Genesis Energy, L.P. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced its fourth quarter
results.
We generated the following financial results for the fourth quarter of
2018:
Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $24.8 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018 compared to Net Income Attributable to Genesis
Energy, L.P. of $15.5 million for the same period in 2017.
Cash Flows from Operating Activities of $82.5 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to $117.2 million for the same period in
2017, a decrease of $34.8 million, principally due to an increase in
working capital.
Total Segment Margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $185.5 million.
Available Cash before Reserves of $150.8 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018, inclusive of a one-time gain on sale of assets of
$38.9 million. Excluding the gain on sale of assets, Available Cash
before Reserves provided 1.66X coverage for the quarterly distribution
of $0.55 per common unit attributable to the fourth quarter. We paid
distributions on our preferred units in the form of 534,576 additional
convertible preferred units.
Adjusted EBITDA of $213.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018,
inclusive of a one-time gain on sale of assets of $38.9 million.
Excluding the gain on sale of assets, Adjusted EBITDA would have been
$174.3 million.
Grant Sims, CEO of Genesis Energy, said, “We are pleased to announce
Total Segment Margin of $185.5 million in the quarter which is a
testament to the strength of our underlying diverse business segments.
This was primarily driven by continued over performance in our soda ash
business and continued ramping up of volumes on our Louisiana
infrastructure.
As we have previously alluded, we have identified and are currently
evaluating several organic growth opportunities that are complementary
to our existing core businesses with apparent multiples to Adjusted
EBITDA of plus or minus 5 times. In conjunction with our desire to
internally fund these potential investments and possibly other future
opportunities and to further strengthen our balance sheet and maintain
our financial flexibility, our Board of Directors has made the decision
to hold our quarterly distribution rate flat at $0.55 per common unit
beginning with the distribution attributable to the quarter ending March
31, 2019. We intend to use our capital for the highest and best use for
all of our stakeholders. We will revisit our distribution policy
quarterly, but we currently expect for our quarterly distribution rate
to remain at $0.55 per common unit for the foreseeable future.
Turning to our quarterly financial results, our business continued to
perform well, generating consistent financial results that provided
1.66X coverage for our increased quarterly distribution. Our
distribution coverage ratio should be slightly lower in future periods,
everything else the same, as we move out of the paid-in-kind period on
our preferred equity units beginning on March 1, 2019 and start paying
the 8.75% preferred payment in cash on a go forward basis.
In our offshore business, we continue to be encouraged by the current
activity in and around our substantial footprint in the Gulf of Mexico.
We are currently seeing increasing demand for our assets from production
that is currently dedicated to pipelines of our competitors that, in our
estimation, appear to be oversubscribed. Given our excess capacity and
connectivity on certain of our systems, we expect to benefit from this
takeaway capacity constraint for the next twelve to twenty-four months.
In addition, we have several new dedicated tie-backs scheduled to come
on-line in the second half of 2019 representing up to an additional
40-50 thousand barrels per day, or kbd, of throughput exiting 2019. In
fact, we have either executed or are in the process of finalizing
agreements adding incremental, dedicated volumes approaching 80 kbd in
2020 (including Atlantis Phase 3), 70 kbd in 2021 and 150 kbd in 2022
(including Mad Dog 2) none of which requires any capital expenditures by
us. We are in early but active discussions regarding an incremental 300
kbd that could quite possibly come on in the 2022-2025 time-frame, a
portion of which represents one of the strategic capital opportunities
mentioned earlier. However, unless and until the parties enter into
definitive agreements, there is no guarantee that we will be successful
in capturing some or any of these volumes.
Our soda ash operations continue to exceed our original acquisition date
expectations. In 2018, we beat our previously raised target range of
$165-$175 million in segment margin contribution driven by strong export
pricing supported by higher than expected international demand growth
and lower than expected international supply growth. We currently expect
this tight international supply/demand balance to stay in place in 2019
and, in all likelihood, to strengthen into 2020 and 2021. During the
2019 domestic contract season, we gained some domestic market share to
bring our portfolio back in line with the domestic-international mix of
the average U.S. producer, after incurring some domestic losses over the
last couple years. Our intent is to maintain this balanced portfolio
moving forward.
