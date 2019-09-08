Genesis Minerals : High Grade Results From New Phase of Resource Drilling

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) ASX Announcement - 9 September 2019 HIGH-GRADE RESULTS FROM NEW PHASE OF RESOURCE DRILLING AT ULYSSES Initial drilling on western side of 760koz Resource confirms continuity and robustness of mineralisation within upper levels of the high-grade shoot Key Points: Significant new results received from recently commenced drilling designed to upgrade the current Ulysses Mineral Resource ( 7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,400oz 1 ).

). Drilling currently underway on the western side of the Resource at Ulysses West with significant new results including: • 9.05m @ 9.94g/t gold from 142.15m 19USDH079 including 5.6m @ 14.92g/t gold • 3m @ 5.56g/t gold from 174m 19USDH080 including 0.87m @ 13.4g/t gold • 1.73m @ 6.4g/t gold from 192.60m 19USDH081 ➢ including 0.68m @ 14.9g/t gold • 6.24m @ 10.62g/t gold from 223.03m 19USDH083 including 4.63m @ 14.1g/t gold • 6.14m @ 9.52g/t gold from 232.48m 19USDH085 including 2.82m @ 19.8g/t gold • 3m @ 8.6g/t gold from 216m 19USRC378 including 2m @ 11.6g/t gold True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths Latest drilling confirms the continuity of mineralisation within the upper levels of the Ulysses West high-grade shoot.

high-grade shoot. Genesis plans to complete a further 15,000m of drilling over the coming few months to upgrade the top 200m of the resource in preparation for mining.

Two rigs are currently operating and are expected to generate strong news-flow over the coming weeks and months. A third rig is expected to arrive on site in a few weeks to progress in-fill and extensional drilling.

A third rig is expected to arrive on site in a few weeks to progress in-fill and extensional drilling. Updated Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for Q4, 2019 to include current drilling. Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) is pleased to advise that it has intersected significant high- grade gold mineralisation from recently commenced resource upgrade drilling from within and adjacent to the 760,000oz Ulysses Mineral Resource at its 100%-ownedUlysses Gold Project, located 30km south of Leonora in WA. 1 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,000oz - refer ASX announcement, 9 October 2018 and Table 2 in this announcement.

9 September 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited Initial assay results from the recently commenced drilling program have been received from drilling at Ulysses West (western side of Resource) targeting between the 350mRL to 200mRL up to 200m below surface and some 300m down-plunge of the Ulysses West pit. Drilling is targeting areas within and adjacent to the current Resource boundary. A further 15,000m of drilling will be completed over the coming few months to upgrade the top 200m of the resource in preparation for mining. Drilling will target approximately 1,000m of strike and some 300m of down-dip extent within and adjacent to the current Resource envelope. Genesis Managing Director, Michael Fowler, said "Drilling has resumed and is now in full swing at Ulysses, with two rigs now operating to in-fill and extend the main Resource. A third rig should arrive over the next few weeks to speed up the program, which is essentially designed to upgrade the Resource in preparation for mining. "The initial focus will be on upgrading the upper 200m of the Resource, although we will in time further test the edges of the Resource and further investigate potential down-plunge and strike extensions and repetitions. All of the information from the current program will be combined with recent drilling for inclusion in a Resource upgrade planned for Q4 this year." Upgrade Drilling Results Results have been received from the first batch of holes from the Resource upgrade drilling program that commenced at Ulysses in August. High-grade gold mineralisation (see Figure 1) was encountered in diamond and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling (19USDH079 to 085 and 19USRC374 to 19USRC378) completed as part of the drilling. A total of 12 holes for 2,516m (including pre-collars) in the reported drilling were completed with an average hole depth of 210m. The results are from holes targeting the upper part of the Ulysses West high-grade gold shoot (see Figure 1) with the drilling strongly supporting the continuity of the higher- grade gold mineralisation. Results for 19USDH084 are pending. High-grade gold intersections from the recent holes include: • 9.05m @ 9.94g/t gold from 142.15m 19USDH079 including 5.6m @ 14.92g/t gold • 3m @ 5.56g/t gold from 174m 19USDH080 including 0.87m @ 13.4g/t gold • 1.73m @ 6.4g/t gold from 192.60m 19USDH081 ➢ including 0.68m @ 14.9g/t gold • 6.24m @ 10.62g/t gold from 223.03m 19USDH083 including 4.63m @ 14.1g/t gold • 6.14m @ 9.52g/t gold from 232.48m 19USDH085 including 2.82m @ 19.8g/t gold • 3m @ 3.98g/t gold from 147m 19USRC375 • 3m @ 8.6g/t gold from 216m 19USRC378 including 2m @ 11.6g/t gold Only down-holelengths are reported. True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths. ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling 2

9 September 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited Figure 1. Schematic long section (view looking grid south) showing new drill results. Pierce points with white outlines represent recently completed holes. True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths. A full list of results from the recent diamond and RC holes is provided in Table 1 and locations of the holes pierce points are shown in Figure 1. A third drill rig is scheduled to arrive in September to progress in-fill and extensional drilling at Ulysses. Figure 2. Drilling at Ulysses West. ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling 3

9 September 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited ENDS For further information, visit: www.genesisminerals.com.auor please contact Investors: Media: Michael Fowler Nicholas Read Managing Director Read Corporate Genesis Minerals Limited T: +61 8 9322 6178 T: +61 8 9388 1474 E: mfowler@genesisminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENTS The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Fowler who is a full-time employee of the Company, a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Fowler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Fowler consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling 4

9 September 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited DRILLING RESULTS TABLE Table 1. Ulysses Project Drilling Program Results (19USDH079 to 085 and 19USRC374 to 378) Hole ID Local Local MGA East MGA North MGA Depth MGA Dip From To (m) Int (m) Gold East North RL Azi (m) (g/t) 19USRC374 11,875 19,932 336,992 6,770,829 415.0 140 220.8 -60.4 100 110 10 0.72 19USRC375 11,868 19,973 337,013 6,770,865 415.0 170 198.1 -57.4 147 150 3 3.93 19USRC376 11,872 20,012 337,041 6,770,892 415.0 190 202.3 -57.7 160 161 1 1.48 19USRC377 11,861 20,048 337,056 6,770,926 415.0 206 196.9 -57.4 179 180 1 0.79 19USRC378 11,858 20,108 337,093 6,770,974 415.0 232 201.3 -55.0 216 219 3 8.06 including 216 218 2 11.58 19USDH079 11,849 19,972 336,998 6,770,876 415.0 168 226.7 -58.5 142.15 151.2 9.05 9.94 including 143.12 148.8 5.63 14.92 19USDH080 11,850 20,027 337,034 6,770,917 415.0 201 223.9 -58.5 174 177 3.00 5.56 including 175.39 176.3 0.87 13.41 19USDH081 11,863 20,064 337,068 6,770,937 415.0 220 215.1 -58.5 192.60 194.33 1.73 6.34 including 192.60 193.3 0.68 14.60 19USDH082 11,862 20,085 337,081 6,770,954 415.0 231 215.1 -62.7 206.08 208.35 2.27 2.44 19USDH083 11,866 20,115 337,104 6,770,974 415.0 249 209.7 -59.3 223.03 229.27 6.24 10.62 including 223.60 228.2 4.63 14.10 19USDH084 11,855 20,166 337,128 6,771,020 415.0 258 215.0 -56.5 Results Pending 19USDH085 11,840 20,124 337,090 6,770,998 415.0 249 173.5 -60.0 232.48 238.62 6.14 9.52 including 234.91 237.7 2.82 19.87 ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling 5

