Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Genesis Minerals Limited    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

(GMD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/12
0.024 AUD   --.--%
01/16GENESIS MINERALS : Quarterly Cash Flow Report - December 2019
PU
2019Kin mining nl - tenement acquisitions and new joint venture
AQ
2019GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Ulysses Mineral Resource Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Minerals : Expands Strategic Footprint at Ulysses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:42pm EDT

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD)

ASX Announcement - 16 March 2020

GENESIS EXPANDS STRATEGIC FOOTPRINT AT ULYSSES WITH ACQUISITION OF PROSPECTIVE NEW TENEMENT

Exploration Licence E40/333 located 6km east of the 867koz1 Ulysses Project contains a

large RAB defined gold anomaly with high-grade historical drill intercepts

Key Points:

  • Genesis acquires 100% of Exploration Licence E40/333, strategically located 6km east of the 867,000oz1 Ulysses Gold Project.
  • The tenement is highly prospective but has a fragmented exploration history over the past 30 years, creating a significant opportunity for Genesis.
  • A large RAB-defined gold anomaly returned outstanding results from shallow, wide- spaced, RC drilling over ~800m of strike in 1996/97, including:
    1. 6m @ 10.9g/t Au from 53m o 14m @ 4.41g/t Au from 24m o 9m @ 4.02g/t Au from 57m
  • These historical gold results extend over 2km of strike and when combined with strong gold anomalism on the adjoining Genesis owned tenement, gives over 3km of strike potential to follow up.

Barimaia Gold Project (Murchison Region, WA)

  • Results received from a 2-hole/245m diamond drilling program completed late last year to confirm the interpreted east-west orientation of the controlling mineralised structures.
  • Results returned are in line with expectations and included 6m @ 2.16g/t Au from 83m (19BADH01) and 13.2m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30.2m (19BADH02) within broad zones of lower grade gold mineralisation.
  • Follow-upprograms of RC and air-core drilling planned to systematically test the top 100m of the McNabs and McNabs East prospects over 1.2km of strike.

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) is pleased to advise that it has expanded its strategic footprint at its 100%-owned Ulysses Gold Project in Western Australia following the acquisition of a strategically located and prospective tenement to the south east of the 867,000oz Ulysses Mineral Resource1.

The acquisition of E40/333, located within a key regional structural corridor that controls gold mineralisation in the district (see Figure 1) for a total consideration of $120,000 in cash, represents an important addition to the Company's exploration pipeline in the district.

Both E40/333 and the Ulysses deposit are located within the "Tampa shear corridor", a broad zone of deformation up to 5km wide that trends east-west through the tenement and the Ulysses Project.

1 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 8.5Mt @ 3.2g/t gold for 867,000oz - refer to the original ASX announcement dated 19 December 2019 for full details and Table 4 in this report. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of Mineral Resource estimates, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not materially changed from the original market announcement.

ABN: 72 124 772 041

ASX Code: GMD

Unit 6, 1 Clive St

www.genesisminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005

T: +61 8 9322 6178

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

The Tampa shear corridor in the area shown in Figure 1 hosts past production and current resources of over 1.5Moz of gold. The Tampa shear corridor links with the Emu shear zone to the south-east, and swings into a north-south orientation west of Ulysses, merging with the Ockerbury fault zone in the vicinity of Lake Raeside, to the south of the Gwalia mine.

Figure 1. Location map of E40/333 on RTP magnetics.

The tenement has had a fragmented and discontinuous exploration history over the past 30 years, creating a significant exploration and initial open pit discovery opportunity for Genesis.

The exploration drilling dataset has been compiled from WAMEX data and requires further compilation and validation. Field checking has revealed limited drill spoils, however the historical AMG grid pattern on which the majority of the drilling was completed matches with the compiled data.

A significant RAB defined gold anomaly (shown within red dashed area on Figures 2 and 3) and located in the western part of the tenement was followed up with shallow, wide spaced RC drilling on 100m spaced sections over ~800m of strike in 1996 and 1997.

