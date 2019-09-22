Genetic Technologies : Collaboration Agreement signed between GTG and TGen

ASX and NASDAQ Market Announcement and Media Release 23rd September 2019 Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) Collaboration Agreement signed between GTG and The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) of Phoenix, Arizona USA. Genetic Technologies Limited ("Company"), a provider of world-leading genetic risk assessment test products today announced that it has signed a 3-year Collaboration Agreement with TGen. TGen, an affiliate of City of Hope in Duarte, California, is an Arizona-based,non-profit biomedical research institute dedicated to conducting ground-breaking research with life-changing results. TGen physicians and scientists work to understand the genetic components of both common and complex diseases (including cancer, neurological disorders, and infectious disease), and rare childhood disorders. They are also focused on the translation of clinically useful genomics discoveries into the clinic. Key Features of this Collaboration Agreement between GTG and TGen:- GTG and TGen will cooperate in the design feasibility analysis of clinical research studies to support the clinical application of GTG's polygenic risk tests;

The initial focus of the studies will be the clinical utility of the GeneType Breast and Colorectal Cancer risk tests developed by GTG. This aims to demonstrate the value of these tests for clinicians when assessing individual risk profiles;

GTG and TGen will identify appropriate clinical partners to participate in the studies. Genetic Technologies Limited 60-66 Hanover Street www.gtglabs.com Fitzroy Victoria 3065 info@gtglabs.com Australia ABN 17 009 212 328 +61 3 8412 7000

ASX and NASDAQ Market Announcement and Media Release Once completed, it is expected that these studies will provide strong clinical evidence to support the use of GTGs polygenic risk tests as an important routine tool in predicting individual disease risk. They can then assist clinicians to develop individual risk management programmes for improved prevention and treatment of these diseases. The clinical utility data obtained during the course of the collaboration will form an important component of a comprehensive reimbursement strategy. The terms of the Agreement are confidential, however, key features include that GTG and TGen will cooperate in the design and conduct of clinical utility studies for a suite of polygenic risk tests for common diseases to be developed and made available in the US market. Genetic Technologies' Chief Scientific Officer Dr Richard Allman said, "I am excited to be collaborating with such a prestigious organisation as TGen. The clinical utility studies we envisage are intended to translate our GeneType tests into daily clinical use." David Duggan, Ph.D., associate professor of TGen commented: "The GeneType Breast and Colorectal Cancer risk prediction tests have the potential to personalize clinical management. Results from these studies are expected to positively affect clinical decision-making for a sizeable number of patients. We are excited to partner with this industry-leader." END Genetic Technologies Limited 60-66 Hanover Street www.gtglabs.com Fitzroy Victoria 3065 info@gtglabs.com Australia ABN 17 009 212 328 +61 3 8412 7000

ASX and NASDAQ Market Announcement and Media Release FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT The Company's move into Asia, includes the formation of Genetic Technologies HK Limited (the Hong Kong holding company investment vehicle) and Hainan Aocheng Genetic Technologies Co. Ltd Dr Paul Kasian Mr Justyn Stedwell ("HAGTCL"). HAGTCL will operate from within the Medical Pilot Zone established in what is known as Chairman and CEO Company Secretary "the Hainan Smart City", a precinct that already includes many world-renowned technology Genetic Technologies Genetic Technologies companies. +61 3 8412 7000 +61 3 8412 7000 HRSC is owned by China Electronics Corporation (CEC), a State Owned Enterprise of the China Central Government. Participants in the Hainan Medical Pilot Zone gain access to the Chinese healthcare market with Investoran estimatedRelationsvalueandin Mediaexcess of(Australia)US$800B. The Companies approved to operate in China as part of the Hainan MsFreeKarinzaTradePhoenixZ ne Initiative can take advantage of significant tax benefits, subsidies and facilitated investment. StocksDigital Dr Paul Kasian, Genetic Technologies' Chairman and CEO said, "The establishment of operations in Hainan China +61 428 981 074 is a significant step to advance the adoption of genetic risk assessment tests in China and in due course other karinza@stocksdigital parts of Asia. We are grateful for the support we have received from HRSC to date and acknowledge their commitment to continue to work with GTG to provide a meaningful contribution to the Healthy China 2030 Investor Relations and Media (US) Policy." Mr Dave Gentry RedChip Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447) Cell: 407 491 4498 dave@redchip.com About Genetic Technologies Limited Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead product, BREVAGenplus®, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and is first in its class. For more information, please visit www.brevagenplus.com and www.phenogensciences.com. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products including a novel colorectal cancer (CRC) test. For more information, please visit www.gtgcorporate.com Safe Harbor Statement Any statements in this press release that relate to the Company's expectations are forward-looking statements, within the meaning GTG Chairman and CEO, Dr Paul Kasian (front, 3rd from left) proudly accepted the formal documentation to establish of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) implemented several significant substantive changes affecting certain cases brought under the federal securities laws, including changes related to pleading, discovery, liability, class representation and awards fees. Since this information may involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. Additional risks associated with Genetic Technologies' business can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC. Genetic Technologies Limited 60-66 Hanover Street www.gtglabs.com Fitzroy Victoria 3065 info@gtglabs.com Australia ABN 17 009 212 328 +61 3 8412 7000