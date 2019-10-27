Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Genesis Minerals Limited    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

(GMD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
0.035 AUD   +6.06%
10/25GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
10/23GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Ulysses Gold Project New High Grade Results
AQ
10/21GENESIS MINERALS : Ulysses Gold Project - New High Grade Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Minerals : Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Genesis Minerals Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

72 124 772 041

30 September 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(1,101)

(1,101)

(b)

development

(c)

production

(d)

staff costs

(150)

(150)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(189)

(189)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

5

5

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Research and development refunds

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,435)

(1,435)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

property, plant and equipment

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(c)

investments

(d)

other non-current assets

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

property, plant and equipment

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(c)

investments

(d)

other non-current assets

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

-

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

7,564

7,564

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(143)

(143)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

7,421

7,421

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

2,608

2,608

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,435)

(1,435)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

7,421

7,421

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

8,594

8,594

period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

8,574

1,088

5.2

Call deposits

20

1,520

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

8,594

2,608

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

110

  1. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
  2. Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

  1. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
  2. Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

9.2

Development

9.3

Production

9.4

Staff costs

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

tenements

reference

(items 2.1(b) and

and

2.2(b) above)

location

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

$A'000

1,150

-

-

150

200

-

1,500

Interest at

Interest

beginning

at end of

of quarter

quarter

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

........................................................... Date: 28 October 2019

(Company Secretary)

Print name:

Geoff James

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

1 September 2016

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 01:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
10/25GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
10/23GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Ulysses Gold Project New High Grade Results
AQ
10/21GENESIS MINERALS : Ulysses Gold Project - New High Grade Results
PU
09/25GENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Issue of Shares
PU
09/09GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - High Grade Results From New Phase of Resource Drill..
AQ
09/08GENESIS MINERALS : High Grade Results From New Phase of Resource Drilling
PU
09/06GENESIS MINERALS : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
09/06GENESIS MINERALS : Change in substantial holding for ALK
PU
09/03GENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
08/20GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Despatch of Offer Document for Non-Renounceable Rig..
AQ
More news
Chart GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genesis Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Fowler Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bradshaw Non-Executive Director
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Earner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED1.97%32
BHP GROUP4.44%116 430
RIO TINTO PLC10.40%88 243
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.32%31 532
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.05%19 788
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-28.72%8 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group