This RC drilling returned a number of encouraging shallow gold intersections including:

  • 6m @ 10.9g/t Au from 53m
  • 14m @ 4.41g/t Au from 24m
  • 9m @ 4.02g/t Au from 57m
  • 7m @ 3.47g/t Au from 16m
  • 6m @ 2.70g/t Au from 53m
  • 7m @ 1.36g/t Au from 0m
  • 11m @ 1.48g/t Au from 15m

Although there is limited understanding on what is controlling primary mineralisation due to most of the drilling having only tested the regolith, structural targets zones within the tenement are considered to be analogous to deposits located immediately to the north of the tenement. These

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

2

16 March 2020Genesis Minerals Limited

targets include NE-oriented thrusts dipping approximately 30 degrees and E-W oriented transpressional structures dipping moderately north.

Figure 2. Historic drilling on E40/333 with RAB drilling collars highlighted by triangles and RC collars shown by squares. The red dashed polygon highlights the area which historically returned shallow, significant gold intercepts from RC drilling. RC drilling intercepts highlighted with red boxes.

An anomalous RAB defined gold trend is shown by the orange dashed polygon in Figures 2 and 3 east of the RC drilling with some of the results highlighted in the orange boxes. This very strong RAB defined gold anomalism is over 500m of strike with results including:

  • 9m @ 1.88g/t Au from 40m
  • 10m @ 1.78g/t Au from 57m
  • 10m @ 1.25g/t Au from 44m
  • 9m @ 1.16g/t Au from 38m
  • 9m @ 1.43g/t Au from 36m

There is no evidence that this drilling has been followed up which makes for a highly prospective, shallow drill target from near surface. A number of other zones of strong gold anomalism have been identified from the data compilation.

The results from the historical RC and RAB drilling are considered open with a number of highly prospective drill targets identified with strong potential to define shallow gold mineralisation on the tenement.

The significant gold anomalism on E40/333, together with anomalism on P40/1343 owned 100% by Genesis, highlights a structural corridor extending over 3km of strike that warrants follow-up drill testing.

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

3

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

The next steps for this highly prospective mineralised corridor will include further data compilation and validation followed by drill target generation and aircore and RC drilling. The objective is to define open pittable resources.

Figure 3. Historic drilling on E40/333 on RTP magnetic image. RAB drilling collars highlighted by triangles and RC collars shown by squares. The red dashed polygon highlights the area which historically returned shallow, significant gold intercepts from RC drilling. RC drilling intercepts highlighted with red boxes.

Barimaia Gold JV Project

In December 2019, Genesis completed a 245m diamond drilling program to test the current structural geological model for the Barimaia Project. Importantly the drilling confirmed the current interpreted east-west orientation of the controlling mineralised structures.

Results (see Figure 4 and 5) returned from the drilling are in line with expectations and included 6m

  • 2.16g/t Au from 83m (19BADH01) and 13.2m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30.2m (19BADH02) within broad zones of lower grade gold mineralisation.

Previous Reverse Circulation drilling completed in late 2018 defined significant shallow gold mineralisation over a 1km strike length, centred on the McNabs and McNabs East prospects (see Figure 4). Planning is currently being finalised for an RC drill program to begin systematically testing the top 100m of the McNabs and McNabs East prospects over 1.2km of strike in the first half of 2020 which, if successful, will allow the estimation of an initial Mineral Resource for Barimaia.

Previous air-core drilling completed in July 2019 identified significant extensions of the east-west trending gold mineralised system to the east of McNabs East (see Figure 4). Further aircore drilling is planned to follow up the significant intercept of 2m @ 14.2 g/t gold returned from wide-spaced aircore drilling completed in 2019 over 500m east of McNabs East.

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

4

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

The gold mineralisation at McNabs and McNabs East is considered to occur within the same east- west oriented structural trend.

Figure 4. Plan view of the McNabs Prospects and AC holes shown as colour coded circles with white outlines. The east-west trending gold mineralised structural corridor is highlighted. 2018 drilling intercepts (yellow boxes) from wide spaced RC drilling with collar locations shown by white circles. Diamond hole collar positions shown by pale green diamonds.

Figure 5. Cross section of the McNabs Prospects

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

5

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

This announcement is approved for release by Michael Fowler, Managing Director for Genesis.

