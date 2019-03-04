Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesis Energy, L.P.    GEL

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate Access Days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:11pm EST

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced today that Bob Deere, CEO, will participate in the Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate Access Days on March 5, 2019 being held in New York. The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
04:11pGENESIS ENERGY, L.P. TO PARTICIPATE : Midstream Corporate Access Days
BU
03/01GENESIS ENERGY LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Files Form 10-K
BU
02/28GENESIS ENERGY L P : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/21GENESIS ENERGY L P : 2018 K-1 Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.
PU
02/21GENESIS ENERGY L P : 2018 K-1 Tax Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.
BU
02/20GENESIS ENERGY LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/20GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
02/12GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter Results and Confe..
BU
01/30GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 958 M
EBIT 2019 311 M
Net income 2019 124 M
Debt 2019 3 330 M
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 25,93
P/E ratio 2020 21,52
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 2 637 M
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,9 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.16.51%2 642
ENBRIDGE INC16.74%73 989
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.97%60 351
KINDER MORGAN INC28.35%43 372
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION21.87%40 787
WILLIAMS COMPANIES24.40%32 321
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.