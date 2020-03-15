Genesis Minerals : Expands Strategic Footprint at Ulysses
0
03/15/2020 | 08:42pm EDT
Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD)
ASX Announcement - 16 March 2020
GENESIS EXPANDS STRATEGIC FOOTPRINT AT ULYSSES WITH ACQUISITION OF PROSPECTIVE NEW TENEMENT
Exploration Licence E40/333 located 6km east of the 867koz1 Ulysses Project contains a
large RAB defined gold anomaly with high-grade historical drill intercepts
Key Points:
Genesis acquires 100% of Exploration Licence E40/333, strategically located 6km east of the 867,000oz1 Ulysses Gold Project.
The tenement is highly prospective but has a fragmented exploration history over the past 30 years, creating a significant opportunity for Genesis.
A large RAB-defined gold anomaly returned outstanding results from shallow, wide- spaced, RC drilling over ~800m of strike in 1996/97, including:
6m @ 10.9g/t Au from 53mo 14m @ 4.41g/t Au from 24m o 9m @ 4.02g/t Au from 57m
These historical gold results extend over 2km of strike and when combined with strong gold anomalism on the adjoining Genesis owned tenement, gives over 3km of strike potential to follow up.
Barimaia Gold Project (Murchison Region, WA)
Results received from a 2-hole/245m diamond drilling program completed late last year to confirm the interpreted east-west orientation of the controlling mineralised structures.
Results returned are in line with expectations and included 6m @ 2.16g/t Au from 83m (19BADH01) and 13.2m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30.2m (19BADH02) within broad zones of lower grade gold mineralisation.
Follow-upprograms of RC and air-core drilling planned to systematically test the top 100m of the McNabs and McNabs East prospects over 1.2km of strike.
Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) is pleased to advise that it has expanded its strategic footprint at its 100%-owned Ulysses Gold Project in Western Australia following the acquisition of a strategically located and prospective tenement to the south east of the 867,000oz Ulysses Mineral Resource1.
The acquisition of E40/333, located within a key regional structural corridor that controls gold mineralisation in the district (see Figure 1) for a total consideration of $120,000 in cash, represents an important addition to the Company's exploration pipeline in the district.
Both E40/333 and the Ulysses deposit are located within the "Tampa shear corridor", a broad zone of deformation up to 5km wide that trends east-west through the tenement and the Ulysses Project.
1 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 8.5Mt @ 3.2g/t gold for 867,000oz - refer to the original ASX announcement dated 19 December 2019 for full details and Table 4 in this report. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of Mineral Resource estimates, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not materially changed from the original market announcement.
16 March 2020
Genesis Minerals Limited
The Tampa shear corridor in the area shown in Figure 1 hosts past production and current resources of over 1.5Moz of gold. The Tampa shear corridor links with the Emu shear zone to the south-east, and swings into a north-south orientation west of Ulysses, merging with the Ockerbury fault zone in the vicinity of Lake Raeside, to the south of the Gwalia mine.
Figure 1. Location map of E40/333 on RTP magnetics.
The tenement has had a fragmented and discontinuous exploration history over the past 30 years, creating a significant exploration and initial open pit discovery opportunity for Genesis.
The exploration drilling dataset has been compiled from WAMEX data and requires further compilation and validation. Field checking has revealed limited drill spoils, however the historical AMG grid pattern on which the majority of the drilling was completed matches with the compiled data.
A significant RAB defined gold anomaly (shown within red dashed area on Figures 2 and 3) and located in the western part of the tenement was followed up with shallow, wide spaced RC drilling on 100m spaced sections over ~800m of strike in 1996 and 1997.
This RC drilling returned a number of encouraging shallow gold intersections including:
6m @ 10.9g/t Au from 53m
14m @ 4.41g/t Au from 24m
9m @ 4.02g/t Au from 57m
7m @ 3.47g/t Au from 16m
6m @ 2.70g/t Au from 53m
7m @ 1.36g/t Au from 0m
11m @ 1.48g/t Au from 15m
Although there is limited understanding on what is controlling primary mineralisation due to most of the drilling having only tested the regolith, structural targets zones within the tenement are considered to be analogous to deposits located immediately to the north of the tenement. These
targets include NE-oriented thrusts dipping approximately 30 degrees and E-W oriented transpressional structures dipping moderately north.