ENDS

For further information, visit: www.genesisminerals.com.auor please contact

Investors:

Media:

Michael Fowler

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

Genesis Minerals Limited

T: +61 8 9322 6178

T: +61 8 9388 1474

COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENTS

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Fowler who is a full-time employee of the Company, a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Fowler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Fowler consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 1 E40/333 Significant RAB Results

Hole_ID

MGA

MGA

NAT

Max

Dip

MGA

From

To

Int

Gold

East

North

RL

Depth

Azi

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

DKRB108

343437

6767758

430

51

-60

180

36

45

9

1.43

DKRB113

343,437

6,768,008

430

77

-60

180

40

51

11

1.63

DKRB136

343,638

6,768,008

430

77

-60

180

44

54

10.

1.25

DKRB250

343,537

6,767,983

430

71

-60

180

57

67

10

1.78

DKRB253

343,738

6,767,883

430

56

-60

180

16

27

11

0.69

38

47

9

1.16

Table 2 E40/333 Significant RC Results

Hole_ID

MGA

MGA

NAT RL

Max

Dip

MGA

From

To (m)

Int

Gold

East

North

Depth

Azi

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

DKRC06

342,738

6,768,059

433.64

100

-60

180

24

38

14

4.41

DKRC07

342,738

6,768,157

432.08

112

-60

180

53

59

6

10.95

DKRC11

343,038

6,767,879

434.42

100

-60

180

15

26

11

1.48

DKRC17

342,438

6,768,177

432.23

100

-60

180

91

92

1

10.90

DKRC24

342,637

6,768,036

432.87

100

-60

180

0

7

7

1.36

DKRC25

342,837

6,768,078

431.7

100

-60

180

53

59

6

2.70

DKRC30

342,687

6,768,038

433.96

101

-60

180

16

23

7

3.47

DKRC42

342,736

6,768,170

431.98

80

-60

180

57

66

9

4.02

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

6

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

Table 3. Barimaia December Diamond Drilling Results

Hole_ID

MGA

MGA

NAT

Max

Dip

MGA

From

To (m)

Int (m)

Gold

East

North

RL

Depth

Azi

(m)

(g/t)

19BADH001

584,980

6,891,690

420

169.11

-49.0

0.0

57.78

91

33.22

0.59

including

83.00

89

6.00

2.16

19BADH002

584,980

6,891,790

420

76.22

-49.0

359.0

13

61

48.00

0.50

including

30.20

43

13.20

1.05

including

30.20

35

4.60

1.85

MINERAL RESOURCE TABLE

A summary of the December 2019 Ulysses Mineral Resource is provided in Table 4 below:

Table 4 December 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate 0.75g/t Cut-off above 200mRL, 2.0g/t Below 200mRL

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total

Domain

Tonnes

Au

Tonnes

Au

Tonnes

Au

Tonnes

Au

Au

Mt

g/t

Mt

g/t

Mt

g/t

Mt

g/t

Ounces

HG Shoots

0.66

6.0

0.89

6.5

0.19

8.2

1.73

6.5

360,600

Shear Zone

0.14

1.3

3.20

2.2

1.88

3.2

5.21

2.5

426,100

Ulysses East

0.53

1.8

1.00

1.6

1.53

1.6

80,500

Total

0.80

5.2

4.61

3.0

3.07

3.0

8.48

3.2

867,200

December 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate 2.0g/t Global Cut-off

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total

Type

Tonnes

Au

Tonnes

Au

Tonnes

Au

Tonnes

Au

Au

Mt

g/t

Mt

g/t

Mt

g/t

Mt

g/t

Ounces

Total

0.66

6.0

2.42

4.4

1.70

4.1

4.78

4.5

695,900

NB. Rounding errors may occur

Full details of the Mineral Resource estimate are provided in the Company's ASX announcement dated 19 December 2019.

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

7

16 March 2020Genesis Minerals Limited

JORC Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data E40/333

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Certified Person Commentary

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

The drill hole sampling has been carried out on in the area covered by

channels, random chips, or specific

E40/333 in the 1990's. Reverse Circulation (RC) and rotary air blast

specialised

industry

standard

sampling was completed to industry standard at the time.

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

XRF instruments, etc). These examples

should not be taken as limiting the broad

meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to

All co-ordinates are converted to UTM grid (GDA94 Z51) and drill hole

ensure sample representivity and the

collars are estimated by converting local grid coordinates into GDA94

appropriate

calibration

of

any

Zone 51 using WAMEX data and therefore are estimated to have a +-

Sampling

measurement tools or systems used.

