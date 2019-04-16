Genetic Technologies : Extension of Interim CEO Contract

ASX Market Announcement

16 April 2019

Genetic Technologies(ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE)

Extension of Interim CEO Contract

Genetic Technologies Limited ("Company"), a provider of world-leading genetic risk assessment test products announces that it has extended its contract with Dr Paul Kasian as Interim CEO until 30 June 2019, increasing his services to being a full time commitment and adjusted his remuneration accordingly. Dr Kasian will receive $196,228 per annum for his Interim CEO duties, inclusive of superannuation. These adjustments are effective as of 1 April 2019.

∙Short Term Incentives - no change in structure

∙Long Term Incentives - no change in structure or quantum

Dr Kasian continues as Chairman and his remuneration for these services is unchanged at $103,772 per annum, inclusive of superannuation, as previously announced.

The Board also announces that it will now embark upon a full review of the Board and Management structure of GTG, with any agreed changes to be concluded and implemented by 30 June 2019.

-ENDS-

