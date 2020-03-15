Genesis Minerals : Expands Strategic Footprint at Ulysses 0 03/15/2020 | 08:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) ASX Announcement - 16 March 2020 GENESIS EXPANDS STRATEGIC FOOTPRINT AT ULYSSES WITH ACQUISITION OF PROSPECTIVE NEW TENEMENT Exploration Licence E40/333 located 6km east of the 867koz1 Ulysses Project contains a large RAB defined gold anomaly with high-grade historical drill intercepts Key Points: Genesis acquires 100% of Exploration Licence E40/333, strategically located 6km east of the 867,000oz 1 Ulysses Gold Project.

Ulysses Gold Project. The tenement is highly prospective but has a fragmented exploration history over the past 30 years, creating a significant opportunity for Genesis.

A large RAB-defined gold anomaly returned outstanding results from shallow, wide- spaced, RC drilling over ~800m of strike in 1996/97, including: 6m @ 10.9g/t Au from 53m o 14m @ 4.41g/t Au from 24m o 9m @ 4.02g/t Au from 57m

These historical gold results extend over 2km of strike and when combined with strong gold anomalism on the adjoining Genesis owned tenement, gives over 3km of strike potential to follow up. Barimaia Gold Project (Murchison Region, WA) Results received from a 2-hole/245m diamond drilling program completed late last year to confirm the interpreted east-west orientation of the controlling mineralised structures.

2-hole/245m diamond drilling program completed late last year to confirm the interpreted east-west orientation of the controlling mineralised structures. Results returned are in line with expectations and included 6m @ 2.16g/t Au from 83m (19BADH01) and 13.2m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30.2m (19BADH02) within broad zones of lower grade gold mineralisation.

Follow-up programs of RC and air-core drilling planned to systematically test the top 100m of the McNabs and McNabs East prospects over 1.2km of strike. Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) is pleased to advise that it has expanded its strategic footprint at its 100%-owned Ulysses Gold Project in Western Australia following the acquisition of a strategically located and prospective tenement to the south east of the 867,000oz Ulysses Mineral Resource1. The acquisition of E40/333, located within a key regional structural corridor that controls gold mineralisation in the district (see Figure 1) for a total consideration of $120,000 in cash, represents an important addition to the Company's exploration pipeline in the district. Both E40/333 and the Ulysses deposit are located within the "Tampa shear corridor", a broad zone of deformation up to 5km wide that trends east-west through the tenement and the Ulysses Project. 1 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 8.5Mt @ 3.2g/t gold for 867,000oz - refer to the original ASX announcement dated 19 December 2019 for full details and Table 4 in this report. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of Mineral Resource estimates, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not materially changed from the original market announcement. ABN: 72 124 772 041 ASX Code: GMD Unit 6, 1 Clive St www.genesisminerals.com.au West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005 T: +61 8 9322 6178 16 March 2020 Genesis Minerals Limited The Tampa shear corridor in the area shown in Figure 1 hosts past production and current resources of over 1.5Moz of gold. The Tampa shear corridor links with the Emu shear zone to the south-east, and swings into a north-south orientation west of Ulysses, merging with the Ockerbury fault zone in the vicinity of Lake Raeside, to the south of the Gwalia mine. Figure 1. Location map of E40/333 on RTP magnetics. The tenement has had a fragmented and discontinuous exploration history over the past 30 years, creating a significant exploration and initial open pit discovery opportunity for Genesis. The exploration drilling dataset has been compiled from WAMEX data and requires further compilation and validation. Field checking has revealed limited drill spoils, however the historical AMG grid pattern on which the majority of the drilling was completed matches with the compiled data. A significant RAB defined gold anomaly (shown within red dashed area on Figures 2 and 3) and located in the western part of the tenement was followed up with shallow, wide spaced RC drilling on 100m spaced sections over ~800m of strike in 1996 and 1997. This RC drilling returned a number of encouraging shallow gold intersections including: 6m @ 10.9g/t Au from 53m