5/10m accuracy.

techniques

Aspects

of

the

determination

of

Details of historical RAB and RC sampling techniques are not clearly

mineralisation that are Material to the

reported in the historical data although a combination of single metre

Public Report. In cases where 'industry

and composite samples were collected at <3kg using cyclone and riffle

standard' work has been done this

splitters. A combination of fire assay and aqua regia was used for gold

would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

analysis.

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for

fire

assay').

In

other

cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent

sampling

problems.

Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine

nodules)

may

warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

Historical drilling used a combination of RAB and RC techniques and

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

produced cut and air blasted samples and not core.

Drilling

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details

(eg

core

diameter, triple

or

standard

techniques

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core

is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc).

Method of recording and assessing core

Details of historical RAB and RC drilling sample recoveries are not

and chip sample recoveries and results

clearly reported in the historical data.

assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample

No information on sample recoveries has been recorded.

Drill sample

recovery

and ensure

representative

recovery

nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between

No relationship can be determined at this time.

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential

loss/gain

of

fine/coarse

material.

Whether core and chip samples have

This is not applicable although drill chip samples have not been logged

been geologically

and

geotechnically

to a level to support any future Mineral Resource estimation, mining or

logged to a level of detail to support

metallurgical studies.

appropriate

Mineral

Resource

estimation,

mining

studies

and

Logging

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or

Logging of lithology, structure, alteration, mineralisation, regolith and

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

veining was undertaken for RC drilling.

channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

Historical logs indicate all relevant intersections were logged.

relevant intersections logged.

If core, whether cut or sawn and

No core has been drilled.

whether quarter, half or all core taken.

Sub-sampling

If

non-core, whether riffled, tube

This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these

techniques and

sampled,

rotary split, etc and whether

details are unknown.

sample

sampled wet or dry.

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality

Historical data suggests that sample types and preparation was

and

appropriateness of

the

sample

appropriate for the period of collection and consistent with industry

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

8

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

preparation technique.

standards at the time.

Quality control procedures adopted for

This information is not routinely reported in the historical data and as

all sub-sampling stages to maximise

such these details are unknown.

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the

This information is not routinely reported in the historical data and as

sampling is representative of the in situ

such these details are unknown.

material collected, including for instance

results for field duplicate/second-half

sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

Historical data suggests that sample size was appropriate and

the grain size of the material being

consistent with industry standards.

sampled.

The nature, quality and appropriateness

Commentary on historical data suggests that sample analysis was

of the assaying and laboratory

appropriate for the period of collection and consistent industry standards

procedures used and whether the

for with total digestion of soluble gold at the time.

technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical

tools, spectrometers,

No geophysical tools were used to estimate mineral or element

Quality of

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

percentages.

parameters used in determining the

assay data and

analysis including instrument make and

laboratory

model,

reading

times,

calibrations

tests

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures

This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these

adopted

(eg

standards,

blanks,

details are unknown.

duplicates,

external

laboratory

checks)

and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision

have been established.

The

verification

of

significant

Drilling results noted in this report are historical and have only been

intersections by either independent or

verified through consistency of historical reporting.

alternative company personnel.

Verification of

The use of twinned holes.

There are no twinned holes identified in the historic data.

sampling and

Documentation of primary data, data

Drilling results noted in this report are historical and compiled from open

assaying

entry procedures, data verification, data

file WAMEX data and the data entry and verification procedures at the

storage

(physical

and

electronic)

time are not documented.

protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments have been made to assay data.

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

details are unknown.

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

other locations used in Mineral

Location of

Resource estimation.

data points

Specification of the grid system used.

Pre 2000 drill holes are in local and AMG grid co-ordinates which have

been converted as an estimate into UTM grid (GDA94 Z51).

Quality and adequacy of topographic

No accurate topographic control exists on reported historical drill holes.

control.

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Variable drill hole spacings were used in historical drilling with drill

Results.

traverses generally spaced between 400m and 100m apart. Drill hole

spacings on traverse lines varied from 100m to 40m with some holes

drilled at 20m spacings at select prospects.

Data spacing

Whether the data spacing and

Historic data does not demonstrate sufficient continuity in both

and

distribution is sufficient to establish the

geological and grade continuity to support the definition of Mineral

distribution

degree of geological and grade

Resource, and the classifications applied under the 2012 JORC Code.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

No compositing has been applied.

applied.

