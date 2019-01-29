Log in
Genesis Minerals : Resources Rising Stars Investor Conference 12-14 February 2019

01/29/2019 | 03:09am EST

ATTENDANCE AT RESOURCES RISING STARS SUMMER

SERIES 12-14 FEBRUARY 2019

Genesis Minerals Ltd (ASX: GMD) is pleased to advise that it will be presenting at the Resources Rising Stars investor conferences in Sydney on February 12 and in Melbourne on February 14, 2019.

Shareholders and investors located in Sydney and Melbourne can attend the one-day conference free-of-charge by registering at http://www.resourcesrisingstars.com.au/events

ENDS

ABN: 72 124 772 041

ASX Code: GMD

Unit 6, 1 Clive St

www.genesisminerals.com.au

West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005

T: +61 8 9322 6178

Disclaimer

Genesis Minerals Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 08:08:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael John Fowler Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Tommy David McKeith Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Bradshaw Non-Executive Director
Gerard F. Kaczmarek Non-Executive Director
Geoff James Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENESIS MINERALS LTD6.06%0
BHP GROUP LTD-3.45%113 474
BHP GROUP PLC-1.96%113 474
RIO TINTO5.75%85 677
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.55%85 677
ANGLO AMERICAN6.66%34 230
