Genesis Energy, L.P. : to Present at Bank of America's 2019 Energy Credit Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will
participate in the Bank of America 2019 Energy Credit Conference. The
conference is being held June 5 through June 6 in New York, NY.
The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be
downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com
under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.
Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited
partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include
offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services,
marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation.
Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Wyoming, the Gulf Coast
states and the Gulf of Mexico.