Whether the orientation of sampling

Holes were generally drilled -60 degrees to magnetic south.

Orientation of

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

data in relation

structures and the extent to which this is

to geological

known, considering the deposit type.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

No orientation based sampling bias is known at this time.

orientation

and

the

orientation

of key

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

9

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

mineralised structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these

security

security.

details are unknown.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data were completed.

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

JORC Table 1 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - E40/333

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Certified Person Commentary

Type, reference name/number, location

Genesis Minerals Limited through its subsidiary Ulysses Mining Pty Ltd

and ownership including agreements or

has entered into a Sale and Purchase agreement with Nex Metals to

material issues with third parties such as

acquire 100% of the tenement free of any encumbrance.

Mineral

joint

ventures, partnerships, overriding

E40/333 is subject to the standard WA state royalty agreement.

royalties, native title interests, historical

tenement and

sites, wilderness or national park and

land tenure

environmental settings.

status

The security of the tenure held at the

The tenement is in good standing.

time of reporting along with any known

impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment

and

appraisal

of

RAB and RC drilling programs by Consolidated Gold were completed on

done by other

exploration by other parties.

the area covered by E40/333 (previously M40/99 and 110), Diamond

parties

Ventures previously held the area covered by E40/333 in the early

2000's

Deposit type, geological setting and

The Project area overlies Archaean basalts and felsic volcanics intruded

style of mineralisation.

by sill-like bodies of mafic rocks. Mafic lavas, rhyolites and dacites

predominate in the sequence, with dolerites and gabbros being the

dominant intrusions. The regolith and transported cover is variable

Geology

across the tenement.

Structural controls on gold mineralisation are unclear but extensive

zones of gold in regolith are noted.

A summary of all information material to

All relevant and known historical drill hole information has previously

the understanding of the exploration

been reported through open file reporting by previous explorers.

results

including

a

tabulation

of

the

Appropriate tabulations for drill results have been included in this

following information for all Material drill

release as Table 1 and 2 and within the figures in the release.

holes:

o

easting and northing of the drill

hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level

- elevation above sea level in

Drill hole

metres) of the drill hole collar

Information

o dip and azimuth of the hole

and

o

down

hole

length

o

interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is

Drill hole locations have been shown in the figures associated with this

justified on the basis that the information

report.

is not Material and this exclusion does

not detract from the understanding of

the report, the Competent Person

should clearly explain why this is the

case.

In reporting

Exploration

Results,

No cut-off has been applied to any sampling results. All intervals have

weighting

averaging

techniques,

been reported as historically depicted and length weighted.

maximum

and/or

minimum

grade

truncations (eg cutting of high grades)

and cut-off grades are usually Material

Data

and should be stated

aggregation

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

No cut-off has been applied to any sampling results.

methods

short lengths of high grade results and

longer lengths of low grade results, the

procedure used for such aggregation

should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should

be shown in detail.

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

10

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

The assumptions used for any reporting

No metal equivalent values have been reported. All intervals are down

of metal equivalent values should be

hole with a minimum width of one metre and are not true widths. True

clearly stated.

widths are unknown.

These

relationships are

particularly

Only down hole lengths are reported. True widths are not known at this

important in the reporting of Exploration

time.

Relationship

Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

between

respect to the drill hole angle is known,

mineralisation

its nature should be reported.

widths and

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole

lengths

lengths are reported, there should be a

clear statement to this effect (eg 'down

hole length, true width not known').

Appropriate maps and sections (with

Appropriate plans are included in this release.

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

Diagrams

should be included for any significant

discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view

of drill hole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views.

Where comprehensive reporting of all

The complete database of historical drilling data is currently not

Balanced

Exploration Results is not practicable,

available This data is systematically being compiled and converted

representative reporting of both low and

although the drilling coverage is restrictive in area and of limited

reporting

high grades and/or widths should be

effectiveness. As such, this historical drilling is deemed immaterial and

practiced to avoid misleading reporting

not price sensitive to this announcement.

of Exploration Results.

