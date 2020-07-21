Log in
Genesis Energy, L.P. : Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

07/21/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on August 5, 2020, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Central time (9:30 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 060 M - -
Net income 2020 110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 532 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 510x
Yield 2020 9,16%
Capitalization 803 M 803 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 177
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,42 $
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Spread / Highest target 251%
Spread / Average Target 74,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.-68.02%803
ENBRIDGE INC.-20.05%61 751
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-12.71%41 255
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-35.48%38 973
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.51%32 792
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-18.68%23 403
