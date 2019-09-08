Genesis Minerals : High Grade Results From New Phase of Resource Drilling
09/08/2019 | 07:42pm EDT
Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD)
ASX Announcement - 9 September 2019
HIGH-GRADE RESULTS FROM NEW PHASE OF
RESOURCE DRILLING AT ULYSSES
Initial drilling on western side of 760koz Resource confirms continuity and robustness of
mineralisation within upper levels of the high-grade shoot
Key Points:
Significant new results received from recently commenced drilling designed to upgrade the current Ulysses Mineral Resource (7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,400oz1).
Drilling currently underway on the western side of the Resource at Ulysses West with significant new results including:
• 9.05m @ 9.94g/t gold from 142.15m
19USDH079
including 5.6m @ 14.92g/t gold
• 3m @ 5.56g/t gold from 174m
19USDH080
including 0.87m @ 13.4g/t gold
•
1.73m
@ 6.4g/t gold from 192.60m
19USDH081
➢ including 0.68m @ 14.9g/t gold
•
6.24m
@ 10.62g/t gold from 223.03m
19USDH083
including 4.63m @ 14.1g/t gold
• 6.14m @ 9.52g/t gold from 232.48m
19USDH085
including 2.82m @ 19.8g/t gold
• 3m @ 8.6g/t gold from 216m
19USRC378
including 2m @ 11.6g/t gold
True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths
Latest drilling confirms the continuity of mineralisation within the upper levels of the Ulysses West high-grade shoot.
Genesis plans to complete a further 15,000m of drilling over the coming few months to upgrade the top 200m of the resource in preparation for mining.
Two rigs are currently operating and are expected to generate strong news-flow over the coming weeks and months. A third rig is expected to arrive on site in a few weeks to progress in-fill and extensional drilling.
Updated Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for Q4, 2019 to include current drilling.
Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) is pleased to advise that it has intersected significant high- grade gold mineralisation from recently commenced resource upgrade drilling from within and adjacent to the 760,000oz Ulysses Mineral Resource at its 100%-ownedUlysses Gold Project, located 30km south of Leonora in WA.
1 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,000oz - refer ASX announcement, 9 October 2018 and Table 2 in this announcement.
9 September 2019
Genesis Minerals Limited
Initial assay results from the recently commenced drilling program have been received from drilling at Ulysses West (western side of Resource) targeting between the 350mRL to 200mRL up to 200m below surface and some 300m down-plunge of the Ulysses West pit. Drilling is targeting areas within and adjacent to the current Resource boundary.
A further 15,000m of drilling will be completed over the coming few months to upgrade the top 200m of the resource in preparation for mining. Drilling will target approximately 1,000m of strike and some 300m of down-dip extent within and adjacent to the current Resource envelope.
Genesis Managing Director, Michael Fowler, said
"Drilling has resumed and is now in full swing at Ulysses, with two rigs now operating to in-fill and extend the main Resource. A third rig should arrive over the next few weeks to speed up the program, which is essentially designed to upgrade the Resource in preparation for mining.
"The initial focus will be on upgrading the upper 200m of the Resource, although we will in time further test the edges of the Resource and further investigate potential down-plunge and strike extensions and repetitions. All of the information from the current program will be combined with recent drilling for inclusion in a Resource upgrade planned for Q4 this year."
Upgrade Drilling Results
Results have been received from the first batch of holes from the Resource upgrade drilling program that commenced at Ulysses in August. High-grade gold mineralisation (see Figure 1) was encountered in diamond and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling (19USDH079 to 085 and 19USRC374 to 19USRC378) completed as part of the drilling.
A total of 12 holes for 2,516m (including pre-collars) in the reported drilling were completed with an average hole depth of 210m. The results are from holes targeting the upper part of the Ulysses West high-grade gold shoot (see Figure 1) with the drilling strongly supporting the continuity of the higher- grade gold mineralisation. Results for 19USDH084 are pending.
High-grade gold intersections from the recent holes include:
• 9.05m @ 9.94g/t gold from 142.15m
19USDH079
including 5.6m @ 14.92g/t gold
• 3m @ 5.56g/t gold from 174m
19USDH080
including 0.87m @ 13.4g/t gold
•
1.73m
@ 6.4g/t gold from 192.60m
19USDH081
➢ including 0.68m @ 14.9g/t gold
•
6.24m
@ 10.62g/t gold from 223.03m
19USDH083
including 4.63m @ 14.1g/t gold
• 6.14m @ 9.52g/t gold from 232.48m
19USDH085
including 2.82m @ 19.8g/t gold
•
3m
@ 3.98g/t gold from 147m
19USRC375
•
3m
@ 8.6g/t gold from 216m
19USRC378
including 2m @ 11.6g/t gold
Onlydown-holelengths are reported. True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths.
ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling
9 September 2019
Genesis Minerals Limited
Figure 1. Schematic long section (view looking grid south) showing new drill results. Pierce points with white outlines represent recently completed holes. True widths are ~90% to 100% of down-hole lengths.
A full list of results from the recent diamond and RC holes is provided in Table 1 and locations of the holes pierce points are shown in Figure 1.
A third drill rig is scheduled to arrive in September to progress in-fill and extensional drilling at Ulysses.
Figure 2. Drilling at Ulysses West.
ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling
9 September 2019
Genesis Minerals Limited
ENDS
COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENTS
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Fowler who is a full-time employee of the Company, a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Fowler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Fowler consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Payne consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling
9 September 2019
Genesis Minerals Limited
DRILLING RESULTS TABLE
Table 1. Ulysses Project Drilling Program Results (19USDH079 to 085 and 19USRC374 to 378)
Hole ID
Local
Local
MGA East
MGA North
MGA
Depth
MGA
Dip
From
To (m)
Int (m)
Gold
East
North
RL
Azi
(m)
(g/t)
19USRC374
11,875
19,932
336,992
6,770,829
415.0
140
220.8
-60.4
100
110
10
0.72
19USRC375
11,868
19,973
337,013
6,770,865
415.0
170
198.1
-57.4
147
150
3
3.93
19USRC376
11,872
20,012
337,041
6,770,892
415.0
190
202.3
-57.7
160
161
1
1.48
19USRC377
11,861
20,048
337,056
6,770,926
415.0
206
196.9
-57.4
179
180
1
0.79
19USRC378
11,858
20,108
337,093
6,770,974
415.0
232
201.3
-55.0
216
219
3
8.06
including
216
218
2
11.58
19USDH079
11,849
19,972
336,998
6,770,876
415.0
168
226.7
-58.5
142.15
151.2
9.05
9.94
including
143.12
148.8
5.63
14.92
19USDH080
11,850
20,027
337,034
6,770,917
415.0
201
223.9
-58.5
174
177
3.00
5.56
including
175.39
176.3
0.87
13.41
19USDH081
11,863
20,064
337,068
6,770,937
415.0
220
215.1
-58.5
192.60
194.33
1.73
6.34
including
192.60
193.3
0.68
14.60
19USDH082
11,862
20,085
337,081
6,770,954
415.0
231
215.1
-62.7
206.08
208.35
2.27
2.44
19USDH083
11,866
20,115
337,104
6,770,974
415.0
249
209.7
-59.3
223.03
229.27
6.24
10.62
including
223.60
228.2
4.63
14.10
19USDH084
11,855
20,166
337,128
6,771,020
415.0
258
215.0
-56.5
Results Pending
19USDH085
11,840
20,124
337,090
6,770,998
415.0
249
173.5
-60.0
232.48
238.62
6.14
9.52
including
234.91
237.7
2.82
19.87
ASX Release: High grade results from new phase of resource drilling