Other exploration data, if meaningful

No new drill data is reported in this release. All drill data is historical in

and material, should be reported

nature and available in open file WAMEX reports.

including (but not limited to): geological

All material results from

geochemical and geophysical

surveys and

Other

observations;

geophysical

survey

drilling related to these

prospects has been reported

or disclosed

results; geochemical survey results; bulk

substantive

previously via open file reporting by previous explorers.

samples

-

size

and

method

of

exploration

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

data

density, groundwater, geotechnical and

rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious

or

contaminating

substances.

The nature and scale of planned further

Work will include first pass testing of a number of the targets highlighted

work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

in this report.

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

drilling).

Further work

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas

Appropriate plans are included in this release.

of possible extensions, including the

main geological

interpretations

and

future drilling areas, provided this

information

is

not

commercially

sensitive.

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

11

16 March 2020Genesis Minerals Limited

JORC Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data - Barimaia

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Certified Person Commentary

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

All diamond drill holes (DDH) were sampled based on geological

channels, random chips, or specific

logging. The diamond core is oriented, logged geologically and marked

specialised

industry

standard

up at a maximum sample interval of 1.0m constrained by geological

measurement tools appropriate to the

boundaries.

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

XRF instruments, etc). These examples

should not be taken as limiting the broad

meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to

All drilling was angled -50 towards grid MGA grid north.

ensure sample representivity and the

appropriate

calibration

of

any

Sampling

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects

of

the

determination

of

Diamond drilling was completed using a HQ and NQ drilling bit for all

techniques

mineralisation that are Material to the

diamond holes. Core selected from geological observation was cut in

Public Report. In cases where 'industry

half for sampling, with a half core sample sent for assay at measured

standard' work has been done this

geological intervals.

would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

All DDH samples were fully pulverized at the lab to -75 microns, to

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

m samples from which 3 kg was

produce a 50g charge for Fire Assay with ICP-MS finish for Au.

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for

fire

assay').

In

other

cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent

sampling

problems.

Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine

nodules)

may

warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

Diamond Drilling was undertaken by Terra Drilling using HQ2 or NQ3

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

size for drilling sampling and assay.

Drilling

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details

(eg

core

diameter, triple

or

standard

techniques

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core

is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc).

Method of recording and assessing core

Core recovery was measured.

and chip sample recoveries and results

assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample

Core recovery was considered to be very good.

Drill sample

recovery

and

ensure

representative

nature of the samples.

recovery

Whether a relationship exists between

No bias was noted between sample recovery and grade.

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential

loss/gain

of

fine/coarse

material.

Whether core and chip samples have

The detail of logging is considered suitable to support a Mineral

been geologically

and

geotechnically

Resource estimation for the diamond drilling.

logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate

Mineral

Resource

estimation,

mining

studies

and

Logging

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or

Logging of lithology, structure, alteration, mineralisation, regolith and

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

veining was undertaken.

channel, etc) photography.

Photography of diamond core is undertaken during the logging process.

The total length and percentage of the

All drill holes were logged in full.

relevant intersections logged.

If core, whether cut or sawn and

Drilling was completed using Diamond Drilling (DDH). Half core was

Sub-sampling

whether quarter, half or all core taken.

sampled except for duplicate samples where quarter core was taken.

techniques and

If

non-core,

whether

riffled,

tube

Diamond drilling completed.

sample

sampled,

rotary

split, etc

and

whether

preparation

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality

Diamond samples were analysed at Intertek Genalysis in Perth following

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

12

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

and appropriateness of the sample

preparation in Perth. Samples were dried at approximately 120°C with

preparation technique.

the sample then being presented to a robotic

circuit.

In the robotic

circuit, a modified and automated Boyd crusher crushes the samples to

-2mm. The resulting material is then passed to a series of modified LM5

pulverisers and ground to a nominal 85% passing of 75μm. The milled

pulps were weighed out (50g) and underwent analysis by fire assay

(method FA50/OE04).

Quality control procedures adopted for

Genesis submitted standards and blanks into the sample sequence as

all sub-sampling stages to maximise

part of the QAQC process.

CRM's were

inserted at a ratio of

representivity of samples.

approximately 1-in-40 samples.

Duplicate samples were submitted at a

ratio of approximately 1-in-20 samples

Measures taken to ensure that the

Sampling was carried out using Genesis' protocols and QAQC

sampling is representative of the in situ

procedures as per industry best practice. Duplicate samples were

material collected, including for instance

routinely submitted and checked against originals.

results for field duplicate/second-half

sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

Sample sizes are considered to be appropriate to correctly represent the

the grain size of the material being

style of mineralisation, the thickness and consistency of the

sampled.

intersections.

