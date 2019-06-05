Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesis Energy, L.P.    GEL

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Genesis Energy, L.P. : to Present at Bank of America's 2019 Energy Credit Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America 2019 Energy Credit Conference. The conference is being held June 5 through June 6 in New York, NY.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Wyoming, the Gulf Coast states and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
05:01aGENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : to Present at Bank of America's 2019 Energy Credit Confer..
BU
05/14GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : to Present at MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference
BU
05/03GENESIS ENERGY L P : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/02GENESIS ENERGY LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/02GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/30GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Sets Date for Release of First Quarter Results and Confer..
BU
04/12GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Declares Quarterly Distribution
BU
03/04GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. TO PARTICIPATE : Midstream Corporate Access Days
BU
03/01GENESIS ENERGY LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 636 M
EBIT 2019 346 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 3 620 M
Yield 2019 10,1%
P/E ratio 2019 34,11
P/E ratio 2020 22,01
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 2 689 M
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,2 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.18.79%2 681
ENBRIDGE INC11.81%71 355
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.92%61 170
KINDER MORGAN INC32.25%45 592
TC ENERGY CORP35.16%44 879
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.58%32 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About