GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
Genesis Energy, L.P. : Declares Quarterly Distribution

07/09/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that, on July 8, 2020, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and 8.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These distributions will be paid on August 14, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020.

Each holder of common units will be paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 ($0.60 on an annualized basis) for each common unit held of record. With respect to the preferred units, Genesis will pay a cash distribution of $0.7374 ($2.9496 on an annualized basis) for each preferred unit held of record.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 115 M - -
Net income 2020 75,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 102x
Yield 2020 9,51%
Capitalization 773 M 773 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 177
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,92 $
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Spread / Highest target 265%
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.-69.19%773
ENBRIDGE INC.-21.01%60 978
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-17.97%39 474
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-37.71%38 339
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.41%32 837
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-20.15%22 978