The nature, quality and appropriateness

Analytical samples were analysed through Intertek Genalysis in Perth.

of the assaying and laboratory

All samples were analysed by 50g Fire Assay.

procedures used and whether the

technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical

tools, spectrometers,

No geophysical tools were used to estimate mineral or element

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

percentages.

parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and

Quality of

model,

reading

times,

calibrations

assay data and

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

laboratory

Nature of quality control procedures

In addition to Genesis' standards, duplicates and

blanks, Intertek

tests

adopted

(eg

standards,

blanks,

Genalysis incorporated laboratory QAQC including standards, blanks

duplicates,

external

laboratory

checks)

and repeats as a standard procedure. Certified reference materials that

and whether acceptable levels of

are relevant to the type and style of mineralisation targeted were

accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision

inserted at regular intervals.

have been established.

Results from certified reference material highlight that sample assay

values are accurate.

Duplicate analysis of samples showed the precision of samples is within

acceptable limits.

The

verification

of

significant

The Managing Director of Genesis and an independent consultant

intersections by either independent or

verified significant intercepts.

alternative company personnel.

Verification of

The use of twinned holes.

No twinned holes were completed.

sampling and

Documentation of primary data, data

Logging of data was completed in the field with logging data entered

assaying

entry procedures, data verification, data

using a Toughbook with a standardised excel template with drop down

storage

(physical

and

electronic)

fields. Data is stored in a custom designed database maintained by an

protocols.

external DB consultant.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments have been made to assay data.

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

All maps and sample locations are in MGA Zone50 GDA grid and have

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

been measured by hand-held GPS with an accuracy of ±2 metres.

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

Collar locations were planned and pegged using a handheld Garmin

other locations used in Mineral

Location of

GPS with reference to known collar positions in the field.

Resource estimation.

data points

Specification of the grid system used.

MGA Zone50 GDA grid used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

Drill hole collar RL's are +/- 2m accuracy.

Topographic control is

control.

considered adequate for the stage of development.

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Drilling is considered wide spaced at with holes spaced between 40 and

Results.

240m apart.

Whether the data spacing and

The current data spacing is sufficient to confirm both geological and

Data spacing

distribution is sufficient to establish the

grade continuity to support the definition of Mineral Resource, and the

degree

of

geological

and

grade

classifications applied under the 2012 JORC Code.

and

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

distribution

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

No compositing has been applied.

applied.

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

13

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

Whether the orientation of sampling

Holes were generally angled to MGA grid north.

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

structures and the extent to which this is

Orientation of

known, considering the deposit type.

data in relation

If the relationship between the drilling

No orientation based sampling bias is known at this time.

to geological

orientation and the orientation of key

structure

mineralised structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

Chain of custody was managed by Genesis. No issues were reported.

security

security.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data were completed.

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

JORC Table 1 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - Barimaia

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Certified Person Commentary

Type, reference name/number, location

The Project comprises tenements:

and ownership including agreements or

P 58/1460

material issues with third parties such as

P 58/1461

joint ventures,

partnerships,

overriding

P 58/1464

royalties, native

title

interests,

historical

P 58/1465

sites, wilderness

or

national

park

and

P 58/1468

P 58/1469

environmental settings.

P 58/1471

P 58/1472

P 58/1654

P 58/1655

P58/1686

P58/1687

Mineral

P58/1688

P58/1689

tenement and

P58/1690

land tenure

P58/1691

status

P58/1692

E58/497

M58/361

The Barimaia Project is subject to a Farm-in and Joint Venture

Agreement (Mt Magnet JV).

Genesis through its 100% owned entity Metallo currently holds a 65%

interest in the project and has elected to form a JV.

The security of the tenure held at the

The tenements are in good standing.

time of reporting along with any known

impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment

and appraisal

of

The tenement was previously held in a joint venture between

done by other

exploration by other parties.

Independence Group and local prospectors.

parties

Deposit type, geological setting and

The geology of the Project is dominated by late granites to the south,

style of mineralisation.

with ultramafic-mafic lithologies to the north and felsic volcanics and

sediments (BIF) the west. The granite contact is poorly defined and

drilling at McNabs shows the contact to be further south than interpreted

on 250,000 GSWA geology maps, indicating prospective greenstone

lithologies to be more extensive and adding to the overall prospectivity

of the area.

