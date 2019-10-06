Genetic Technologies : Form 20-F and XBRL data filed with the SEC

Genetic Technologies Limited filed Form 20-F and XBRL data with the SEC
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - October 7th, 2019
Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE)
Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG, NASDAQ: GENE) ("GTG" or "the Company") has announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The annual report is available on the company website (https://www.gtglabs.com/investor-centre/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.
The Company has also filed the XBRL interactive data with the SEC, which is available via the company website at https://www.gtglabs.com/investor-centre/.
Genetic Technologies Limited
60-66 Hanover Street
www.gtglabs.com
Fitzroy Victoria 3065
info@gtglabs.com
Australia
ABN 17 009 212 328
+61 3 8412 7000
About Genetic Technologies Limited
Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead product, BREVAGenplus®, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and is first in its class.
For more information, please visit www.brevagenplus.com and www.phenogensciences.com.
Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products including a novel colorectal cancer (CRC) test. For more information, please visit www.gtgcorporate.com
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements in this press release that relate to the Company's expectations are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) implemented several significant substantive changes affecting certain cases brought under the federal securities laws, including changes related to pleading, discovery, liability, class representation and awards fees. Since this information may involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. Additional risks associated with Genetic Technologies' business can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC.
Disclaimer
Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:26:07 UTC