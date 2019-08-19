Genesis Minerals : Despatch of Offer Document for Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

19 August 2019

Pro-RataNon-Renounceable Rights Issue - Despatch of Offer Document

Genesis Minerals Limited (Genesis or the Company) wishes to advise that the Offer Document and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the partially underwritten one (1) for six (6) non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue announced on 2 August 2019 (the Offer) will be dispatched today to eligible shareholders by mail or via email (if shareholders have previously elected to receive notices from the Company by email broadcast).

If you have any queries in relation to the Offer please contact the Company Secretary on 08 9322 6178 (within Australia) or +61 8 9322 6178 (outside Australia).

Yours faithfully

Geoff James

Company Secretary

Genesis Minerals Limited