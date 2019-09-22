Log in
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/19
0.0055 AUD   --.--%
08:42pGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Collaboration Agreement signed between GTG and TGen
PU
09/03GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/01GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : New Board Appointment
PU
Genetic Technologies : Collaboration Agreement signed between GTG and TGen

09/22/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

ASX and NASDAQ Market

Announcement and Media Release

23rd September 2019

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE)

Collaboration Agreement signed between GTG and The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen)

of Phoenix, Arizona USA.

Genetic Technologies Limited ("Company"), a provider of world-leading genetic risk assessment test products today announced that it has signed a 3-year Collaboration Agreement with TGen.

TGen, an affiliate of City of Hope in Duarte, California, is an Arizona-based,non-profit biomedical research institute dedicated to conducting ground-breaking research with life-changing results.

TGen physicians and scientists work to understand the genetic components of both common and complex diseases (including cancer, neurological disorders, and infectious disease), and rare childhood disorders. They are also focused on the translation of clinically useful genomics discoveries into the clinic.

Key Features of this Collaboration Agreement between GTG and TGen:-

  • GTG and TGen will cooperate in the design feasibility analysis of clinical research studies to support the clinical application of GTG's polygenic risk tests;
  • The initial focus of the studies will be the clinical utility of the GeneType Breast and Colorectal Cancer risk tests developed by GTG. This aims to demonstrate the value of these tests for clinicians when assessing individual risk profiles;
  • GTG and TGen will identify appropriate clinical partners to participate in the studies.

Once completed, it is expected that these studies will provide strong clinical evidence to support the use of GTGs polygenic risk tests as an important routine tool in predicting individual disease risk. They can then assist clinicians to develop individual risk management programmes for improved prevention and treatment of these diseases.

The clinical utility data obtained during the course of the collaboration will form an important component of a comprehensive reimbursement strategy.

The terms of the Agreement are confidential, however, key features include that GTG and TGen will cooperate in the design and conduct of clinical utility studies for a suite of polygenic risk tests for common diseases to be developed and made available in the US market.

Genetic Technologies' Chief Scientific Officer Dr Richard Allman said, "I am excited to be collaborating with such a prestigious organisation as TGen. The clinical utility studies we envisage are intended to translate our GeneType tests into daily clinical use."

David Duggan, Ph.D., associate professor of TGen commented:

"The GeneType Breast and Colorectal Cancer risk prediction tests have the potential to personalize clinical management. Results from these studies are expected to positively affect clinical decision-making for a sizeable number of patients. We are excited to partner with this industry-leader."

END

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead product, BREVAGenplus®, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and is first in its class. For more information, please visit www.brevagenplus.com and www.phenogensciences.com.

Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products including a novel colorectal cancer (CRC) test. For more information, please visit www.gtgcorporate.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that relate to the Company's expectations are forward-looking statements, within the meaning GTG Chairman and CEO, Dr Paul Kasian (front, 3rd from left) proudly accepted the formal documentation to establish of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) implemented several

significant substantive changes affecting certain cases brought under the federal securities laws, including changes related to pleading, discovery, liability, class representation and awards fees. Since this information may involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. Additional risks associated with Genetic Technologies' business can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:41:02 UTC
