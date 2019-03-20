Genetic Technologies : GTG Investor Presentation

Genetic Technologies Limited

March 2019

Who we are

Research and Development leader in the genomics sector

-Developing and commercialising a suite of genetic risk assessment products to prevent morbidity and mortality across a range ofdiseases

-20 years experience bringing genomics products to market

-Progressive R&D and commercialisation partner to •Universities •Research organisations •Companies exploring new delivery technologies for genomic solutions



Dual listed on both the NASDAQ (GENE) and ASX (GTG)

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

BREVAGenplus®, is a first-to-market, clinicallyvalidated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer

▪Simple cheek swab based testthat helps determine a woman's risk of developing sporadic breast cancer

▪First test of its kindto be clinically validated toevaluate risk for sporadic breast cancer

▪Validated and CLIA-approvedfor use in Caucasian, Hispanic and African-American women aged ≥ 35

BREVAGenplus - Our flagship first-

in-class risk assessment test for

sporadic breast cancer