Figure 2. Historic drilling on E40/333 with RAB drilling collars highlighted by triangles and RC collars shown by squares. The red dashed polygon highlights the area which historically returned shallow, significant gold intercepts from RC drilling. RC drilling intercepts highlighted with red boxes.
An anomalous RAB defined gold trend is shown by the orange dashed polygon in Figures 2 and 3 east of the RC drilling with some of the results highlighted in the orange boxes. This very strong RAB defined gold anomalism is over 500m of strike with results including:
9m @ 1.88g/t Au from 40m
10m @ 1.78g/t Au from 57m
10m @ 1.25g/t Au from 44m
9m @ 1.16g/t Au from 38m
9m @ 1.43g/t Au from 36m
There is no evidence that this drilling has been followed up which makes for a highly prospective, shallow drill target from near surface. A number of other zones of strong gold anomalism have been identified from the data compilation.
The results from the historical RC and RAB drilling are considered open with a number of highly prospective drill targets identified with strong potential to define shallow gold mineralisation on the tenement.
The significant gold anomalism on E40/333, together with anomalism on P40/1343 owned 100% by Genesis, highlights a structural corridor extending over 3km of strike that warrants follow-up drill testing.
The next steps for this highly prospective mineralised corridor will include further data compilation and validation followed by drill target generation and aircore and RC drilling. The objective is to define open pittable resources.
Figure 3. Historic drilling on E40/333 on RTP magnetic image. RAB drilling collars highlighted by triangles and RC collars shown by squares. The red dashed polygon highlights the area which historically returned shallow, significant gold intercepts from RC drilling. RC drilling intercepts highlighted with red boxes.
Barimaia Gold JV Project
In December 2019, Genesis completed a 245m diamond drilling program to test the current structural geological model for the Barimaia Project. Importantly the drilling confirmed the current interpreted east-west orientation of the controlling mineralised structures.
Results (see Figure 4 and 5) returned from the drilling are in line with expectations and included 6m
2.16g/t Au from 83m (19BADH01) and 13.2m @ 1.05g/t Au from 30.2m (19BADH02) within broad zones of lower grade gold mineralisation.
Previous Reverse Circulation drilling completed in late 2018 defined significant shallow gold mineralisation over a 1km strike length, centred on the McNabs and McNabs East prospects (see Figure 4). Planning is currently being finalised for an RC drill program to begin systematically testing the top 100m of the McNabs and McNabs East prospects over 1.2km of strike in the first half of 2020 which, if successful, will allow the estimation of an initial Mineral Resource for Barimaia.
Previous air-core drilling completed in July 2019 identified significant extensions of the east-west trending gold mineralised system to the east of McNabs East (see Figure 4). Further aircore drilling is planned to follow up the significant intercept of 2m @ 14.2 g/t gold returned from wide-spaced aircore drilling completed in 2019 over 500m east of McNabs East.
Figure 4. Plan view of the McNabs Prospects and AC holes shown as colour coded circles with white outlines. The east-west trending gold mineralised structural corridor is highlighted. 2018 drilling intercepts (yellow boxes) from wide spaced RC drilling with collar locations shown by white circles. Diamond hole collar positions shown by pale green diamonds.
Figure 5. Cross section of the McNabs Prospects
This announcement is approved for release by Michael Fowler, Managing Director for Genesis.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Fowler who is a full-time employee of the Company, a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Fowler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Fowler consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 1 E40/333 Significant RAB Results
Hole_ID
MGA
MGA
NAT
Max
Dip
MGA
From
To
Int
Gold
East
North
RL
Depth
Azi
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
DKRB108
343437
6767758
430
51
-60
180
36
45
9
1.43
DKRB113
343,437
6,768,008
430
77
-60
180
40
51
11
1.63
DKRB136
343,638
6,768,008
430
77
-60
180
44
54
10.
