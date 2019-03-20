Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Genetic Technologies Limited    GTG   AU000000GTG7

GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(GTG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/20
0.008 AUD   --.--%
06:25aGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : GTG Investor Presentation
PU
03/12GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Lapse of Employee Share Options
PU
02/27GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4D of the ASX Listing Rules for the half-year ended 31 DECEMBER 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genetic Technologies : GTG Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:25am EDT

Genetic Technologies Limited

March 2019

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to the financial condition, results and business achievements/performance of Genetic Technologies Limited and certain of the plans and objectives of its management. These statements are statements that are not historical facts.

Words such as"should", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes"or similar expressions, as they relate to Genetic Technologies Limited, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature,forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because theyreflect GeneticTechnologies'current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. Any changes in such assumptions or expectations could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Who we are

Research and Development leader in the genomics sector

  • -Developing and commercialising a suite of genetic risk assessment products to prevent morbidity and mortality across a range ofdiseases

  • -20 years experience bringing genomics products to market

  • -Progressive R&D and commercialisation partner to

    • Universities

    • Research organisations

    • Companies exploring new delivery technologies for genomic solutions

Dual listed on both the NASDAQ (GENE) and ASX (GTG)

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

BREVAGenplus®, is a first-to-market, clinicallyvalidated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer

  • Simple cheek swab based testthat helps determine a woman's risk of developing sporadic breast cancer

  • First test of its kindto be clinically validated toevaluate risk for sporadic breast cancer

  • Validated and CLIA-approvedfor use in Caucasian, Hispanic and African-American women aged ≥ 35

BREVAGenplus - Our flagship first-

in-class risk assessment test for

sporadic breast cancer

Disclaimer

Genetic Technologies Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMIT
06:25aGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : GTG Investor Presentation
PU
03/12GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Lapse of Employee Share Options
PU
02/27GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 4D of the ASX Listing Rules for the half-year en..
PU
02/01Genetic Technologies Limited Announces Research Collaboration with Two World-..
GL
01/29GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : GTG receives Nasdaq deficiency notice
PU
2018Genetic Technologies Limited Provides End of Year Update on the Test Developm..
GL
2018Genetic Technologies Limited Announces New Biomedical Blockchain Joint Ventur..
GL
2018GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial O..
PU
2018GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Annual General Meeting Presentation 2018
PU
2018GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : 19-Nov-18 Lodgement Prospectus and Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Chart GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genetic Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Alexander Kasian Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Keith Mathieson Viney Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Richard Allman Scientific Director
Lindsay Wakefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Jerzy Muchnicki Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED16.67%17
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.16%28 572
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 987
LONZA GROUP16.88%22 239
INCYTE CORPORATION34.72%18 338
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.28.59%11 698
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.