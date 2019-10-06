Log in
Genetic Technologies : Form 20-F and XBRL data filed with the SEC

10/06/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

Genetic Technologies Limited filed Form 20-F and XBRL data with the SEC

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - October 7th, 2019

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG, NASDAQ: GENE) ("GTG" or "the Company") has announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The annual report is available on the company website (https://www.gtglabs.com/investor-centre/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

The Company has also filed the XBRL interactive data with the SEC, which is available via the company website at https://www.gtglabs.com/investor-centre/.

Genetic Technologies Limited

60-66 Hanover Street

www.gtglabs.com

Fitzroy Victoria 3065

info@gtglabs.com

Australia

ABN 17 009 212 328

+61 3 8412 7000

Genetic Technologies Limited filed Form 20-F and XBRL data with the SEC

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Dr Jerzy Muchnicki

Mr Justyn Stedwell

Interim CEO

Company Secretary

Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies

+61 3 8412 7000

+61 3 8412 7000

Investor Relations and Media (Australia)

Ms Karinza Phoenix

StocksDigital

+61 428 981 074 karinza@stocksdigital.com

Investor Relations and Media (US)

Mr Dave Gentry

RedChip

Office: 1 800 RED CHIP (733 2447)

Cell: 407 491 4498 dave@redchip.com

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead product, BREVAGenplus®, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and is first in its class.

For more information, please visit www.brevagenplus.com and www.phenogensciences.com.

Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products including a novel colorectal cancer (CRC) test. For more information, please visit www.gtgcorporate.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that relate to the Company's expectations are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) implemented several significant substantive changes affecting certain cases brought under the federal securities laws, including changes related to pleading, discovery, liability, class representation and awards fees. Since this information may involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. Additional risks associated with Genetic Technologies' business can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC.

Genetic Technologies Limited

60-66 Hanover Street

www.gtglabs.com

Fitzroy Victoria 3065

info@gtglabs.com

Australia

ABN 17 009 212 328

+61 3 8412 7000

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:26:07 UTC
