Genetic Technologies : Appendix 3B – Rights Issue

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary fully paid shares (Shares).
Up to 1,125,000,000 Shares to be issued under non-renounceable rights issue.
3
Principal terms of the +securities
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.
(e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date;
if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding and due dates for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion
price
and dates for conversion)
4
5
6
6a
6b
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes.
$0.004 per Share.
Up to 1,125,000,000 Shares to be issued under non-renounceable rights issue of one
Share for every two (2) Shares held at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.004.
Yes.
29 November 2019
6c Number of +securities issued N/A
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Up to 1,125,000,000 Shares.
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Refer Annexure 1
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Up to 1,125,000,000 Shares to be issued by 25 October 2019.
8
Number
and +class
of
all
Number
+Class
Up to 4,063,134,143
Fully paid ordinary
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
shares
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
Number
Number and+class of all 5,000,000 +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
5,500,000
12,500,000
10,000,000
15,000,000
16,066,050
+Class
Options exercisable at $0.02 each expiring 31/03/20
Options exercisable at $0.01 each expiring 16/02/22
Options exercisable at $0.0153 each expiring 08/08/21
Options exercisable at $0.01 each expiring 11/12/21
Class A Performance Rights at $0 each expiring 11/12/21
Warrants issued for nil consideration and exercisable at USD$0.00533, exp 23/05/24
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
The Company does not have a dividend policy
11 Is security holder approval No required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Non-renounceable
One (1) Share for every two (2) Shares held at the Record Date.
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares.
9 October 2019
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
No
Fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.
Countries other than Australia and New Zealand.
19 Closing date for receipt of 22 October 2019 acceptances or renunciations
