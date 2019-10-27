Log in
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
0.006 AUD   +9.09%
10/27GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3B
PU
10/24GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Entitlement Offer Closes Raising Maximum A$4.5 million
PU
10/10GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Rights Issue Offer Document
PU
Genetic Technologies : Appendix 3B

10/27/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Genetic Technologies Limited

ABN

17 009 212 328

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary fully paid shares (Shares).

928,397,236 Shares.

3

Principal terms of the +securities

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.

(e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry date;

if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion

price

and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes.

$0.004 per Share.

125,000,000 Shares issued pursuant to the placement of non-renounceable rights issue shortfall.

803,397,236 Shares issued pursuant to the placement of non-renounceable rights issue underwriting.

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes.

29 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued N/A

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N/A

with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N/A

with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

928,397,236 Shares.

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

28 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and +class

of

all

Number

+Class

4,063,134,143

Fully paid ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Number

  • Number and +class of all 5,000,000
    +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in
    section 2 if applicable)

5,500,000

12,500,000

10,000,000

15,000,000

16,066,050

+Class

Options exercisable at $0.02 each expiring 31/03/20

Options exercisable at $0.01 each expiring 16/02/22

Options exercisable at $0.0153 each expiring 08/08/21

Options exercisable at $0.01 each expiring 11/12/21

Class A Performance Rights at $0 each expiring 11/12/21

Warrants issued for nil consideration and exercisable at USD$0.00533, exp 23/05/24

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

The Company does not have a dividend policy

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

  1. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  2. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  3. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 03:06:02 UTC
