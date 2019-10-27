Genesis Minerals : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(3 months)
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
property, plant and equipment
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
(c)
investments
(d)
other non-current assets
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
-
-
activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
7,564
7,564
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
(143)
(143)
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
7,421
7,421
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
2,608
2,608
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(1,435)
(1,435)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
-
-
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
7,421
7,421
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
-
-
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
8,594
8,594
period
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 2
1 September 2016
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
5.1
Bank balances
8,574
1,088
5.2
Call deposits
20
1,520
5.3
Bank overdrafts
5.4
Other (provide details)
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
8,594
2,608
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
110
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 3
1 September 2016
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
Loan facilities
Credit standby arrangements
Other (please specify)
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
at quarter end
quarter end
$A'000
$A'000
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
9.2
Development
9.3
Production
9.4
Staff costs
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
9.6
Other (provide details if material)
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
10.
Changes in
Tenement Nature of interest
tenements
reference
(items 2.1(b) and
and
2.2(b) above)
location
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
$A'000
1,150
-
-
150
200
-
1,500
Interest at
Interest
beginning
at end of
of quarter
quarter
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 4
1 September 2016
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
........................................................... Date: 28 October 2019
(Company Secretary)
Print name:
Geoff James
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
Page 5
1 September 2016
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 01:01:00 UTC