GENESIS ENERGY L P : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Pain Making It Rain In Midstream 
08/29Genesis Energy selling Power River assets for $300M 
08/27Big Changes This Summer, Little Changed This Week 
08/22Q2 '18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 945 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Net income 2018 49,7 M
Debt 2018 3 401 M
Yield 2018 8,56%
P/E ratio 2018 72,14
P/E ratio 2019 21,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 3 059 M
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 26,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.10.87%3 059
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.81%63 821
ENBRIDGE INC-11.25%57 341
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.39%40 981
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-14.02%37 022
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-10.79%33 415
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.