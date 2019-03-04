Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate Access Days

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced today that Bob Deere, CEO,
will participate in the Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate
Access Days on March 5, 2019 being held in New York. The Partnership’s
latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by
visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com
under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.
Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited
partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include
offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services,
marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation.
Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of
the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005934/en/