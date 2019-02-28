Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/28 03:42:28 pm
21.625 USD   -0.67%
02:55pGENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Files Form 10-K
BU
02/21GENESIS ENERGY L P : 2018 K-1 Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.
PU
02/21GENESIS ENERGY L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genesis Energy, L.P. : Files Form 10-K

0
02/28/2019 | 02:55pm EST

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this 10-K may be found on the Partnership’s website www.genesisenergy.com under “Investors – SEC Reports.” In addition, GEL unitholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 10-K free of charge upon request by emailing GELinfo@genlp.com or by calling 1-800-284-3365.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include onshore and offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 958 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 124 M
Debt 2019 3 330 M
Yield 2019 10,2%
P/E ratio 2019 26,23
P/E ratio 2020 21,77
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Capitalization 2 669 M
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.19.76%2 669
ENBRIDGE INC15.56%75 319
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.54%61 158
KINDER MORGAN INC25.36%43 643
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION21.39%41 293
WILLIAMS COMPANIES22.31%32 805
