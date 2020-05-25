Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Genesis Healthcare, Inc.    GEN

GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

(GEN)
GENESIS HEALTHCARE : TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDE COVID-19 UPDATE ON MAY 27, 2020

05/25/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

GENESIS HEALTHCARE TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDE COVID-19 UPDATE ON MAY 27, 2020

5/22/2020 Kennett Square, PA- May 22, 2020 - Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company), one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it expects to release its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company's website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute carecompanies providing services to nearly 400skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in25states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to 'Genesis,' 'the Company,' 'we,' 'us' and 'our' refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

###

Disclaimer

Genesis HealthCare Inc. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 20:27:08 UTC
