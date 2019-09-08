Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Genesis Minerals Ltd    GMD   AU000000GMD9

GENESIS MINERALS LTD

(GMD)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
0.033 AUD   --.--%
07:42pGENESIS MINERALS : High Grade Results From New Phase of Resource Drilling
PU
09/06GENESIS MINERALS : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
09/06GENESIS MINERALS : Change in substantial holding for ALK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genesis Minerals : High Grade Results From New Phase of Resource Drilling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD)

ASX Announcement - 9 September 2019

HIGH-GRADE RESULTS FROM NEW PHASE OF

RESOURCE DRILLING AT ULYSSES

Initial drilling on western side of 760koz Resource confirms continuity and robustness of

mineralisation within upper levels of the high-grade shoot

Key Points:

  • Significant new results received from recently commenced drilling designed to upgrade the current Ulysses Mineral Resource (7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,400oz1).
  • Drilling currently underway on the western side of the Resource at Ulysses West with significant new results including:

9.05m @ 9.94g/t gold from 142.15m

19USDH079

  • including 5.6m @ 14.92g/t gold

3m @ 5.56g/t gold from 174m

19USDH080

  • including 0.87m @ 13.4g/t gold

1.73m

@ 6.4g/t gold from 192.60m

19USDH081

including 0.68m @ 14.9g/t gold

6.24m

@ 10.62g/t gold from 223.03m

19USDH083

  • including 4.63m @ 14.1g/t gold

6.14m @ 9.52g/t gold from 232.48m

19USDH085

  • including 2.82m @ 19.8g/t gold

3m @ 8.6g/t gold from 216m

19USRC378

  • including 2m @ 11.6g/t gold

True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths

  • Latest drilling confirms the continuity of mineralisation within the upper levels of the Ulysses West high-grade shoot.
  • Genesis plans to complete a further 15,000m of drilling over the coming few months to upgrade the top 200m of the resource in preparation for mining.
  • Two rigs are currently operating and are expected to generate strong news-flow over the coming weeks and months. A third rig is expected to arrive on site in a few weeks to progress in-fill and extensional drilling.
  • Updated Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for Q4, 2019 to include current drilling.

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) is pleased to advise that it has intersected significant high- grade gold mineralisation from recently commenced resource upgrade drilling from within and adjacent to the 760,000oz Ulysses Mineral Resource at its 100%-ownedUlysses Gold Project, located 30km south of Leonora in WA.

1 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,000oz - refer ASX announcement, 9 October 2018 and Table 2 in this announcement.

ABN: 72 124 772 041

ASX Code: GMD

Unit 6, 1 Clive St

www.genesisminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005

T: +61 8 9322 6178

9 September 2019

Genesis Minerals Limited

Initial assay results from the recently commenced drilling program have been received from drilling at Ulysses West (western side of Resource) targeting between the 350mRL to 200mRL up to 200m below surface and some 300m down-plunge of the Ulysses West pit. Drilling is targeting areas within and adjacent to the current Resource boundary.

A further 15,000m of drilling will be completed over the coming few months to upgrade the top 200m of the resource in preparation for mining. Drilling will target approximately 1,000m of strike and some 300m of down-dip extent within and adjacent to the current Resource envelope.

Genesis Managing Director, Michael Fowler, said

"Drilling has resumed and is now in full swing at Ulysses, with two rigs now operating to in-fill and extend the main Resource. A third rig should arrive over the next few weeks to speed up the program, which is essentially designed to upgrade the Resource in preparation for mining.

"The initial focus will be on upgrading the upper 200m of the Resource, although we will in time further test the edges of the Resource and further investigate potential down-plunge and strike extensions and repetitions. All of the information from the current program will be combined with recent drilling for inclusion in a Resource upgrade planned for Q4 this year."

Upgrade Drilling Results

Results have been received from the first batch of holes from the Resource upgrade drilling program that commenced at Ulysses in August. High-grade gold mineralisation (see Figure 1) was encountered in diamond and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling (19USDH079 to 085 and 19USRC374 to 19USRC378) completed as part of the drilling.

A total of 12 holes for 2,516m (including pre-collars) in the reported drilling were completed with an average hole depth of 210m. The results are from holes targeting the upper part of the Ulysses West high-grade gold shoot (see Figure 1) with the drilling strongly supporting the continuity of the higher- grade gold mineralisation. Results for 19USDH084 are pending.

