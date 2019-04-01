Genesis Minerals : Ulysses Gold Project - Drilling Update

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) ASX Announcement - 2 April 2019 ULYSSES GOLD PROJECT - DRILLING UPDATE New shallow intercepts highlight open pit potential at Ulysses East with deep diamond drilling about to commence targeting depth extensions of main 760,000oz gold Resource Key Points Ulysses Extensional Drilling Update •Further encouraging results received from wide-spaced extensional RC drilling targeting shallow extensions to the Ulysses Mineral Resource (7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,400oz1) at Ulysses East with significant assays including: o 17m @ 1.73g/t Au from 66m 19USRC333 ➢including 7m @ 3.58g/t gold o 10m @ 1.43g/t Au from 135m 19USRC330 ➢including 7m @ 1.80g/t gold o 5m @ 2.02g/t Au from 87m 19USRC336 •Extensive gold mineralisation now defined at Ulysses East over a strike length of 600m, which will continue to be systematically tested at depth and along strike. •Strong potential to significantly expand the Resource by delineating shallow open pittable mineralisation in this area. Upcoming Drilling •Pre-collarscompleted ahead of new phase of diamond drilling commencing in early April targeting depth extensions of the main Ulysses Resource. •Drilling will also commence this week at Orient Well NW targeting potential high-grade open pittable resources to follow-up the recent intersection of 20m @ 9.1g/t Au. Ground Consolidation •Genesis acquires 100% of three Prospecting Licences strategically located 6km east of the Ulysses Gold Project. •Acquisition secures highly prospective but underexplored tenements, strengthening the Company's regional growth pipeline. •Tenements lie within the Tampa shear corridor, which hosts past production and current resources totalling more than 2Moz. Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) is pleased to provide an update on drilling and exploration activities at its 100%-ownedUlysses Gold Project, 30km south of Leonora in WA (Figure 4), where its 2019 exploration program is continuing to ramp-up. A recent round of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has intersected further significant mineralisation at the Ulysses East prospect (see Figure 1), located at the eastern end of the 760,000oz Au Ulysses Mineral Resource, highlighting the potential to delineate a significant zone of shallow mineralisation in this area which is potentially amenable to initial extraction via open pit methods. 1Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 7.1Mt @ 3.3g/t gold for 760,000oz - refer ASX announcement, 9 October 2018 and Table 2 in this announcement. ABN: 72 124 772 041 ASX Code: GMD Unit 6, 1 Clive St www.genesisminerals.com.au West Perth, WA, Australia, 6005 T: +61 8 9322 6178

2 April 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited The Scoping Study completed late last year envisaged the use of underground mining methods to extract the Ulysses Resource. The new shallow results continue to highlight the potential to significantly expand the Ulysses Resource as drilling continues to scope out the broader mineralised system along the Ulysses Shear. Preparations for deep diamond drilling at Ulysses have continued with four RC pre-collars completed and diamond drilling scheduled to start in early April. Drilling will also commence this week at Orient Well NW, located 10km east of Ulysses, to follow-up significant high-grade oxide mineralisation returned earlier this year. The Company has also continued to consolidate ground within the district, with the recent acquisition of three highly prospective Prospecting Licences located 6km east of Ulysses. Genesis Managing Director Michael Fowler said: "Our 2019 exploration season will really move up a gear in April as we commence a significant new round of diamond drilling targeting depth extensions of the main 760,000oz Au Resource at Ulysses and Ulysses West. We are also about to commence drilling this week at Orient Well NW, 10km from Ulysses, where we see great potential to establish a high-grade open pit Resource. "We have also just finished a follow up phase of RC drilling at Ulysses East which has increased the potential for an open pit in this area prior to longer term underground mining. There is plenty of further scope to add to the Resource at Ulysses East, where we have now defined both oxide and primary mineralisation over a 600m strike length. More drilling will be undertaken." Ulysses East Drilling Results Results have been received from 11 wide-spaced RC holes (19USRC326 to 336), drilled at +50m to 80m centres on the Ulysses shear at Ulysses East testing potential strike and depth extensions to the significant mineralisation defined to date. Figure 1. Schematic plan view recent drill results at Ulysses East. Drilling at Ulysses East has defined extensive oxide and primary mineralisation over 600m of strike. The recent drilling has focused on the upper quartz dolerite unit and where it is cut by the Ulysses Shear. The intersection of the magnetic quartz dolerite unit and the Ulysses Shear occurs over 400m and plunges shallowly to moderately to the north-east (shown in Plan View in Figure 2). The intersection of the Ulysses shear and magnetic, upper quartz dolerite remains a significant drill target that will be systematically drill tested in 2019. ASX Release: Exploration Update 2