Our refinery services business continues to perform at or above our
expectations and to be a remarkably steady contributor.
Margin in our marine segment actually increased slightly for the fourth
quarter in a row. We are reasonably hopeful we’ve put in a bottom for
the quarterly segment margin from our entire fleet of assets and have
seen some strength in near term day rates and utilization rates. It will
be interesting to see how IMO 2020 plays out, as we would otherwise
expect an increased demand for our type of inland barge that can get the
right intermediate refined barrel to the right refinery location under
the more stringent requirements for finished products. Also, there has
been a recent firming in Jones Act tanker rates, possibly indicating
that more and more shale crude oil volumes delivered to the Gulf Coast
are further transported to the East and West coasts of the US on Jones
Act vessels, in addition to international exports.
In the quarter, even after reflecting the sale of our Powder River Basin
midstream assets at the beginning of the fourth quarter, our segment
margin contribution from our onshore facilities and transportation
segment increased from the third quarter. That increase was primarily
driven by increasing crude by rail volumes flowing through our
infrastructure in the Baton Rouge corridor in Louisiana. Those increased
volumes were primarily attributable to Imperial Oil shipping a portion
of its equity Canadian production via rail to ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge
refinery for consumption and export through our capital Aframax capable
facilities at the Port of Baton Rouge.
As many have read, on December 2, 2018 the government of Alberta took an
unprecedented action of intervention in a free market by imposing
mandatory upstream production curtailments on Canadian producers. We
believe that artificially impacted the short to near term spread between
WCS and WTI and resulted in making rail movements out of Canada
uneconomical. We believe that, over the long term, the market takeaway
capacity supply and demand dynamics are in place to ultimately return to
fourth quarter volumes, but we expect to see a reduction in volume in
the first half of 2019. The government of Alberta has already eased its
curtailment and will continue to revisit its policy from time to time.
Touching on the outlook for 2019, we are excited about the overall
current operating environment for our business segments, notwithstanding
the loss of segment margin expected in onshore facilities and
transportation in the first half of 2019 relating to the Alberta
production curtailment, as mentioned above. We expect 2019 Adjusted
EBITDA to be in a range of $685 to $715 million, which assumes an
Adjusted EBITDA reduction of approximately $15 million due to the
Alberta situation described above. We expect our fourth quarter Adjusted
EBITDA to be in a range of $180 to $190 million, driven by a reasonable
recovery of crude by rail volumes and expected growth from our offshore
segment attributable to the startup of several new dedicated tie-backs
in the second half of the year, discussed in more detail above. 1
We continue to enjoy a strong distribution coverage ratio and remain on
our path to naturally de-lever our balance sheet. We are encouraged by
our view of the operating environment for 2019 for our businesses,
especially after the Alberta oil production curtailment ends. As always,
we intend to be prudent and diligent in maintaining our financial
flexibility to allow the partnership to opportunistically build long
term value for all stakeholders without ever losing our commitment to
safe, reliable and responsible operations.”
1 We are unable to provide a reconciliation of the
forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the
most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable
efforts. The probable significance is that such comparable GAAP
financial measure may be materially different.
Financial Results
Segment Margin
Variances between the fourth quarter of 2018 (the “2018 Quarter”) and
the fourth quarter of 2017 (the “2017 Quarter”) in these components are
explained below.
Segment margin results for the 2018 Quarter and 2017 Quarter were as
follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
(in thousands)
Offshore pipeline transportation
$
69,276
$
74,012
Sodium minerals and sulfur services
67,613
66,469
Onshore facilities and transportation
36,296
24,377
Marine transportation
12,272
10,526
Total Segment Margin
$
185,457
$
175,384
Offshore pipeline transportation Segment Margin for the 2018 Quarter
decreased $4.7 million, or 6%, from the 2017 Quarter. The decrease is
primarily attributable to lower cash distributions received from our
equity investees, specifically Poseidon, during the 2018 Quarter.
Poseidon has pipeline capacity reservation agreements with certain
producers in the Gulf of Mexico that require them to make minimum bill
payments to us in excess of the standard throughput fee charged per
barrel. These minimum bill payments ended prior to the 2018 Quarter.