1.25
DKRB250
343,537
6,767,983
430
71
-60
180
57
67
10
1.78
DKRB253
343,738
6,767,883
430
56
-60
180
16
27
11
0.69
38
47
9
1.16
Table 2 E40/333 Significant RC Results
Hole_ID
MGA
MGA
NAT RL
Max
Dip
MGA
From
To (m)
Int
Gold
East
North
Depth
Azi
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
DKRC06
342,738
6,768,059
433.64
100
-60
180
24
38
14
4.41
DKRC07
342,738
6,768,157
432.08
112
-60
180
53
59
6
10.95
DKRC11
343,038
6,767,879
434.42
100
-60
180
15
26
11
1.48
DKRC17
342,438
6,768,177
432.23
100
-60
180
91
92
1
10.90
DKRC24
342,637
6,768,036
432.87
100
-60
180
0
7
7
1.36
DKRC25
342,837
6,768,078
431.7
100
-60
180
53
59
6
2.70
DKRC30
342,687
6,768,038
433.96
101
-60
180
16
23
7
3.47
DKRC42
342,736
6,768,170
431.98
80
-60
180
57
66
9
4.02
Table 3. Barimaia December Diamond Drilling Results
Hole_ID
MGA
MGA
NAT
Max
Dip
MGA
From
To (m)
Int (m)
Gold
East
North
RL
Depth
Azi
(m)
(g/t)
19BADH001
584,980
6,891,690
420
169.11
-49.0
0.0
57.78
91
33.22
0.59
including
83.00
89
6.00
2.16
19BADH002
584,980
6,891,790
420
76.22
-49.0
359.0
13
61
48.00
0.50
including
30.20
43
13.20
1.05
including
30.20
35
4.60
1.85
MINERAL RESOURCE TABLE
A summary of the December 2019 Ulysses Mineral Resource is provided in Table 4 below:
Table 4 December 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate 0.75g/t Cut-off above 200mRL, 2.0g/t Below 200mRL
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total
Domain
Tonnes
Au
Tonnes
Au
Tonnes
Au
Tonnes
Au
Au
Mt
g/t
Mt
g/t
Mt
g/t
Mt
g/t
Ounces
HG Shoots
0.66
6.0
0.89
6.5
0.19
8.2
1.73
6.5
360,600
Shear Zone
0.14
1.3
3.20
2.2
1.88
3.2
5.21
2.5
426,100
Ulysses East
0.53
1.8
1.00
1.6
1.53
1.6
80,500
Total
0.80
5.2
4.61
3.0
3.07
3.0
8.48
3.2
867,200
December 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate 2.0g/t Global Cut-off
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total
Type
Tonnes
Au
Tonnes
Au
Tonnes
Au
Tonnes
Au
Au
Mt
g/t
Mt
g/t
Mt
g/t
Mt
g/t
Ounces
Total
0.66
6.0
2.42
4.4
1.70
4.1
4.78
4.5
695,900
NB. Rounding errors may occur
Full details of the Mineral Resource estimate are provided in the Company's ASX announcement dated 19 December 2019.
JORC Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data E40/333
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Certified Person Commentary
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut
The drill hole sampling has been carried out on in the area covered by
channels, random chips, or specific
E40/333 in the 1990's. Reverse Circulation (RC) and rotary air blast
specialised
industry
standard
sampling was completed to industry standard at the time.
measurement tools appropriate to the
minerals under investigation, such as
down hole gamma sondes, or handheld
XRF instruments, etc). These examples
should not be taken as limiting the broad
meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to
All co-ordinates are converted to UTM grid (GDA94 Z51) and drill hole
ensure sample representivity and the
collars are estimated by converting local grid coordinates into GDA94
appropriate
calibration
of
any
Zone 51 using WAMEX data and therefore are estimated to have a +-
Sampling
measurement tools or systems used.
5/10m accuracy.
techniques
Aspects
of
the
determination
of
Details of historical RAB and RC sampling techniques are not clearly
mineralisation that are Material to the
reported in the historical data although a combination of single metre
Public Report. In cases where 'industry
and composite samples were collected at <3kg using cyclone and riffle
standard' work has been done this
splitters. A combination of fire assay and aqua regia was used for gold
would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse
analysis.
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1
m samples from which 3 kg was
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for
fire
assay').
In
other
cases more
explanation may be required, such as
where there is coarse gold that has
inherent
sampling
problems.
Unusual
commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine
nodules)
may
warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,
Historical drilling used a combination of RAB and RC techniques and
open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
produced cut and air blasted samples and not core.
Drilling
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details
(eg
core
diameter, triple
or
standard
techniques
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
sampling bit or other type, whether core
is oriented and if so, by what method,
etc).
Method of recording and assessing core
Details of historical RAB and RC drilling sample recoveries are not
and chip sample recoveries and results
clearly reported in the historical data.
assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample
No information on sample recoveries has been recorded.