2 April 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited Intersections from the recent extensional drilling include: o 6m @ 1.23g/t Au from 83m 19USRC326 o 11m @ 0.59g/t Au from 127m 19USRC327 o 10m @ 1.43g/t Au from 135m 19USRC330 ➢ including 7m @ 1.80g/t Au o 3m @ 1.13g/t Au from 155m 19USRC332 o 17m @ 1.73g/t Au from 66m 19USRC333 ➢including 7m @ 3.58g/t Au o 10m @ 0.59g/t Au from 92m 19USRC334 o 5m @ 2.02g/t Au from 87m 19USRC336 Hole 19USRC330, drilled at the eastern limit of the known mineralisation, returned a significant result of 10m @ 1.43g/t Au from 135m including 7m @ 1.80g/t Au. Gold mineralisation is hosted by a sheared, biotite - silica altered basalt (outside of the quartz dolerite unit) with sulphide (dominantly pyrite) content ranging from 2 to 10%. The next round of drilling at Ulysses East will continue to evaluate the potential for open pittable Resources over 600m of strike and will also look to further define high-grade shoots. Figure 2. Schematic plan view recent drill results at Ulysses East. Upcoming Drilling Diamond drilling will commence in early April targeting depth and strike extensions of the Ulysses Resource. Drilling will start to systematically test high-priority targets up to 250m down-dip of the current Resource boundary. RC pre-collars have been completed in preparation for this drilling. ASX Release: Exploration Update 3

2 April 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited A 2,000m RC drilling program will commence at Orient Well NW in the first week of April following the completion of a heritage survey in March. Recent drilling returned a best result of 20m @ 9.10g/t gold and the drilling highlighted 1.5km of highly prospective strike which will be systematically tested for potential open pittable Resources. This mineralised strike remains open with another ~1km of potential mineralised strike added to the west with the recent ground acquisition discussed below giving an overall prospective strike to be tested of 4.5km, with aircore drilling proposed to be completed in the next three months. Ground Consolidation Genesis has acquired 100% of three PLs (covering ~500Ha) that are located 6km to the east of the Ulysses Resource (see Figure 3) for a total cash consideration of $45,000. The tenements and the Ulysses deposit are located within the "Tampa shear corridor", a broad zone of deformation up to 5km wide that trends east-west through the tenements and the Ulysses Project. The Tampa shear corridor hosts past production and current resources of over 2Moz of gold. The Tampa shear corridor links with the Emu shear zone to the south-east, and swings into a north-south orientation west of Ulysses and merges with the Ockerbury fault zone in the vicinity of Lake Raeside, to the south of the Gwalia mine. Figure 3. Location of recent tenement acquisition. The tenements cover six highly prospective structural trends for gold mineralisation in an area of mostly transported cover (i.e. no outcrop). Tenements P40/1342 and P40/1343 have had no recent exploration except for surface prospecting. Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling in the late 1990's returned a number of strongly anomalous results based on WAMEX reports that have not been followed up in any detail. Historical records show that very limited drilling has taken place on P40/1396. Initial exploration of these tenements will be by systematic aircore drilling to test a number of structural trends as part of a 20,000m program to be completed in the June 2019 quarter to test a number of targets across the entire Ulysses Project. ASX Release: Exploration Update 4

2 April 2019 Genesis Minerals Limited Figure 4. Project Location ENDS COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENTS The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Michael Fowler who is a full-time employee of the Company, a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Fowler has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Fowler consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

