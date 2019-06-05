Genesis Energy, L.P. : to Present at Bank of America's 2019 Energy Credit Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America 2019 Energy Credit Conference. The conference is being held June 5 through June 6 in New York, NY.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Wyoming, the Gulf Coast states and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005139/en/