This decrease was partially offset by higher overall volumes and
throughput fees on the Poseidon system, and higher volumes on our CHOPS
pipeline system and its associated laterals.
Sodium minerals and sulfur services Segment Margin for the 2018 Quarter
increased $1.1 million, or 2%. The contributions thus far from our
Alkali Business have exceeded our expectations, and we expect continued
strong performance into 2019. Although soda ash volumes were slightly
down during the 2018 Quarter, we were able to take advantage of
favorable export pricing supported by higher than expected international
demand growth and lower than expected international supply growth.
Additionally, our refinery services business continues to perform as
expected. NaHS volumes were slightly lower during the 2018 Quarter due
to the timing of certain of our sales to our international customers.
Onshore facilities and transportation Segment Margin for the 2018
Quarter increased $11.9 million, or 49%. Even after reflecting the sale
of our Powder River Basin midstream assets and realizing no margin from
the associated assets during the 2018 Quarter, our margin contribution
from the segment increased sequentially from the third quarter and from
the 2017 Quarter. This increase in the 2018 Quarter is primarily
attributable to increased volumes flowing through our infrastructure in
the Baton Rouge corridor in Louisiana. These increased volumes are the
realization of the expected growth in this business that we have
discussed over the last few quarters. This comes from actually moving
increased volumes of crude oil rather than marketing or merchant fees
which, for context, contributed less than $1 million for the fourth
quarter.
Marine transportation Segment Margin for the 2018 Quarter increased $1.7
million, or 17%, from the 2017 Quarter. This increase in Segment Margin
is primarily attributable to an increase in utilization during the 2018
Quarter on our inland barge operation. This was partially offset by our
offshore barge fleet entering into more short-term spot price contracts,
which can lead to a less favorable rebill structure and higher operating
costs, as our last legacy long term contract rolled off during the first
quarter of 2018. Additionally, we had an increase in operating costs
during the 2018 Quarter relative to the 2017 Quarter due to an increase
in dry-docking costs. We have continued to enter into short term
contracts (less than a year) in both the inland and offshore markets
because we believe the day rates currently being offered by the market
are at, or approaching, cyclical lows. We are reasonably hopeful that
we've put in a bottom for the quarterly segment margin from our entire
fleet of assets and have seen some strength in near term day rates and
utilization, but we have no expectation of the fundamentals for marine
transportation showing significant improvement through at least the next
several years.
Other Components of Net Income
In the 2018 Quarter, we recorded Net Loss Attributable to Genesis
Energy, L.P. of $24.8 million compared to Net Income Attributable to
Genesis Energy, L.P. of $15.5 million in the 2017 Quarter. The 2018
Quarter was negatively impacted by impairment expense of $120.2 million
associated with: (i) an impairment of $23.1 million on the goodwill
associated with our supply and logistics reporting unit, which primarily
consists of our legacy crude oil and refined products marketing and
trucking businesses; (ii) an impairment of certain of our non-core
offshore gas pipeline and platform assets of approximately $75.9 million
for which the abandonment timing has accelerated; and (iii) an
impairment of approximately $21.2 million related to our remaining
non-core assets in the Powder River Basin.
This decrease was offset by an increase in the 2018 Quarter on gains on
asset sales, primarily due to the closing of our Powder River Basin
asset sale. Additionally, we reported an increase in segment margin
during the 2018 Quarter of $10.1 million, a decrease in general and
administrative expenses of $10.2 million principally due lower corporate
and transaction costs, and other income (expense) effects of
approximately $23.0 million primarily driven by the valuation of the
embedded derivative associated with our Class A Convertible Preferred
Units and a loss on debt extinguishment, which was recognized during the
2017 Quarter.
Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited
partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include
offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services,
marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation.
Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas,
Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
REVENUES
$
689,296
$
720,049
$
2,912,770
$
2,028,377
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Costs of sales and operating expenses
511,931
566,544
2,278,416
1,529,236
General and administrative expenses
17,486
27,698
66,898
66,421
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
74,401
76,027
313,190
252,480
Impairment expense
120,260
—
126,282
—
Gain on sale of assets
(38,901
)
(13,627
)
(42,264
)
(40,311
)
OPERATING INCOME
4,119
63,407
170,248
220,551
Equity in earnings of equity investees
15,238
16,241
43,626
51,046
Interest expense
(56,327
)
(54,645
)
(229,191
)
(176,762
)
Other income (expense)
8,627
(14,439
)
5,023
(16,715
)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(28,343
)
10,564
(10,294
)
78,120
Income tax benefit (expense)
(584
)
4,837
(1,498
)
3,959
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(28,927
)
15,401
(11,792
)
82,079
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,144
111
5,717
568
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
$
(24,783
)
$
15,512
$
(6,075
)
$
82,647
Less: Accumulated distributions attributable to Class A Convertible
Preferred Units
NaOH (caustic soda) volumes (dry short tons sold) (2)
22,917
28,854
110,107
84,816
Onshore Facilities and Transportation Segment
Crude oil pipelines (barrels/day):
Texas
48,877
45,343
33,303
32,684
Jay
12,733
13,189
14,036
14,155
Mississippi
5,879
7,732
6,359
8,290
Louisiana (3)
165,426
152,954
159,754
135,310
Wyoming (4)
—
29,789
33,957
22,329
Onshore crude oil pipelines total
232,915
249,007
247,409
212,768
Free State- CO2 Pipeline (Mcf/day)
125,213
92,397
107,674
77,921
Crude oil and petroleum products sales (barrels/day)
37,617
59,237
45,845
51,771
Rail load/unload volumes (barrels/day) (5)
165,902
46,544
89,082
52,877
Marine Transportation Segment
Inland Fleet Utilization Percentage (6)
97.0
%
90.0
%
95.2
%
90.4
%
Offshore Fleet Utilization Percentage (6)
96.5
%
97.5
%
93.5
%
98.2
%
(1)
Volumes for our equity method investees are presented on a 100%
basis. We own 64% of Poseidon and 29% of Odyssey, as well as equity
interests in various other entities.
(2)
Caustic soda sales volumes also include volumes sold from our Alkali
business.
(3)
Total daily volume for the three and twelve months ended December
31, 2018 includes 49,802 and 55,202 barrels per day, respectively,
of intermediate refined products associated with our Port of Baton
Rouge Terminal pipelines. Total daily volume for the three and
twelve months ended December 31, 2017 includes 62,012 and 56,748
barrels per day, respectively, of intermediate refined products
associated with our Port of Baton Rouge Terminal pipelines.
(4)
Volumes on our Wyoming system during 2018 represent actual
throughput as of September 30, 2018 as the relevant assets were
divested at the beginning of the 2018 Quarter.
(5)
Indicates total barrels for which fees were charged for either
loading or unloading at all rail facilities.
(6)
Utilization rates are based on a 365 day year, as adjusted for
planned downtime and dry-docking.
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(in thousands, except number of units)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,300
$
9,041
Accounts receivable - trade, net
323,462
495,449
Inventories
73,531
88,653
Other current assets
35,986
42,890
Total current assets
443,279
636,033
Fixed assets and mineral leaseholds, net
4,977,514
5,430,535
Investment in direct financing leases, net
116,925
125,283
Equity investees
355,085
381,550
Intangible assets, net
162,602
182,406
Goodwill
301,959
325,046
Other assets, net
121,707
56,628
Total assets
$
6,479,071
$
7,137,481
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Accounts payable - trade
$
127,327
$
270,855
Accrued liabilities
205,507
185,409
Total current liabilities
332,834
456,264
Senior secured credit facility
970,100
1,099,200
Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issuance costs
2,462,363
2,598,918
Deferred tax liabilities
12,576
11,913
Other long-term liabilities
259,198
256,571
Total liabilities
4,037,071
4,422,866
Mezzanine capital:
Class A convertible preferred units
761,466
697,151
Partners' capital:
Common unitholders
1,690,799
2,026,147
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
939
(604
)
Noncontrolling interests
(11,204
)
(8,079
)
Total partners' capital
1,680,534
2,017,464
Total liabilities, mezzanine capital and partners' capital
$
6,479,071
$
7,137,481
Common Units Data:
Total common units outstanding
122,579,218
122,579,218
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO SEGMENT MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P.
