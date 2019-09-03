Genesis Minerals : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)
188,949,343 Shares
The new Shares are issued to shareholders pursuant to the partially underwritten one (1) for six (6) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue (Offer) that closed on 29 August 2019.
This Appendix 3B updates the approximate number of Shares to be issued under the Offer as detailed in the Appendix 3B issued on 12 August 2019. The increase in Shares is due to fractions being rounded-up to the nearest whole number of Shares.
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes - the Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company
3.2 cents
The proceeds of the Offer will be used to fund exploration activities and working capital as further described in the ASX announcement dated 2 August 2019 and the Offer Document lodged with ASX on 12 August 2019
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
has obtained security holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Yes
23 November 2018
6c
Number of +securities issued
N/A
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f
Number of +securities issued under
an exception in rule 7.2
73,413,269 Shares issued under Exception 1 of Listing Rule 7.2 (acceptances for pro rata issue) 115,536,074 Shares issued under Exception 2 of Listing Rule 7.2 (underwriter agreement for shortfall)
6g
If +securities
issued
under
rule
N/A
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under
rule
7.1A.3?
Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If +securities
were
issued
under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state date on which
valuation
of
consideration
was
released
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate
the
entity's
remaining
See Annexure 1
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
4 September 2019
8
Number
and +class
of
all
Number
+Class
1,322,642,483
Shares
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in section
2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
33,200,000 unlisted options
Number
+Class
4,800,000
Options exercisable at
3.9 cents and expiring
10,000,000
13/12/2019
Options exercisable at
4.8 cents and expiring
2,600,000
31/07/2020
Options exercisable at
4.9 cents and expiring
4,800,000
29/11/2020
Options exercisable at
4.2 cents and expiring
2,300,000
13/12/2020
Options exercisable at
5.3 cents and expiring
6,000,000
29/11/2021
Options exercisable at
4.5 cents and expiring
2,700,000
13/12/2021
Options exercisable at
5.6 cents and expiring
29/11/2022
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Shares issued under the Offer will have the same dividend rights as Shares currently on issue
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval No required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
Non-Renounceable
1 new Share for every 6 Shares held on the Record Date
Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company
15
+Record date to determine
15 August 2019
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different registers N/A - the Company only has one share register
(or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Any fractions were rounded up to the nearest whole number of Shares
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Canada, Chile, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong,
Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore,
Thailand, United Kingdom, United States of
America
19 Closing date for receipt of 29 August 2019 acceptances or renunciations
20
Names of any underwriters
Alkane Resources Limited (ACN 000 689 216)
(Alkane)
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Alkane will be paid an underwriting fee of 3% of the shortfall underwritten of $3,697,154
22
Names of any brokers to the issue
N/A
Fee or commission payable to theN/A broker to the issue
Amount of any handling feeN/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
25
If the issue is contingent on security
N/A
holders' approval, the date of the
meeting
26
Date entitlement and acceptance
19 August 2019
form and offer documents will be
sent to persons entitled
27
If the entity has issued options, and
12 August 2019
the terms entitle option holders to
participate on exercise, the date on
which notices will be sent to option
holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
N/A
N/A
N/A
31
How do security holders sell part of
N/A
their entitlements through a broker
and accept for the balance?
