GENESIS MINERALS LTD

(GMD)
Genesis Minerals : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

09/03/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED

ABN

72 124 772 041

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)

188,949,343 Shares

The new Shares are issued to shareholders pursuant to the partially underwritten one (1) for six (6) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue (Offer) that closed on 29 August 2019.

This Appendix 3B updates the approximate number of Shares to be issued under the Offer as detailed in the Appendix 3B issued on 12 August 2019. The increase in Shares is due to fractions being rounded-up to the nearest whole number of Shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes - the Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

3.2 cents

The proceeds of the Offer will be used to fund exploration activities and working capital as further described in the ASX announcement dated 2 August 2019 and the Offer Document lodged with ASX on 12 August 2019

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Yes

23 November 2018

6c

Number of +securities issued

N/A

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6f

Number of +securities issued under

an exception in rule 7.2

73,413,269 Shares issued under Exception 1 of Listing Rule 7.2 (acceptances for pro rata issue) 115,536,074 Shares issued under Exception 2 of Listing Rule 7.2 (underwriter agreement for shortfall)

6g

If +securities

issued

under

rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under

rule

7.1A.3?

Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities

were

issued

under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration

was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate

the

entity's

remaining

See Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

4 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and +class

of

all

Number

+Class

1,322,642,483

Shares

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in section

2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

33,200,000 unlisted options

Number

+Class

4,800,000

Options exercisable at

3.9 cents and expiring

10,000,000

13/12/2019

Options exercisable at

4.8 cents and expiring

2,600,000

31/07/2020

Options exercisable at

4.9 cents and expiring

4,800,000

29/11/2020

Options exercisable at

4.2 cents and expiring

2,300,000

13/12/2020

Options exercisable at

5.3 cents and expiring

6,000,000

29/11/2021

Options exercisable at

4.5 cents and expiring

2,700,000

13/12/2021

Options exercisable at

5.6 cents and expiring

29/11/2022

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Shares issued under the Offer will have the same dividend rights as Shares currently on issue

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval No required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

Non-Renounceable

1 new Share for every 6 Shares held on the Record Date

Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company

15

+Record date to determine

15 August 2019

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different registers N/A - the Company only has one share register

(or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

Any fractions were rounded up to the nearest whole number of Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Canada, Chile, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong,

Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore,

Thailand, United Kingdom, United States of

America

19 Closing date for receipt of 29 August 2019 acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

Alkane Resources Limited (ACN 000 689 216)

(Alkane)

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

Alkane will be paid an underwriting fee of 3% of the shortfall underwritten of $3,697,154

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

  1. Fee or commission payable to the N/A broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee N/A payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25

If the issue is contingent on security

N/A

holders' approval, the date of the

meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

19 August 2019

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options, and

12 August 2019

the terms entitle option holders to

participate on exercise, the date on

which notices will be sent to option

holders

  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

N/A

N/A

N/A

31

How do security holders sell part of

N/A

their entitlements through a broker

and accept for the balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 00:21:04 UTC