Geology

Structurally the Project is dominated by a series of NW trending

structural corridors and lesser NE trending Boogardie Break (an

important control to the majority of mineralisation in the Mt Magnet

District) corridors with minor cross cutting features. The structural

interpretation is largely taken from magnetics, however the low magnetic

contrast between lithologies and transported cover makes confirmation

difficult.

The gold mineralisation and alteration style identified to date comprises

disseminated porphyry associated mineralisation, where gold is hosted

within silica-sericite-pyrite altered quartz-feldspar porphyry bodies. This

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

14

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

style of mineralisation is less common than the typical BIF hosted

mineralisation of the Mt Magnet District.

A summary of all information material to

Appropriate tabulations for drill results have been included in this

the understanding of the exploration

release as Table 3.

results including a tabulation of the

following information for all Material drill

holes:

o easting and northing of the drill

hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level

- elevation above sea level in

Drill hole

metres) of the drill hole collar

Information

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o

down

hole

length

and

o

interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is

Appropriate tabulations for drill results have been included in this

justified on the basis that the information

release.

is not Material and this exclusion does

not detract from the understanding of

the report, the Competent Person

should clearly explain why this is the

case.

In reporting

Exploration

Results,

No top cuts were applied. Intercepts results were formed from 1m

weighting

averaging

techniques,

samples.

maximum and/or

minimum

grade

truncations (eg cutting of high grades)

and cut-off grades are usually Material

and should be stated

Data

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

Maximum internal dilution of 3m was included.

short lengths of high grade results and

aggregation

longer lengths of low grade results, the

methods

procedure used for such aggregation

should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should

be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting

No metal equivalent values are currently used for reporting of

of metal equivalent values should be

exploration results

clearly stated.

These

relationships

are

particularly

Only down hole lengths are reported.

important in the reporting of Exploration

All drill holes are angled to MGA grid north which is approximately

Results.

Relationship

perpendicular to the orientation of the mineralised trend.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

between

respect to the drill hole angle is known,

mineralisation

its nature should be reported.

widths and

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole

lengths

lengths are reported, there should be a

clear statement to this effect (eg 'down

hole length, true width not known').

Appropriate maps and sections (with

Appropriate plans are included in this release.

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

Diagrams

should be included for any significant

discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view

of drill hole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views.

Where comprehensive reporting of all

All exploration results are reported.

Balanced

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and

reporting

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting

of Exploration Results.

Other exploration data, if meaningful

No meaningful data collected at this early stage of exploration.

Other

and material, should be reported

including (but not limited to): geological

substantive

observations;

geophysical

survey

exploration

results; geochemical survey results; bulk

data

samples - size and method of

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

15

16 March 2020

Genesis Minerals Limited

rock

characteristics;

potential

deleterious

or

contaminating

substances.

The nature and scale of planned further

Further work will include systematic infill and extensional drilling.

work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

drilling).

Further work

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas

Appropriate plans are included in this release.

of possible extensions, including the

main

geological

interpretations and

future drilling areas, provided this

information

is

not

commercially

sensitive.

ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint

16

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
01/16GENESIS MINERALS : Quarterly Cash Flow Report - December 2019
PU
2019Kin mining nl - tenement acquisitions and new joint venture
AQ
2019GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Ulysses Mineral Resource Update
AQ
2019GENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3Y - Fowler & Bradshaw - Expiry of Options
PU
2019GENESIS MINERALS : Expiry/Lapse of Unlisted Options
PU
2019GENESIS MINERALS : Ulysses Mineral Resource Update
PU
2019GENESIS MINERALS : Farm-In Deal over Desdemona South Area
PU
2019GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Ulysses Gold Project New High Grade Results
AQ
2019GENESIS MINERALS : Ulysses Gold Project - New High Grade Results
PU
2019GENESIS MINERALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Chart GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genesis Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Fowler Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bradshaw Non-Executive Director
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Earner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED-25.00%20
BHP GROUP-32.35%76 118
RIO TINTO PLC-27.29%69 103
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-38.54%20 300
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.25%15 296
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC2.30%7 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group