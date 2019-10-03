Genetic Technologies : Cleansing Notice under Section 708AA of the Corporations Act

ASX Market Announcement

Cleansing Notice under Section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Melbourne - 4 October 2019: Genetic Technologies Limited ACN 009 212 328 (ASX: GTG)

("Genetic Technologies" or "the Company"), today announced a non-renounceable rights issue to 'Eligible Shareholders' on the basis of one (1) fully paid ordinary share (New Share) for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares held, at an issue price of $0.004 per New Share to raise a maximum of $4.5 million (before costs) by the issue of up to 1,125,000,000 Shares (Rights Issue).

Eligible shareholders are those shareholders who are, as at 5.00pm AEDT time on the Record Date (being Wednesday, 9 October 2019), registered with a registered address situated in Australia and New Zealand.

In accordance with section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act), the Company gives notice that:

The New Shares will be offered for issue without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; This notice is given by the Company under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Act; As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Act; As at the date of this notice, there is no information: that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules of ASX; and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require, and would reasonably expect to find in a disclosure document, for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; and the rights and liabilities attaching to the New Shares;