Drill sample
recovery
and ensure
representative
recovery
nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between
No relationship can be determined at this time.
sample recovery and grade and whether
sample bias may have occurred due to
preferential
loss/gain
of
fine/coarse
material.
Whether core and chip samples have
This is not applicable although drill chip samples have not been logged
been geologically
and
geotechnically
to a level to support any future Mineral Resource estimation, mining or
logged to a level of detail to support
metallurgical studies.
appropriate
Mineral
Resource
estimation,
mining
studies
and
Logging
metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or
Logging of lithology, structure, alteration, mineralisation, regolith and
quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
veining was undertaken for RC drilling.
channel, etc) photography.
The total length and percentage of the
Historical logs indicate all relevant intersections were logged.
relevant intersections logged.
If core, whether cut or sawn and
No core has been drilled.
whether quarter, half or all core taken.
Sub-sampling
If
non-core, whether riffled, tube
This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these
techniques and
sampled,
rotary split, etc and whether
details are unknown.
sample
sampled wet or dry.
preparation
For all sample types, the nature, quality
Historical data suggests that sample types and preparation was
and
appropriateness of
the
sample
appropriate for the period of collection and consistent with industry
preparation technique.
standards at the time.
Quality control procedures adopted for
This information is not routinely reported in the historical data and as
all sub-sampling stages to maximise
such these details are unknown.
representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the
This information is not routinely reported in the historical data and as
sampling is representative of the in situ
such these details are unknown.
material collected, including for instance
results for field duplicate/second-half
sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to
Historical data suggests that sample size was appropriate and
the grain size of the material being
consistent with industry standards.
sampled.
The nature, quality and appropriateness
Commentary on historical data suggests that sample analysis was
of the assaying and laboratory
appropriate for the period of collection and consistent industry standards
procedures used and whether the
for with total digestion of soluble gold at the time.
technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical
tools, spectrometers,
No geophysical tools were used to estimate mineral or element
Quality of
handheld XRF instruments, etc, the
percentages.
parameters used in determining the
assay data and
analysis including instrument make and
laboratory
model,
reading
times,
calibrations
tests
factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures
This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these
adopted
(eg
standards,
blanks,
details are unknown.
duplicates,
external
laboratory
checks)
and whether acceptable levels of
accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision
have been established.
The
verification
of
significant
Drilling results noted in this report are historical and have only been
intersections by either independent or
verified through consistency of historical reporting.
alternative company personnel.
Verification of
The use of twinned holes.
There are no twinned holes identified in the historic data.
sampling and
Documentation of primary data, data
Drilling results noted in this report are historical and compiled from open
assaying
entry procedures, data verification, data
file WAMEX data and the data entry and verification procedures at the
storage
(physical
and
electronic)
time are not documented.
protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No adjustments have been made to assay data.
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to
This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these
locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
details are unknown.
surveys), trenches, mine workings and
other locations used in Mineral
Location of
Resource estimation.
data points
Specification of the grid system used.
Pre 2000 drill holes are in local and AMG grid co-ordinates which have
been converted as an estimate into UTM grid (GDA94 Z51).
Quality and adequacy of topographic
No accurate topographic control exists on reported historical drill holes.
control.
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
Variable drill hole spacings were used in historical drilling with drill
Results.
traverses generally spaced between 400m and 100m apart. Drill hole
spacings on traverse lines varied from 100m to 40m with some holes
drilled at 20m spacings at select prospects.
Data spacing
Whether the data spacing and
Historic data does not demonstrate sufficient continuity in both
and
distribution is sufficient to establish the
geological and grade continuity to support the definition of Mineral
distribution
degree of geological and grade
Resource, and the classifications applied under the 2012 JORC Code.
continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation
procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been
No compositing has been applied.
applied.
Whether the orientation of sampling
Holes were generally drilled -60 degrees to magnetic south.
Orientation of
achieves unbiased sampling of possible
data in relation
structures and the extent to which this is
to geological
known, considering the deposit type.
structure
If the relationship between the drilling
No orientation based sampling bias is known at this time.
orientation
and
the
orientation
of key
mineralised structures is considered to
have introduced a sampling bias, this
should be assessed and reported if
material.
Sample
The measures taken to ensure sample
This information is not reported in the historical data and as such these
security
security.
details are unknown.
Audits or
The results of any audits or reviews of
No audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data were completed.
