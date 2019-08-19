Log in
GENESIS MINERALS LTD

(GMD)
Genesis Minerals : Despatch of Offer Document for Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

08/19/2019 | 12:57am EDT

19 August 2019

Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue - Despatch of Offer Document

Genesis Minerals Limited (Genesis or the Company) wishes to advise that the Offer Document and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the partially underwritten one (1) for six (6) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue announced on 2 August 2019 (the Offer) will be dispatched today to eligible shareholders by mail or via email (if shareholders have previously elected to receive notices from the Company by email broadcast).

If you have any queries in relation to the Offer please contact the Company Secretary on 08 9322 6178 (within Australia) or +61 8 9322 6178 (outside Australia).

Yours faithfully

Geoff James

Company Secretary

Genesis Minerals Limited

ABN: 72 124 772 041

ASX Code: GMD

Unit 6, 1 Clive St

www.genesisminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005

T: +61 8 9322 6178

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:56:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Fowler Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bradshaw Non-Executive Director
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Geoff James Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS MINERALS LTD5.06%27
BHP GROUP LTD5.67%118 008
BHP GROUP PLC6.27%118 008
RIO TINTO PLC7.37%82 659
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.96%82 659
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.83%28 551
