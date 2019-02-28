Genesis Energy, L.P. : Files Form 10-K

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced that it has filed its
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this 10-K may be
found on the Partnership’s website www.genesisenergy.com
under “Investors – SEC Reports.” In addition, GEL unitholders may
receive a hard copy of the Form 10-K free of charge upon request by
emailing GELinfo@genlp.com or by
calling 1-800-284-3365.
Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited
partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include
onshore and offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur
services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and
transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf
Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005912/en/