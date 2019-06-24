Log in
GENESIS METALS CORP

(GIS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/21 03:36:43 pm
0.07 CAD   --.--%
07:05aGenesis Announces Management Changes
NE
07:05aGENESIS METALS : Announces Management Changes
EQ
06/05Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Genesis Metals Corp.
NE
Genesis Metals : Announces Management Changes

06/24/2019

DGAP-News: Genesis Metals Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Genesis Announces Management Changes

24.06.2019 / 13:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2019) - Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIS) (the "Company") Genesis Metals announces the appointments of Adrian Fleming as Chairman of the board, Jeff Sundar as interim CEO and Lana Safonova as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

The Company also announces the resignation of Brian Groves as Chairman and CEO.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr. Groves for his contributions to the company and wish him every success in his future business ventures," Fleming said in a statement.

Mr. Groves will assist the board of directors to ensure a seamless transition with respect to the company's Chevrier Gold project.

Adrian Fleming

Mr. Fleming is a professional geologist with over 40 years of technical and executive experience with exploration and development stage mining companies. Mr. Fleming was involved with major gold discoveries and/or developments at Porgera in PNG, Big Bell in Western Australia, Gross Rosebel in Suriname and Hope Bay in Nunavut.

Adrian was a founding Director of Northern Empire Resources which was acquired by Coeur Mining for $117 million for the Sterling Gold project in October 2018.

He was also the co-founder and CEO of Underworld Resources which defined the maiden resource of the million-ounce White Gold deposit, Yukon; acquired by Kinross Gold for $138M.

Lana Safonova

Lana Safonova is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CGA) with over 8 years of experience in accounting, financial management and reporting. Her most recent experience comes from providing accounting, corporate finance and reporting services to publicly-traded companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, primarily in the exploration sector.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Sundar"

Jeff Sundar
President and CEO

Suite 1020, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
Telephone: 604-646-8356 Fax: 604-484-7155
Email: js@genesismetalscorp.com
Website: www.genesismetalscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the private placement, constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") for the purpose of applicable securities laws. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company is able to obtain any government or other regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities, that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis and that actual results of exploration activities are consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, that the Company will be unable to obtain required regulatory approvals on a timely basis or at all, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management and that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required government approvals or be unable to procure required equipment and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45806

24.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Genesis Metals Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA37186Q1000
EQS News ID: 829645

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829645  24.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