High-grade gold intersections from the recent holes include:

9.05m @ 9.94g/t gold from 142.15m

19USDH079

  • including 5.6m @ 14.92g/t gold

3m @ 5.56g/t gold from 174m

19USDH080

  • including 0.87m @ 13.4g/t gold

1.73m

@ 6.4g/t gold from 192.60m

19USDH081

including 0.68m @ 14.9g/t gold

6.24m

@ 10.62g/t gold from 223.03m

19USDH083

  • including 4.63m @ 14.1g/t gold

6.14m @ 9.52g/t gold from 232.48m

19USDH085

  • including 2.82m @ 19.8g/t gold

3m

@ 3.98g/t gold from 147m

19USRC375

3m

@ 8.6g/t gold from 216m

19USRC378

  • including 2m @ 11.6g/t gold

Only down-holelengths are reported. True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths.

ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling

2

9 September 2019

Genesis Minerals Limited

Figure 1. Schematic long section (view looking grid south) showing new drill results. Pierce points with white outlines represent recently completed holes. True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths.

A full list of results from the recent diamond and RC holes is provided in Table 1 and locations of the holes pierce points are shown in Figure 1.

A third drill rig is scheduled to arrive in September to progress in-fill and extensional drilling at Ulysses.

Figure 2. Drilling at Ulysses West.

ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling

3

9 September 2019

Genesis Minerals Limited

ENDS

For further information, visit: www.genesisminerals.com.auor please contact

Investors:

Media:

Michael Fowler

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

Genesis Minerals Limited

T: +61 8 9322 6178

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E: mfowler@genesisminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENTS

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Fowler who is a full-time employee of the Company, a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Fowler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Fowler consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling

4

9 September 2019

Genesis Minerals Limited

DRILLING RESULTS TABLE

Table 1. Ulysses Project Drilling Program Results (19USDH079 to 085 and 19USRC374 to 378)

Hole ID

Local

Local

MGA East

MGA North

MGA

Depth

MGA

Dip

From

To (m)

Int (m)

Gold

East

North

RL

Azi

(m)

(g/t)

19USRC374

11,875

19,932

336,992

6,770,829

415.0

140

220.8

-60.4

100

110

10

0.72

19USRC375

11,868

19,973

337,013

6,770,865

415.0

170

198.1

-57.4

147

150

3

3.93

19USRC376

11,872

20,012

337,041

6,770,892

415.0

190

202.3

-57.7

160

161

1

1.48

19USRC377

11,861

20,048

337,056

6,770,926

415.0

206

196.9

-57.4

179

180

1

0.79

19USRC378

11,858

20,108

337,093

6,770,974

415.0

232

201.3

-55.0

216

219

3

8.06

including

216

218

2

11.58

19USDH079

11,849

19,972

336,998

6,770,876

415.0

168

226.7

-58.5

142.15

151.2

9.05

9.94

including

143.12

148.8

5.63

14.92

19USDH080

11,850

20,027

337,034

6,770,917

415.0

201

223.9

-58.5

174

177

3.00

5.56

including

175.39

176.3

0.87

13.41

19USDH081

11,863

20,064

337,068

6,770,937

415.0

220

215.1

-58.5

192.60

194.33

1.73

6.34

including

192.60

193.3

0.68

14.60

19USDH082

11,862

20,085

337,081

6,770,954

415.0

231

215.1

-62.7

206.08

208.35

2.27

2.44

19USDH083

11,866

20,115

337,104

6,770,974

415.0

249

209.7

-59.3

223.03

229.27

6.24

10.62

including

223.60

228.2

4.63

14.10

19USDH084

11,855

20,166

337,128

6,771,020

415.0

258

215.0

-56.5

Results Pending

19USDH085

11,840

20,124

337,090

6,770,998

415.0

249

173.5

-60.0

232.48

238.62

6.14

9.52

including

234.91

237.7

2.82

19.87

ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 23:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENESIS MINERALS LTD
07:42pGENESIS MINERALS : High Grade Results From New Phase of Resource Drilling
PU
09/06GENESIS MINERALS : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
09/06GENESIS MINERALS : Change in substantial holding for ALK
PU
09/03GENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
08/20GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : - Despatch of Offer Document for Non-Renounceable Rig..
AQ
08/19GENESIS MINERALS : Despatch of Offer Document for Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
08/14GENESIS MINERALS : New Aircore Results Expand Barimaia
PU
08/14GENESIS MINERALS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.032 AUD for 6 existing shar..
FA
08/13GENESIS MINERALS : Notice under section 708aa (2) (f) of the corporations act 20..
AQ
08/05GENESIS MINERALS : Alkane resources to make strategic investment in genesis as p..
AQ
More news
Chart GENESIS MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Genesis Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENESIS MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Fowler Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bradshaw Non-Executive Director
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Geoff James Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS MINERALS LTD0.00%26
BHP GROUP LTD5.38%112 498
BHP GROUP PLC6.53%112 498
RIO TINTO PLC13.59%88 322
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.73%88 322
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.73%31 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group