Genesis Minerals : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)

188,949,343 Shares

The new Shares are issued to shareholders pursuant to the partially underwritten one (1) for six (6) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue (Offer) that closed on 29 August 2019.

This Appendix 3B updates the approximate number of Shares to be issued under the Offer as detailed in the Appendix 3B issued on 12 August 2019. The increase in Shares is due to fractions being rounded-up to the nearest whole number of Shares.