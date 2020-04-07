Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesis Energy, L.P.    GEL

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.

(GEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Energy, L.P. : to Present at the 2020 STRH Power, Utilities and Midstream Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the 2020 STRH Power, Utilities and Midstream Summit. The conference is being held April 7th via teleconference.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
06:02aGENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : to Present at the 2020 STRH Power, Utilities and Midstrea..
BU
03/26GENESIS ENERGY L P :  Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces Distribution Reduction to A..
BU
02/27GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Files Form 10-K
BU
02/27GENESIS ENERGY L P : LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/20GENESIS ENERGY L P : 2019 K-1 Tax Packages for Genesis Energy, L.P.
BU
02/19GENESIS ENERGY LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/19GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/04GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Sets Date for Release of Fourth Quarter Results and Confe..
BU
01/30GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/16GENESIS ENERGY LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 546 M
EBIT 2020 242 M
Net income 2020 18,6 M
Debt 2020 3 603 M
Yield 2020 27,8%
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 7,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Genesis Energy, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,29  $
Last Close Price 4,27  $
Spread / Highest target 439%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant E. Sims Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Garland G. Gaspard Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Robert V. Deere Chief Financial Officer
James E. Davison Director
James E. Davison Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS ENERGY, L.P.-79.93%481
ENBRIDGE INC.-23.30%58 540
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-12.30%41 472
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-33.92%31 530
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-47.09%31 306
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-43.09%17 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group