$
(24,783
)
$
15,512
Corporate general and administrative expenses
16,997
26,335
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
70,816
77,808
Impairment expense
120,260
—
Interest expense, net
56,327
54,645
Income tax expense (benefit)
584
(4,837
)
Gain on sale of assets
(38,901
)
(13,627
)
Equity compensation adjustments
(126
)
(283
)
Provision for leased items no longer in use
(434
)
—
Other
—
2,987
Plus (minus) Select Items, net
(15,283
)
16,844
Segment Margin (1)
$
185,457
$
175,384
(1)
See definition of Segment Margin later in this press release.
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND AVAILABLE
CASH BEFORE RESERVES- UNAUDITED
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
(in thousands)
Net income (loss) attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P.
$
(24,783
)
$
15,512
Interest expense, net
56,327
54,645
Income tax expense (benefit)
584
(4,837
)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion
70,816
77,808
Impairment expense
120,260
—
EBITDA
223,204
143,128
Plus (minus) Select Items, net
(10,024
)
21,652
Adjusted EBITDA, net(1)
213,180
164,780
Maintenance capital utilized(2)
(5,755
)
(3,750
)
Interest expense, net
(56,327
)
(54,645
)
Cash tax expense (benefit)
(301
)
270
Other
—
53
Available Cash before Reserves(1)
$
150,797
$
106,708
(1)
Includes a gain on sale of assets of $38.9 million related to the
sale of our Powder River Basin midstream assets.
(2)
Maintenance capital expenditures in the 2018 Quarter and 2017
Quarter were $27.3 million and $35.7 million, respectively. These
expenditures are primarily related to our Alkali business.
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO
ADJUSTED EBITDA - UNAUDITED
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash Flows from Operating Activities (1)
$
82,475
$
117,166
Adjustments to reconcile net cash flow provided by operating
activities to Adjusted EBITDA:
Interest Expense, net
56,327
54,645
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
(2,676
)
(4,949
)
Effects of available cash from equity method investees not included
in operating cash flows (1)
2,937
9,665
Net effect of changes in components of operating assets and
liabilities
29,482
(36,418
)
Non-cash effect of long-term incentive compensation expense
(832
)
(121
)
Expenses related to acquiring or constructing growth capital assets
2,970
5,324
Differences in timing of cash receipts for certain contractual
arrangements (2)
(1,358
)
(5,846
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
6,242
Other items, net
4,954
5,445
Gain on sale of assets
38,901
13,627
Adjusted EBITDA
$
213,180
$
164,780
(1)
Amounts for the 2017 periods have been re-cast in accordance with
our retrospective adoption of the FASB's update to ASC 230.
(2)
Includes the difference in timing of cash receipts from customers
during the period and the revenue we recognize in accordance with
GAAP on our related contracts. For purposes of our Non-GAAP
measures, we add those amounts in the period of payment and deduct
them in the period in which GAAP recognizes them.
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
ADJUSTED DEBT-TO-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA RATIO - UNAUDITED
Our credit facility allows for pro forma credit for asset sales
completed subsequent to the reporting period but prior to the date
our compliance certificate is due for such period.
(2)
We define Adjusted Debt as the amounts outstanding under our senior
secured credit facility and senior unsecured notes (including any
unamortized premiums or discounts) less the amount outstanding under
our inventory financing sublimit, less cash and cash equivalents on
hand at the end of the period.
(3)
Consolidated EBITDA for the four-quarter period ending with the most
recent quarter, as calculated under our senior secured credit
facility.
(4)
This amount reflects the adjustment we are permitted to make under
our senior secured credit facility for purposes of calculating
compliance with our leverage ratio. It includes a pro rata portion
of projected future annual EBITDA from material projects (i.e.
organic growth) and includes Adjusted EBITDA (using historical
amounts and other permitted amounts) since the beginning of the
calculation period attributable to each acquisition completed during
such calculation period, regardless of the date on which such
acquisition was actually completed. This adjustment may not be
indicative of future results.
(5)
Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA for the four-quarter period ending with
the most recent quarter, as calculated under our senior secured
credit facility.