14m @ 4.41g/t Au from 24m

9m @ 4.02g/t Au from 57m

7m @ 3.47g/t Au from 16m

6m @ 2.70g/t Au from 53m

7m @ 1.36g/t Au from 0m

11m @ 1.48g/t Au from 15m Although there is limited understanding on what is controlling primary mineralisation due to most of the drilling having only tested the regolith, structural targets zones within the tenement are considered to be analogous to deposits located immediately to the north of the tenement. These ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint 2 16 March 2020Genesis Minerals Limited targets include NE-oriented thrusts dipping approximately 30 degrees and E-W oriented transpressional structures dipping moderately north. Figure 2. Historic drilling on E40/333 with RAB drilling collars highlighted by triangles and RC collars shown by squares. The red dashed polygon highlights the area which historically returned shallow, significant gold intercepts from RC drilling. RC drilling intercepts highlighted with red boxes. An anomalous RAB defined gold trend is shown by the orange dashed polygon in Figures 2 and 3 east of the RC drilling with some of the results highlighted in the orange boxes. This very strong RAB defined gold anomalism is over 500m of strike with results including: 9m @ 1.88g/t Au from 40m

10m @ 1.78g/t Au from 57m

10m @ 1.25g/t Au from 44m

9m @ 1.16g/t Au from 38m

9m @ 1.43g/t Au from 36m There is no evidence that this drilling has been followed up which makes for a highly prospective, shallow drill target from near surface. A number of other zones of strong gold anomalism have been identified from the data compilation. The results from the historical RC and RAB drilling are considered open with a number of highly prospective drill targets identified with strong potential to define shallow gold mineralisation on the tenement. The significant gold anomalism on E40/333, together with anomalism on P40/1343 owned 100% by Genesis, highlights a structural corridor extending over 3km of strike that warrants follow-up drill testing. ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint 3 16 March 2020 Genesis Minerals Limited The next steps for this highly prospective mineralised corridor will include further data compilation and validation followed by drill target generation and aircore and RC drilling. The objective is to define open pittable resources. Figure 3. Historic drilling on E40/333 on RTP magnetic image. RAB drilling collars highlighted by triangles and RC collars shown by squares. The red dashed polygon highlights the area which historically returned shallow, significant gold intercepts from RC drilling. RC drilling intercepts highlighted with red boxes. Barimaia Gold JV Project In December 2019, Genesis completed a 245m diamond drilling program to test the current structural geological model for the Barimaia Project. Importantly the drilling confirmed the current interpreted east-west orientation of the controlling mineralised structures. Results (see Figure 4 and 5) returned from the drilling are in line with expectations and included 6m 2.16g/t Au from 83m (19BADH01) and 13.2m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30.2m (19BADH02) within broad zones of lower grade gold mineralisation. Previous Reverse Circulation drilling completed in late 2018 defined significant shallow gold mineralisation over a 1km strike length, centred on the McNabs and McNabs East prospects (see Figure 4). Planning is currently being finalised for an RC drill program to begin systematically testing the top 100m of the McNabs and McNabs East prospects over 1.2km of strike in the first half of 2020 which, if successful, will allow the estimation of an initial Mineral Resource for Barimaia. Previous air-core drilling completed in July 2019 identified significant extensions of the east-west trending gold mineralised system to the east of McNabs East (see Figure 4). Further aircore drilling is planned to follow up the significant intercept of 2m @ 14.2 g/t gold returned from wide-spaced aircore drilling completed in 2019 over 500m east of McNabs East. ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint 4 16 March 2020 Genesis Minerals Limited The gold mineralisation at McNabs and McNabs East is considered to occur within the same east- west oriented structural trend. Figure 4. Plan view of the McNabs Prospects and AC holes shown as colour coded circles with white outlines. The east-west trending gold mineralised structural corridor is highlighted. 2018 drilling intercepts (yellow boxes) from wide spaced RC drilling with collar locations shown by white circles. Diamond hole collar positions shown by pale green diamonds. Figure 5. Cross section of the McNabs Prospects ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint 5 16 March 2020 Genesis Minerals Limited This announcement is approved for release by Michael Fowler, Managing Director for Genesis. ENDS For further information, visit: www.genesisminerals.com.auor please contact Investors: Media: Michael Fowler Nicholas Read Managing Director Read Corporate Genesis Minerals Limited T: +61 8 9322 6178 T: +61 8 9388 1474 COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENTS The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Fowler who is a full-time employee of the Company, a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Fowler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Fowler consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Table 1 E40/333 Significant RAB Results Hole_ID MGA MGA NAT Max Dip MGA From To Int Gold East North RL Depth Azi (m) (m) (m) (g/t) DKRB108 343437 6767758 430 51 -60 180 36 45 9 1.43 DKRB113 343,437 6,768,008 430 77 -60 180 40 51 11 1.63 DKRB136 343,638 6,768,008 430 77 -60 180 44 54 10. 1.25 DKRB250 343,537 6,767,983 430 71 -60 180 57 67 10 1.78 DKRB253 343,738 6,767,883 430 56 -60 180 16 27 11 0.69 38 47 9 1.16 Table 2 E40/333 Significant RC Results Hole_ID MGA MGA NAT RL Max Dip MGA From To (m) Int Gold East North Depth Azi (m) (m) (g/t) DKRC06 342,738 6,768,059 433.64 100 -60 180 24 38 14 4.41 DKRC07 342,738 6,768,157 432.08 112 -60 180 53 59 6 10.95 DKRC11 343,038 6,767,879 434.42 100 -60 180 15 26 11 1.48 DKRC17 342,438 6,768,177 432.23 100 -60 180 91 92 1 10.90 DKRC24 342,637 6,768,036 432.87 100 -60 180 0 7 7 1.36 DKRC25 342,837 6,768,078 431.7 100 -60 180 53 59 6 2.70 DKRC30 342,687 6,768,038 433.96 101 -60 180 16 23 7 3.47 DKRC42 342,736 6,768,170 431.98 80 -60 180 57 66 9 4.02 ASX Release: Genesis Expands Strategic Footprint 6 16 March 2020 Genesis Minerals Limited Table 3. Barimaia December Diamond Drilling Results Hole_ID MGA MGA NAT Max Dip MGA From To (m) Int (m) Gold East North RL Depth Azi (m) (g/t) 19BADH001 584,980 6,891,690 420 169.11 -49.0 0.0 57.78 91 33.22 0.59 including 83.00 89 6.00 2.16 19BADH002 584,980 6,891,790 420 76.22 -49.0 359.0 13 61 48.00 0.50 including 30.20 43 13.20 1.05 including 30.20 35 4.60 1.85 MINERAL RESOURCE TABLE A summary of the December 2019 Ulysses Mineral Resource is provided in Table 4 below: Table 4 December 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate 0.75g/t Cut-off above 200mRL, 2.0g/t Below 200mRL Measured Indicated Inferred Total Domain Tonnes Au Tonnes Au Tonnes Au Tonnes Au Au Mt g/t Mt g/t Mt g/t Mt g/t Ounces HG Shoots 0.66 6.0 0.89 6.5 0.19 8.2 1.73 6.5 360,600 Shear Zone 0.14 1.3 3.20 2.2 1.88 3.2 5.21 2.5 426,100 Ulysses East 0.53 1.8 1.00 1.6 1.53 1.6 80,500 Total 0.80 5.2 4.61 3.0 3.07 3.0 8.48 3.2 867,200 December 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate 2.0g/t Global Cut-off Measured Indicated Inferred Total Type Tonnes Au Tonnes Au Tonnes Au Tonnes Au Au Mt g/t Mt g/t Mt g/t Mt g/t Ounces Total 0.66 6.0 2.42 4.4 1.70 4.1 4.78 4.5 695,900 NB. 