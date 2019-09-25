Genesis Minerals : Appendix 3B - Issue of Shares

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Shares
6,915,958
3
Principal
terms
of
the +securities
Ordinary shares fully paid
(eg, if options, exercise price and
expiry
date;
if
partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
4
5
6
6a
6b
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Ordinary shares rank equally with existing ordinary shares
6,915,958 shares issued at $0.032 per share
Issue of shares to Alkane Resources Limited ("Alkane") pursuant to capital raising announced to the ASX on 2 August 2019 and approved by shareholders on 17 September 2019 to fund exploration activities and working capital.
Alkane now hold a 15% interest in the issued capital of Genesis Minerals.
Yes
23 November 2018
6c
Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6d
Number of +securities issued with Nil security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6,915,958 shares as approved at the shareholder meeting held on 17 September 2019
Nil
N/A
6h
If securities were issued under rule
N/A
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
state date on which valuation of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
LR 7.1 Capacity: 199,433,766
LR 7.1A Capacity: 132,955,844
7
Dates of entering +securities into
25 September 2019
uncertificated
holdings
or
despatch of certificates
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,329,558,441
Fully paid ordinary
shares
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
33,200,000 unlisted options
Number
+Class
4,800,000
Options exercisable at
3.9 cents and expiring
10,000,000
13/12/2019
Options exercisable at
4.8 cents and expiring
2,600,000
31/07/2020
Options exercisable at
4.9 cents and expiring
4,800,000
29/11/2020
Options exercisable at
4.2 cents and expiring
2,300,000
13/12/2020
Options exercisable at
5.3 cents and expiring
6,000,000
29/11/2021
Options exercisable at
4.5 cents and expiring
2,700,000
13/12/2021
Options exercisable at
5.6 cents and expiring
29/11/2022
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
N/A
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue (Not Applicable)
Questions 11 to 33 are not applicable
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of securities (tick one)
(a)
Securities described in Part 1
All other securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities (Not Applicable)
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(b) (Not Applicable)
Questions 38 to 42 are not applicable
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may
quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
3 We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
